“When tyranny becomes law, resistance becomes duty.” — Thomas Jefferson

Across the United States, a quiet but powerful battle is being waged… one not on foreign soil, but in our very own schools, courtrooms, and state legislatures. At the center of this battle are our children and the sacred right of parents to make medical decisions on their behalf.

Vaccine Mandates: A Line in the Sand

For decades, the right to opt out of school vaccine mandates through religious and medical exemptions has been a cornerstone of our constitutional and parental rights. But those rights are now under siege.

Many states have already eliminated religious exemptions for vaccines, stripping away long-standing protections for families of faith. Medical exemptions, once a critical safeguard for children with known vulnerabilities or a family history of vaccine injury, are being scrutinized, restricted, and in some cases, flat-out denied. In states like California, even private and charter schools are being forced to comply with draconian mandates.

My own son was able to navigate the school system with a legitimate medical exemption. It was a life-saving decision, one backed by our physician, based on clear risk. And now? That same doctor could be reported, cited, and even lose their medical license for protecting children like mine.

Where is the justice in that?

What Happened to Our Constitutional Protections?

The First Amendment guarantees the free exercise of religion. The Fourteenth Amendment ensures equal protection under the law. But in the age of mandates, these rights are being chipped away in the name of public health, without open debate, informed consent, or regard for the individualized needs of children.

According to a recent Children’s Health Defense article, schools and lawmakers are being advised on how to preemptively deny religious exemptions. Families are being told what they can and cannot believe. The state is now deciding whose religion is “valid enough” to warrant protection.

This is a direct assault on the foundational values of this country.

Doctors Under Fire, Families in Crisis

California has become the model for aggressive medical oversight, empowering bureaucrats to question the clinical judgment of pediatricians and sanction those who refuse to toe the line. Families with vaccine-injured children are left with no recourse. No one-size-fits-all approach to medicine should be allowed to override individual risk, especially when that risk could mean lifelong disability or death.

The very system that is supposed to protect our children is now being weaponized against them, and against the doctors courageous enough to stand in the gap.

What Can We Do?

This is not the time to be silent. We must act, and we must act now. Here’s how:

1. Know Your Rights And Assert Them

Educate yourself on the laws in your state. Some states still offer religious or philosophical exemptions. Use them. Defend them. Teach your children to do the same.

2. Support Organizations on the Frontlines

Groups like Children’s Health Defense, IPA (Informed Policy Advocates), and ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) are fighting legal battles to defend our medical freedom. Donate. Volunteer. Amplify their voices.

3. Take Back Local Control

Run for the school board. Support candidates who believe in parental rights. Work to build local coalitions of parents and professionals who reject medical mandates.

4. Tell Your Story

Your story matters. My story, of a son who thrived because of a medical exemption, is one of thousands. We need to flood public comment sessions, social media platforms, town halls, and editorials with our truth.

5. Legal Challenges Must Continue

We must challenge unconstitutional mandates in court. Use the arguments laid out in this ARTICLE HERE. Religious freedom and medical autonomy are not privileges… they are our God given rights!

Where Do They Draw the Line?

If we allow the government to overstep here, what’s next? Forced injections for adults? Criminalizing medical dissent? Surveillance of homeschoolers?

This is not alarmist rhetoric. It’s the trajectory we’re on if we don’t fight back.

Final Thoughts: The Time is Now

We are at a crossroads in American history. Do we remain silent and compliant while our freedoms are stripped away in the name of public health? Or do we rise and reclaim our God-given rights?

I choose to rise.

As a mother, as an advocate, and as a United States Air Force Veteran, I will not stand by while pharmaceutical mandates and political agendas dictate my child’s future. Neither should you.

Together, we are stronger. Together, we can turn the tide.

Written by Tracy Slepcevic

President & Founder of Autism Health Inc.

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

