I’m thrilled to have you here. For those who are new, let me take a moment to introduce myself. My name is Tracy Slepcevic, and I wear many hats, all with one unifying purpose: to inspire, educate, and empower others to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

I am an integrative health practitioner, speaker, and proud veteran of the United States Air Force. My journey into health and wellness began as a deeply personal mission; one born out of love, determination, and a relentless desire to help my son, Noah, who was diagnosed with autism at the early age of 3 in 2008.

That journey culminated in my bestselling book, Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism, where I share my story of advocacy, resilience, and hope. My experiences opened my eyes to the gaps in traditional approaches to autism and health care and inspired me to seek out alternative therapies and treatments for my family.

As a founder of the nonprofit Autism Health Inc. and the Autism Health Summit, I’ve dedicated my career to creating resources and fostering a community for families navigating the challenges of autism. The Autism Health Summit is a unique event designed to connect experts, practitioners, and parents, offering insights and actionable strategies for improving health and quality of life.

Beyond autism advocacy, my work spans the broader spectrum of holistic health. I believe in addressing the root causes of health issues and empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being through education, alternative medicine, and integrative therapies.

Through this Substack, I’ll be sharing my latest insights, research, and personal reflections on holistic health, autism advocacy, and creating a life filled with purpose and vitality. Whether you're a parent, a professional, or simply someone passionate about health and wellness, I hope you’ll find value and inspiration here.

Thank you for joining me on this journey. Together, we can explore new possibilities, challenge the status quo, and make meaningful change. Let’s embark on this path toward health, healing, and inspiration together.

Warmly,

Tracy Slepcevic