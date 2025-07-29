Unraveling Depression in Autism
Environmental Triggers, Natural Solutions, and the Deception of Band-Aid Medicine
Depression is often seen as a silent shadow — hard to see, hard to define, but undeniably heavy. For children with autism, this shadow often looms larger, compounded by biological vulnerabilities, communication challenges, and misunderstood behavior. Yet depression in this population is rarely addressed properly. Why?
It’s time we take a deeper look.
The Hidden Crisis: Depression in Children with Autism
Children on the autism spectrum are up to four times more likely to experience depression than neurotypical children. But here’s the problem — their symptoms don’t always present in conventional ways. Instead of verbalizing sadness, they may withdraw, engage in self-injurious behavior, experience regression, or show heightened irritability.
Unfortunately, these warning signs are often chalked up to “autistic behavior,” and the root cause is overlooked, leaving children to suffer in silence.
