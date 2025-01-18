Wildfires leave behind more than charred landscapes and destroyed homes. They create a cascade of challenges for affected families, businesses, and communities. Among the most pressing issues are toxic contamination, the health risks of exposure, and the alarming practices of some insurance companies seeking to avoid full payouts on fire claims. This article delves into what lies beneath the ashes, the critical steps for safe reentry, and how to ensure proper restoration of your property when the smoke clears. Watch this video for more information on Wildfire & Safety Protocols. Written by Steve & Tracy Slepcevic

Gov. Gavin Newsom Should Face Recall after the LA Fire!

The devastation in Pacific Palisades is staggering: over 10,000 buildings destroyed, with 95% of the neighborhood gone. In the 21st century, it is unacceptable for the richest state in the richest nation on earth to allow this level of devastation. Make no mistake, this tragedy was allowed to happen. The sheer incompetence displayed by elected officials at every level is a disgrace. Rebuilding will take years, leaving thousands displaced and communities fractured.

Adding insult to injury, neighborhoods like Altadena, historically home to working-class residents, now face the dual threat of displacement and gentrification before the smoke has even cleared. Affordable areas like this, already dwindling in California, are at risk of being reshaped by developers eager to capitalize on tragedy (e.g. BlackRock). This mismanagement and lack of foresight underscore one of the most legitimate reasons to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. For the sheer incompetence alone, it’s time for a change.

Toxic Ash and Carcinogenic Risks

Before returning to your home after a wildfire, it is essential to understand the dangers of toxic ash and fine particulates. Wildfire debris contains highly carcinogenic and corrosive substances, including:

Heavy metals like lead and arsenic can originate from a variety of sources including household items such as batteries and paint, industrial materials like pipes and wiring, and infrastructure components such as roofing and siding that burn during wildfires.

Combustion by-products from burned homes, electric vehicles, and businesses.

Unknown chemicals released from industrial and storage facilities.

Exposure to these contaminants can lead to severe health risks, including respiratory issues, long-term cancer risks, and damage to internal organs. Fine particulates and toxic gases can infiltrate every part of a home, from attic spaces and wall cavities to personal belongings. Proper remediation is key!

The Role of an Environmental Consultant

The first step in addressing post-wildfire contamination is hiring a qualified Environmental Consultant. These professionals act as the architects of the restoration process, providing expertise that goes beyond superficial cleaning. Here’s what they do:

Comprehensive Testing: Environmental Consultants test for hazardous particles across the property, including wildfire by-products and toxins from non-combustion sources. Accredited Labs: Samples are sent to accredited laboratories specializing in analyzing toxic ash and fine particulates. Remediation Protocols: Based on the findings, consultants draft detailed remediation and restoration protocols for Licensed Remediation Contractors to follow. Make sure that the Restoration contractor is doing a proper job. Contact SRP24.com for a list of reputable contractors that do not cut corners. Final Clearance Testing: After remediation, the consultant retests the property to ensure all hazardous materials have been removed and the property is safe for occupancy. Clearance Certificate: This document certifies that the home or business has been properly cleaned and remediated and deemed safe to reoccupy. It is essential for liability protection, insurance renewals, and property resale.

Licensed Restoration and Remediation Contractors

The remediation process requires specialized expertise. Licensed Restoration/Remediation Contractors who focus on smoke, ash, and toxic hazmat cleanup are critical to ensuring the property is truly safe. These professionals follow the Environmental Consultant’s protocol to:

Clean and encapsulate all contaminated areas.

Remove particulates from walls, floors, and HVAC systems.

Restore personal belongings, and fine arts to complete building restoration.

Wearing the Proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Proper PPE is essential when entering areas affected by wildfire contamination to protect against harmful particulates and toxic substances... especially for residences entering their burnt homes to collect valuables. According to public health authorities, wildfire smoke contains fine particles, carbon monoxide, and harmful gases that can exacerbate respiratory and cardiovascular issues. Recommended gear includes:

Respirators : Use a NIOSH-approved N95 or P100 respirator to filter out fine particulates and harmful substances in the air. It is important to note that standard paper face masks are completely useless in protecting against wildfire smoke… or anything for that matter. These masks do not form a tight seal around the face and cannot filter out fine particulates or harmful gases, leaving individuals vulnerable to respiratory and cardiovascular issues caused by exposure.

Protective Clothing : Wear disposable coveralls or long-sleeved clothing to minimize skin contact with toxic ash and debris.

Gloves : Use heavy-duty gloves to protect your hands from hazardous materials.

Eye Protection : Wear safety goggles or glasses to shield your eyes from ash and debris.

Boots: Use steel-toed, chemical-resistant boots for foot protection in contaminated areas.

Ensure that all PPE is properly fitted and disposed of safely after use to prevent secondary exposure or contamination. For clothing exposed to contaminants, special cleaning methods may be necessary. Consult with an Environmental Consultant to determine whether washing is sufficient or if disposal is the safer option for heavily contaminated items. Read this article for more information.

Insurance Companies and Cutting Corners

Unfortunately, most insurance companies cut corners to minimize payouts for fire claims. They may:

Rely on underqualified adjusters to determine the extent of damage.

Downplay the need for professional testing and remediation.

Push for inadequate cleaning solutions that fail to address hidden contamination.

An insurance adjuster is not qualified to assess the extent of smoke and ash contamination. Only certified Environmental Consultants and licensed Remediation Contractors have the expertise to determine the appropriate protocols. Insist on involving these professionals in your claim process to ensure your home or business is properly restored.

Why Clearance Testing Matters

Clearance testing isn’t just about peace of mind; it’s a critical step in ensuring safety and compliance:

For Families : Protect your loved ones from long-term health risks.

For Tenants and Employees : Limit liability exposure by certifying the property is safe to reoccupy.

For Resale : Disclose professional remediation during property sales to maintain trust and value.

For Insurance: Insurance carriers and lenders may require an environmental clearance certificate for renewals, future coverage and increased resale value.

My Expertise as a Bioenvironmental Engineering Technician

During my time in the Air Force, I served as a Bioenvironmental Engineering Technician, a role that equipped me with extensive expertise in industrial hygiene and environmental protection. My responsibilities included identifying and mitigating environmental hazards, assessing air and water quality, and ensuring the safety of both personnel and facilities. This experience taught me the critical importance of comprehensive testing and precise protocols in managing contamination, particularly in high-risk environments. It is this foundation of knowledge that informs my understanding of the dangers posed by wildfire contamination and the steps required for effective remediation.

Resources for Help

Environmental Consultants : Find qualified professionals to test your property at EnvironmentalConsultants.com.

Licensed Remediation Contractors: Strategic Response Partners (www.SRP24.com) offers access to the largest network of certified restoration experts nationwide.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

The aftermath of a wildfire is fraught with challenges, but you don’t have to navigate them alone. By understanding the dangers of toxic contamination, insisting on professional expertise, and holding insurance companies accountable, you can protect your family, property, and future.

Let’s ensure that when the smoke clears, what lies beneath is a community rebuilt with safety, transparency, and integrity at its core.

