Words of sweet Masons mom Kari Bundy “Today marks 12 years since I lost my son, Mason. He died four days after his routine V’s.

I will never forget finding his body.

I will never forget begging, pleading, screaming to God to bring him back to life.

I will never forget standing in the street in the pouring rain, watching Bryce peel out in his Camaro with Mason on his lap.

I will never forget realizing that I couldn’t drive after him because we had two daughters still sleeping inside, and I couldn’t leave them behind. (I will never understand how they slept through our screams.)

I will never forget walking into the trauma room in the hospital and seeing MY baby— MY BEAUTIFUL BABY!!!! — lying there, intubated, hooked up to so many things, and a silent heart monitor every time the nurses stopped pumping his chest. (God bless those nurses. I will always be grateful for their efforts.)

I will never forget watching my husband collapse to the ground, as his eyes glazed over, and I wondered for a moment if I would ever get him back from that moment.

I will never forget watching Mason’s leg swelling up after more than an hour of resuscitation efforts (including 19 doses of epinephrine) and realizing the drugs were going nowhere because they obviously couldn’t circulate because he was obviously DEAD beyond any CPR.

I will never forget seeing Bryce rocking back and forth on the ground as I asked the doctor if there was even a point to keep trying, as I’d noticed Mason’s leg was swollen. (It felt like no one wanted to make that call, and who can blame them?)

I will never forget hearing them call the time of death. (I was shocked they really did that.) It felt like every drop of air got sucked out of the room in that moment.

I will never forget holding Mason for the last time. The nauseating feel of his dead weight, while I tried to cuddle him one last time like I had every night of his life.

I will never forget asking the nurse to hold him while we left, so I didn’t have to leave him on the stretcher. She took him like he was a living baby, and I will always be grateful for her humanity and love to me in that moment.

I will never forget a single second of this night. Not for as long as I live.

This night is why I delved into questioning WHY babies died suddenly. I wanted to make sure that whatever happened to my baby, didn’t happen to anyone else’s baby! I just didn’t expect the cause to be one of the most controversial topics of my time...

When I read back through the comments on this status from that night, I was transported back in time and instantly, I remembered how panicked I felt when I wrote it. It was my attempt to stay sane as I waited for my parents to get to me so that I could go to the hospital and see if Mason was okay.

I’m quite confident the prayers from the people who checked on us all night long on that post are one of the only reasons we survived that night.

Tonight feels impossible.

But tomorrow, I know I will rise.

Just like I did in 2011, when it REALLY felt completely impossible.”

Who are you going to believe? A mother who lost her son or Big Pharma and their army of puppets? People need to wake up!

