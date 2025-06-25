If you’ve ever heard that gluten is the enemy, you’re not alone. The gluten-free movement has exploded over the last two decades, leading many to believe that wheat itself is inherently bad. But what if the problem isn’t the wheat or gluten at all? What if the real issue is how we’ve altered, stripped, bleached, and processed one of nature’s most sacred foods?

Let’s clear the air on gluten and expose the real reason behind the rise in allergies, sensitivities, and chronic health issues linked to wheat and flour.

The Processing Problem: When Flour Lost Its Soul

Wheat, as God designed it, is a complete and nourishing food. In its whole form, wheat berries include the bran, germ, and endosperm; each part delivers essential nutrients. The bran is rich in fiber, antioxidants, and B vitamins. The germ contains folate, vitamin E, healthy fats, and important phytonutrients. Together, they form a nutritional powerhouse.

But in the early 20th century, the United States began heavily processing flour to extend shelf life and improve texture. This meant removing the bran and germ, leaving only the starchy endosperm. What was left? A nutrient-dead powder with none of the fiber, vitamins, or minerals the body needs to properly digest and metabolize wheat.

The Rise of Enriched (Synthetic) Flour

To compensate for this nutritional void, food manufacturers began "enriching" flour by adding back synthetic versions of a few vitamins, like niacin, thiamine, and iron. But these synthetic nutrients are poorly absorbed and can’t replicate the natural complexity of the nutrients found in whole grains. It’s like stripping a tree of its bark and leaves and taping on plastic ones to pretend it’s the same.

This change coincided with a spike in chronic health issues. Thyroid disorders, MTHFR genetic mutations, dementia, IBS, skin conditions, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases all began to rise as processed, nutrient-depleted foods replaced traditional diets.

Why is Flour Bleached?

To make things worse, white flour has to be bleached to get rid of its natural yellowish hue, which people began associating with impurity. Over the years, the food industry has used benzoyl peroxide, nitrogen trichloride, and other chemicals to bleach flour, many of which are toxic or banned in other countries.

This process not only whitens the flour but oxidizes and damages any remaining nutrients. The final product is a chemically altered, lifeless substance that causes inflammation and disrupts gut function. No wonder so many people are “gluten sensitive.” It’s not the gluten, it’s the poison surrounding it.

Fresh Milled Flour: A Nutritional Revelation

When wheat is freshly milled at home, it retains the full spectrum of nutrients God intended for our bodies. Fresh flour is rich in natural folate, fiber, B vitamins, and healthy fats that support gut health, hormonal balance, and brain function. It also doesn’t sit on store shelves for months, losing potency because it’s used as soon as it’s ground.

Flour begins to oxidize immediately after milling. This is why, for centuries, people baked with fresh flour, often milled daily. Stored properly in the freezer, fresh flour retains its nutrients, unlike the bleached, shelf-stable, processed flours sold in bulk at supermarkets.

Whole Wheat is NOT Inflammatory

This might surprise many, but whole wheat in its unprocessed, unbleached, freshly milled form is NOT inflammatory. In fact, it supports healthy digestion and provides essential nutrients that many people are missing today. It's the ultra-processed, devitalized, chemically altered flour that wreaks havoc on the gut.

The MTHFR Connection

The modern rise in MTHFR genetic mutations, which impair the body’s ability to process folic acid, is another red flag. Whole grains in their natural form are one of the best sources of naturally occurring folate (not to be confused with synthetic folic acid). Stripping this from our food supply has left generations depleted, contributing to neural tube defects, chronic fatigue, anxiety, and detoxification issues.

God’s Design: Whole, Unprocessed, and Life-Giving

God didn’t make a mistake. He designed wheat to be a nourishing, life-giving grain. It wasn’t until we took it into our own hands... processing, bleaching, enriching, and mass-producing it, that it began to harm us. We must return to traditional, whole-food practices if we truly want to achieve lasting health.

If you suffer from gluten sensitivity, consider this: you may not be allergic to wheat at all. You may be reacting to highly processed wheat and grains.

My Personal Story with Gluten

I speak from experience. I have the MTHFR genetic mutation and a son diagnosed with autism. I grew up eating processed food, including white bread, and suffered from gut issues and chronic constipation for years. In 2008, after my son’s diagnosis, I went completely gluten-free and became an advocate for gut health. It helped, but what really changed everything was switching to freshly milled grains recently. I can now eat gluten in its pure, whole, freshly milled form with no issues. My digestion is better, my energy is higher, and the constipation is gone. I only use flour I personally mill myself, and either bake with it the same day or freeze what’s left. I’m committed to eating at home, but when I do eat out, I always choose gluten-free or whole food options. This isn’t just a theory, it’s my life, and the results speak for themselves.

Written by Tracy Slepcevic

