I want to share something personal, and something urgent.

My husband, Steve Slepcevic, is the CEO and Founder of Strategic Response Partners. I have watched him do this work for years, and I can tell you without hesitation that he is one of the most capable and committed people I know when it comes to showing up in the worst moments, in the hardest places, for people who have nowhere else to turn. Right now, that work is needed more than ever.

On June 24, two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela less than a minute apart, near the coast west of Caracas. Entire apartment buildings came down. Hospitals were damaged. Families are still waiting, right now, for word about loved ones trapped beneath the rubble. The death toll has climbed into the hundreds and is expected to keep rising, with thousands injured and many more displaced and sleeping in the streets, afraid to go back inside.

This is exactly the kind of moment Strategic Response Partners was built for.

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What SRP is Doing on the Ground In Venezuela

Strategic Response Partners is deploying Urban Search and Rescue paramedic teams to assist with critical lifesaving operations. Our people are fully equipped, highly trained, certified, and actively responding. The work includes:

Urban Search and Rescue

Emergency Medical Assistance

Emergency Shelter and Essential Supplies

Heavy Equipment and Logistics Support

Humanitarian Relief for Affected Families

These are not abstract categories. They are the difference between a family reunited and a family left waiting. They are clean water for people who have lost everything, medical care for the injured, and a trained rescuer reaching someone before time runs out.

Our teams are already in motion. But the need is growing faster than the resources to meet it, and that is where you come in.

Why Your Support Matters Right Now

In a disaster of this scale, the first hours and days are everything. Survival often comes down to how quickly trained rescuers and medical personnel can reach the people who are trapped, injured, or stranded. Every team we can deploy, every load of supplies we can move, expands how many lives we can reach while it still matters.

Every donation directly funds the deployment of trained rescue personnel, specialized equipment, medical supplies, food, clean water, fuel, transportation, emergency shelter, and other lifesaving resources for the people impacted by this disaster. There is no part of this that is theoretical. It all goes to the front lines.

This is where ordinary people get the chance to do something extraordinary. Your generosity becomes hope for a family waiting to be rescued, comfort for those who have lost everything, and strength for the first responders working around the clock to bring people home. Together, we can bring real help to families facing unimaginable loss of life and property.

How to Help

Please consider supporting this mission through our GiveSendGo campaign. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps save lives, restore hope, and reminds people who are suffering that they have not been forgotten.

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If you are not able to give, you can still help by sharing this with people in your life who can. In moments like this, awareness moves resources, and resources save lives.

Thank you for standing with us and for standing with the people of Venezuela when they need us most. I am proud of the work Steve and his team are doing and I am grateful for every person willing to be part of it.

With Sincere Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder & President of Autism Health Inc. & Autism Health Summit

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.WarriorMom.com | www.SRP24.com | www.AutismHealth.com