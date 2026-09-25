Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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Donald Perman's avatar
Donald Perman
4d

I’m a dentist with knowledge about mercury toxin from Amalgam and the growing baby. Moms that have Amalgam tooth fillings have Mercury toxin traveling through the placenta to the growing baby. Combine vaccines at birth with a babies brain that has already been invaded by mercury vapor leads to exponential exposure to the brain which could be leading to Autism.

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1 reply by Tracy Slepcevic
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annapolis73
4d

Excellent summary. As you know, we sued in 2002. I hired the best attorneys in NYC who argiued successfully in front of the "Mass tort" US District Court Judge Weinstein. They specifically sued vs "Thimerosal" adding Lilly and Sigma-Aldrich ( chemical) to the action. This was novel at the time, as the argument rested on being heard because Thimerosal was an additive. We alleged it was not covered by the 1986 NCVIA protections granted by Congress. Our case was originally "stayed" and we could then puusue a claim in USCFC/VICP.

We were railroaded as Phrma and Bil Frist ( check his family fortune) attached the 'Lilly Rider" to the Homeland Security Act. Literally the night before the vote. Judge had no choice but to dismiss the suit.

We also had the resources assembled to prove what outfits like Merck knew at the time and culd have demanded the documents during discovery.

Fast forward to the full release of the Simpsonwood transcripts and subsequent studies.

Phrma "voluntarily" begins to remove Thimerosal ( used in multi dose vials, yet present in trace amounts in other prodcuction) during the 2000's.

Does anyone who wasn't born "last night" think that Phrma ever did anything "voluntarily" that costs them any money? No. It was to protect their asses and believe that this subject might away.

Due process is at stske here. No matter how long it takes. Infants were irreparably harmed. Each State allows "tolling" for the injured minors. Most have specific remedies if a person is made "incompetent" ans never regains competency. Statue of limitations do not run out. This should also be tested in U.S. District Court.

What we need is a repeal of 1986 NCVIA. There is no liberty without justice.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/3853

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