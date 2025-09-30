Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrs. Itoldya!'s avatar
Mrs. Itoldya!
Sep 30

Didn’t the whole world already know this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tracy Slepcevic and others
Baya Lazz's avatar
Baya Lazz
6dEdited

The belief in the germ hypothesis had already existed in one form or another for 1000s of years. This was what caused the poor health but that doesn't on it's own explain the deaths. Having flush toilets and central heating might make it more comfortable but it doesn't reduce deaths. Deaths were because the allopaths used dangerous treatments like calomel and alcohol etc. Naturopaths exposed how dangerous these were putting allopaths under pressure to stop. It was the terrain paradigm that reduced deaths. Drinking plenty of fluids when you have a cold or flu like symptom is naturopathic advice for example. The allopaths used to refuse people water and still do sometimes like this year there was a young girl that died after being given acetaminohen and denied water to treat an alleged 'measles case'. The girl was talking and perfectly ok when she arrived in the hospital but the allopathic ideology of germ hypothesis soon put an end to her life.

https://www.healthscience.org/dr-john-h-tilden-biography/

http://www.whale.to/a/allopathy4.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H8u6xzpR1LXL/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tracy Slepcevic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture