When a child with autism suddenly becomes aggressive, stops sleeping, begins hitting their head, refuses food, starts toe walking, loses focus, or experiences a dramatic increase in stimming, it can be easy to attribute the behavior to autism.

But we need to ask another question:

Could this child be trying to tell us that something hurts or that something is medically wrong?

One of the most important lessons I have learned working with families in the autism community is this:

Behavior is communication.

This becomes especially important for children who are non-speaking, minimally speaking, or unable to accurately describe what they are experiencing inside their bodies.

A child may not be able to say:

“My stomach hurts.”

“My head hurts.”

“I haven’t had a bowel movement in five days.”

“My tooth hurts.”

“I can’t sleep.”

“My ears hurt.”

“My body feels uncomfortable.”

Instead, we may see screaming, aggression, self-injury, food refusal, sleep disruption, repetitive behavior, withdrawal, increased sensory behaviors, or a sudden change in personality.

That doesn’t mean every behavior has a medical cause. Autism itself can involve differences in communication, sensory processing, attention, repetitive behavior, and emotional regulation. But medical problems can coexist with autism and sometimes contribute to or intensify those same behaviors.

The challenge is figuring out what the child is communicating.

That requires patience, careful observation, appropriate medical testing, and a physician who understands autism and is willing to investigate changes rather than simply dismissing them as behavioral.

This article outlines medical issues that may be worth considering when certain behaviors or symptoms are present. It is not a diagnostic checklist, and the presence of one of these behaviors does not prove that a particular medical condition is causing it. Rather, these are areas that may warrant discussion with an appropriately qualified healthcare professional.

1. Speech Delay or Lack of Speech

Speech and communication difficulties are core concerns for many families impacted by autism. But when evaluating significant speech delay, regression, or changes in language, it may be appropriate to look beyond the autism diagnosis.

The source material identifies several medical and physiological issues that have been associated with speech or developmental concerns, including seizures, sleep apnea, cerebral folate deficiency, mitochondrial dysfunction, tongue-tie, retained primitive reflexes, and nutritional deficiencies involving B12, essential fatty acids, magnesium, iron, folate and other nutrients.

This is particularly important when a child loses previously acquired language or experiences a sudden or unexplained change.

A physician may determine that neurological evaluation, hearing testing, nutritional assessment, sleep evaluation, metabolic testing, or other investigations are appropriate depending upon the child’s history.

Speech therapy and communication interventions remain important, but we should also ask whether the child’s brain and body are being given the healthiest possible foundation for learning.

2. Developmental Delays

“Developmental delay” describes a child who is behind expected milestones in areas such as communication, cognition, motor skills, or social development.

But the label doesn’t necessarily explain why the delay exists.

The medical issues identified in the source material include cerebral folate deficiency, seizures, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, B12 or thiamine deficiency, mitochondrial dysfunction, thyroid disorders, immune dysfunction and retained primitive reflexes.

This is why a thorough medical history can be so important.

Was development always delayed?

Was there a regression?

Was the regression sudden or gradual?

Did it follow an illness or vaccinations?

Are there gastrointestinal problems?

Are there unusual staring episodes?

Does the child fatigue easily?

Is muscle tone low?

Are there significant sleep problems?

Patterns matter.

Sometimes the timeline provides some of the most important clues about what should be investigated.

3. Sleep Problems

Sleep is foundational to neurological health, immune function, learning, emotional regulation, and behavior.

When a child with autism isn’t sleeping, the entire family suffers.

But simply giving a child something to make them sleepy doesn’t necessarily answer the most important question:

Why aren’t they sleeping?