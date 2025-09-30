For decades, the story we’ve been told about vaccines has been simple: deadly diseases ravaged humanity until vaccines arrived and saved us. Recently, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. resurfaced a different perspective — one rooted in public health history and government data — suggesting that for many infectious diseases, the steepest declines in mortality happened before vaccines were introduced.

This isn’t about denying science; it’s about telling the full story. Historical records from the United States, the U.K., and elsewhere show a clear trend: as living conditions improved — with cleaner water, modern sanitation, better nutrition, and advances in medical care — deaths from infectious diseases plummeted. When vaccines came along later, they entered a landscape already dramatically transformed.

This piece looks at that history in detail, using publicly available data, and asks why this part of the story is so rarely emphasized.

🎥 Watch RFK Jr.’s Video: Facebook Video Link

Historical Data: Mortality Trends Before Vaccine Rollouts

Measles

Historical mortality data for measles in the U.S. show a dramatic decline long before the measles vaccine was licensed in 1963. Mortality had already fallen by over 90% compared to the early 1900s.

Measles cases and deaths per 100,000 people in the U.S., 1921–2015. Source: Our World in Data.

This decline aligns with improvements in urban sanitation, indoor plumbing, pasteurization of milk, access to hospitals, and better nutrition — not with the introduction of the vaccine, which came decades later.

Polio

Polio mortality rates also declined before the introduction of the Salk vaccine in 1955 (which took many lives, crippled over 200 people, contained SV40, and was removed from production after 30 days). The incidence of paralytic polio surged in the 1940s and early 1950s as sanitation delayed exposure to the virus to older ages, when complications were more severe.

World Health Organization (2019; 2024); Tebbens et al. (2010) - Source

Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Other Diseases

Other infectious diseases followed similar patterns. Diphtheria mortality in the U.S. peaked in the early 1900s and declined steadily for decades as sewage systems expanded, nutrition improved, and isolation measures were implemented. By the time widespread vaccination campaigns began, mortality had already dropped dramatically.

CDC NCHS: Mortality Trends in the United States, 1900–2018 - Source

The Role of Sanitation, Nutrition, and Public Health Improvements

The steep declines in mortality from infectious diseases in the first half of the 20th century correlate closely with major public health infrastructure improvements:

Clean Water and Sewage: Urban sanitation projects, indoor plumbing, and chlorination of water supplies drastically reduced waterborne illnesses.

Nutrition: Better diets and food safety standards improved immune resilience and reduced secondary infections.

Pasteurization: Milk pasteurization campaigns cut down transmission of pathogens to children.

Housing Improvements: Less crowding and better ventilation reduced respiratory disease transmission.

Medical Access: Hospitals, antibiotics (later in the timeline), and supportive care improved survival outcomes.

Epidemiologists and historians have long recognized these as the primary drivers of early 20th-century mortality decline. Vaccines were layered on top of this foundation, not the other way around.

How the Narrative Shifted

Despite this well-documented history, public narratives have often simplified the timeline: disease was rampant, vaccines arrived, disease disappeared. This framing has been reinforced by public health campaigns, education materials, and media over decades. The earlier story — about the power of environmental and social improvements — has faded into the background.

By highlighting historical data, RFK Jr. and others have reignited a conversation about how we understand public health progress. Recognizing the role of sanitation, nutrition, and infrastructure does not negate the later role of vaccines — but it gives us a more accurate, and more empowering picture of how societies overcame infectious disease.

Final Reflections

As a mother, a health practitioner, and someone who has spent years examining how public narratives shape public behavior, I believe history deserves to be told fully and honestly. The data are not hidden — they’re in government archives, peer-reviewed studies, and public databases. Yet too often, only part of the story is shared.

We owe it to ourselves, and to future generations, to look at the complete picture. Public health victories were built on clean water, good food, proper sanitation, and better living conditions. Vaccines entered this story late in the game, and understanding that timeline is essential for honest public dialogue.

Transparency matters. History matters. And informed citizens are better equipped to make thoughtful decisions when they understand how we got here.

Written by Tracy Slepcevic — “Warrior Mom”

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Founder & President, Autism Health Inc. and the Autism Health Summit

www.WarriorMom.com and www.AutismHealth.com

Disclaimer

This article is for informational and educational purposes only. It presents historical data and public health information and is not intended as medical advice. Readers should consult qualified health professionals for individual medical decisions.

Sources