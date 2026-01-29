Tracy Slepcevic Appointed to the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee to Support National Autism Policy and Research Initiatives
Press Release
Tracy Slepcevic, internationally recognized autism advocate, bestselling author, integrative health practitioner, and founder of Autism Health Inc., has been appointed as a public member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The appointment reflects a commitment to advancing innovative and inclusive approaches to autism research, services, and policy at the national level. HHS Press Release
The IACC serves as a Federal advisory committee that coordinates efforts across the Department of Health and Human Services and provides strategic advice to the Secretary of HHS on issues related to autism spectrum disorder (ASD), including research, services, and supports for individuals and families impacted by autism. The committee includes federal officials, researchers, clinicians, self-advocates, and community leaders who bring diverse perspectives to the national autism strategy and public engagement.
About the 2025 Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee Appointments
The newly appointed Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee includes 21 distinguished public members and federal representatives from across the country, reflecting a broad range of expertise and lived experience. The committee brings together leaders from the fields of medicine, research, public health, education, disability services, law, policy, and family advocacy, as well as autistic self-advocates and caregivers.
Newly Appointed Members of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)
The 2026 IACC includes the following public experts appointed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:
Sylvia Fogel, M.D.
Daniel Rossignol, M.D., FAAFP
Elizabeth Mumper, M.D.
John Rodakis
Elena Monarch, Ph.D.
Laura Cellini
Jennifer Philips
John Gilmore, M.P.P.
Caden Larson
Elizabeth Bonker
Lisa Wiederlight, M.P.P.
Toby Rogers, Ph.D., M.P.P.
Walter Zahorodny, Ph.D.
Bill Oldham
Honey Rinicella
Krystal Higgins
Ginger Taylor, M.S.
Daniel Keely
Lisa Ackerman
Tracy Slepcevic (Autism Health Inc.)
Katie Sweeney
As a parent of a child with autism and the author of the bestselling book Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism, Tracy Slepcevic brings over 17 years of advocacy, clinical insight, and personal experience to her role. She is the founder of Autism Health Inc. and also the founder of the annual Autism Health Summit, convening leading scientists, clinicians, researchers, legal experts, and families to advance dialogue on evidence-informed approaches to autism care and research.
“I am deeply honored to serve on the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee,” said Tracy Slepcevic. “This appointment represents a meaningful opportunity to bring lived experience, integrative health perspectives, and community-driven solutions to national autism policy. I look forward to collaborating with experts and industry professionals to ensure that federal efforts are responsive to the needs of individuals with autism and their families.”
Through her service on the IACC, Tracy will continue to advocate for:
Greater investment in biomedical and whole-body research
Recognition of environmental and immune system factors
Transparency and patient-centered care
Expanded access to safe and effective treatments
Support for adult individuals with autism spectrum disorder
This is not just an honor for Tracy — it is a victory for our entire community.
Her appointment (along with the other 20 members) underscores a continued focus on inclusive representation and the integration of multidisciplinary expertise in shaping national ASD priorities. Slepcevic’s leadership has been recognized for fostering collaboration, empowering families, and promoting transparency and innovation in autism education and health.
For more information about Tracy Slepcevic and her work, visit www.WarriorMom.com or connect with her at Facebook, Instagram, X, Substack, and LinkedIn.
www.WarriorMom.com | www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com
Warrior Mom is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wonderful news. Great recognition for all your work. It's a brilliant team. It gives the world hope.
BRAVO!!! ❤️