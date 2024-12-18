Children with autism often face complex medical challenges beyond their developmental and behavioral symptoms. One such condition, PANS (Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome) or PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections), can significantly exacerbate the difficulties these children experience. These syndromes involve the immune system attacking the brain, leading to dramatic changes in behavior, mood, and motor control. Let’s explore what PANS/PANDAS is, how it impacts children with autism, and what steps can be taken to address it.