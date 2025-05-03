In a recent press conference, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed the rising prevalence of autism, citing new CDC data indicating that 1 in 31 children in the U.S. are now diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), up from 1 in 36 in 2020. Kennedy's remarks, particularly about the challenges faced by individuals with severe autism, have sparked controversy and backlash from various communities. Here is a great video by CHD.tv clarifying his statements. It’s worth watching.

Clarifying Kennedy's Intentions

During his speech, Kennedy focused on the growing population of children who are non-speaking, low-functioning, and require 24/7 care. He highlighted a reality that many families live with on a daily basis; the need for institutional-level support, lifelong caregiving, and systems that are unequipped to handle such overwhelming needs. At no point did he attack or diminish the value of individuals on the spectrum. He merely pointed out the unsustainable burden on families and the system as the rates continue to climb.

And yet, media outlets and critics have twisted his words. They framed him as cold, ableist, or anti-autism. These mischaracterizations are not only false, but they also deflect from the real issue… our society is facing an autism epidemic, and we're doing very little to uncover the root causes or provide meaningful support.

Kennedy has never claimed to have all the answers, but he has vowed to leave no stone unturned in finding out why these rates are increasing. At a recent Cabinet meeting with President Trump, Kennedy announced that he would identify the environmental and medical factors contributing to autism by September. Source: Children's Health Defense - Parents Wait 30 Years for Answers

What many fail to understand is that Kennedy didn’t seek out this battle... he was approached by parents, desperate for answers, support, and justice. We, the autism community, asked him to help us. And so he did.

He gains nothing from this. He is not paid off. He is not backed by industry. He is vilified by the same media that ignore the stories of vaccine-injured children, the devastating toll of chronic illness, and the systematic gaslighting of parents. And yet, he keeps going.

Kennedy is a father, husband, leader, and now the Secretary of Health and Human Services. He is a dear friend to many in this movement, and his willingness to listen is one of the many reasons we trust and support him. He may not always say what the media wants to hear, but he speaks from a place of courage, conviction, and compassion.

Moving Forward

The discourse surrounding Kennedy's remarks underscores the need for nuanced conversations about autism. It's essential to balance the acknowledgment of challenges faced by some with the recognition of the strengths and contributions of others. As the dialogue continues, the focus should remain on fostering understanding, support, and inclusion for all individuals on the autism spectrum.

The Complexity of Autism

The latest CDC study reports a staggering 1 in 31 children in the United States now diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. This is not a minor increase... It's a significant leap from the already concerning 1 in 36 reported just a short time ago. However, it's important to note that this study only includes data from children who are 8 years old and does not account for children under 8 or older individuals who have been newly diagnosed. Furthermore, the data is based on findings from 2022, which means the true prevalence today is most likely higher. For families impacted by autism, this is not just data… It’s deeply personal. Source: CDC Study

Autism is a spectrum disorder, meaning it encompasses a wide range of abilities and challenges. While some individuals require significant support, others live independently and contribute meaningfully to society. Advocates stress the importance of recognizing this diversity and caution against narratives that may inadvertently stigmatize the entire community.

In Conclusion

We are not just statistics. Our children are not experiments. And this movement is not built on conspiracy… it’s built on lived experience, medical neglect, and a relentless pursuit of truth.

The rising autism rates are real. The suffering is real. And so is the hope for a future where we can talk openly about causes, treatments, and support without being silenced or smeared.

Thank you, Mr. Kennedy, for being willing to stand up for our children when so many others have looked the other way.

