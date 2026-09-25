For decades, parents who questioned whether vaccines could play a role in autism were often told that the question had already been answered.

In 2026, the federal conversation changed significantly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its Autism and Vaccines webpage in July 2026 with language that would have been almost unimaginable on a federal health website just a few years ago. CDC — Autism and Vaccines

The CDC now states:

“The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”

The CDC also states:

“Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.”

And perhaps most importantly, HHS has announced a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism that will include investigations into plausible biological mechanisms and potential causal relationships.

That is a major change.

It does not tell us what those investigations will ultimately find. But it does mean that questions surrounding vaccines, vaccine ingredients, biological susceptibility and autism are finally being investigated at the federal level rather than treated as completely settled.

What Exactly Changed at the CDC?

The CDC’s updated page specifically discusses the infant vaccines DTaP, hepatitis B, Hib, IPV and pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV).

And what the agency says about these vaccines deserves attention.

The CDC reviews previous federal assessments going back decades and points out that, for several vaccine-autism questions, researchers lacked sufficient evidence to either accept or reject a causal relationship.

For example, the CDC cites the Institute of Medicine’s 2012 assessment concerning DTaP-containing vaccines:

“The evidence is inadequate to accept or reject a causal relationship between diphtheria toxoid–, tetanus toxoid–, or acellular pertussis–containing vaccine and autism.”

The CDC also states that a 2021 federal evidence update identified no new studies that changed that conclusion.

That is very different from saying the question has been definitively answered… and this is exactly why we need honest research.

What About Studies That DID Report Associations?

Something else deserves much more attention.

There are peer-reviewed studies that have reported associations between vaccination or vaccine components and autism or other neurodevelopmental outcomes.

That does not automatically establish causation.

But neither should positive findings simply disappear from the conversation.

Several papers from a U.S. research group have reported associations involving thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism and/or other neurodevelopmental diagnoses.

Thimerosal Exposure and Autism Spectrum Disorder — 2013

A 2013 study by David Geier, Brian Hooker, Janet Kern and colleagues used both the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD). Source

In the VAERS analysis, the researchers reported a higher rate of ASD reports following thimerosal-containing DTaP compared with thimerosal-free DTaP.

In the VSD portion, the researchers reported that children diagnosed with ASD were more likely than controls to have received greater organic-mercury exposure from thimerosal-containing hepatitis B vaccines during specific periods in the first six months of life.

The authors concluded that their results supported an association between increasing organic-mercury exposure from thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines and subsequent ASD diagnosis.

The observational design and the use of VAERS for one phase mean the findings cannot by themselves establish causation.

But this is exactly where replication becomes important.

Rather than pretending the study doesn’t exist, reproduce the analysis with better methods, larger datasets and independent investigators.

That’s how science resolves disagreement.

Thimerosal-Containing Hib Vaccine and Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Another case-control study examined thimerosal-containing Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) vaccination and diagnoses of pervasive developmental disorder using Vaccine Safety Datalink data. Source

The researchers reported an association between exposure to organic mercury from thimerosal-containing Hib vaccines during specific early-life periods and subsequent PDD diagnoses.

Dose-Response Study of Thimerosal and Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Geier, Hooker, Kern and colleagues also published a 2014 study examining whether increasing organic-mercury exposure from thimerosal-containing vaccines was associated with increasing risks of certain neurodevelopmental diagnoses. Source

This is important because a dose-response relationship, when valid and reproducible, can be relevant when researchers evaluate whether an observed association might be causal.

Earlier Thimerosal Research

An earlier 2005 study by David and Mark Geier examined both VAERS and Vaccine Safety Datalink data and reported associations between thimerosal-containing vaccines and several neurodevelopmental outcomes. Source

Another 2003 paper by the researchers examined thimerosal exposure and several childhood neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism. Source

And a 2004 paper compared MMR immunization and estimated mercury exposure from thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines with population autism prevalence. Source

These studies have generated substantial scientific disagreement over their methodology and interpretation. That makes independent replication particularly important.

The DeLong Study

Another study worth discussing was published by Gayle DeLong in 2011.

PubMed: Source

DOI: Source

DeLong examined state-level vaccination coverage and autism and speech/language impairment prevalence in the United States.

The study reported a statistically significant positive relationship between vaccination uptake and autism or speech/language impairment prevalence.

This was an ecological study, which is an important limitation. Population-level correlations cannot demonstrate that vaccination caused autism in individual children.

But correlation can generate a hypothesis.

And a hypothesis can then be tested with stronger study designs.

Instead of asking whether this study alone proves causation, the more productive question is:

Has the hypothesis been adequately investigated using individual-level data capable of addressing the limitations of the original study?

Hepatitis B Vaccination and Autism — An Important Update

A 2010 study by Carolyn Gallagher and Melody Goodman analyzed National Health Interview Survey data and reported that boys vaccinated against hepatitis B during their first month of life had approximately three times the odds of a parent-reported autism diagnosis compared with boys vaccinated later or not vaccinated.

Unfortunately, the journal formally retracted this paper in May 2026. Source

It is deeply concerning that studies reporting potential associations between vaccines and autism have sometimes been retracted or become the subject of intense controversy. Researchers who challenge established positions may also face significant professional scrutiny, which raises an important question: Are scientists able to investigate controversial hypotheses freely, without fear that asking difficult questions could jeopardize their careers? When powerful financial interests are involved in medicine, transparency, independence, open scientific debate, and rigorous replication become even more important.

The Vaccine Safety Datalink Could Be Incredibly Important

One of the most valuable resources available to researchers is the Vaccine Safety Datalink, or VSD.

The VSD contains healthcare information from millions of people and can allow researchers to examine vaccination histories alongside medical outcomes.

Imagine what independent researchers could investigate with appropriate access to comprehensive data.

They could examine:

Vaccination timing

Individual vaccines

Cumulative exposures

Developmental regression

Seizures

Mitochondrial disorders

Autoimmune conditions

Gastrointestinal disease

Sex differences

Genetic susceptibility

Timing of developmental changes

And potentially much more…

Rather than fighting endlessly over old studies, let’s produce better ones.

What About Aluminum?

Aluminum adjuvants deserve their own investigation.

Adjuvants are added to certain vaccines to enhance the immune response.

The CDC’s newly revised autism page specifically identifies aluminum adjuvants as an area for further investigation. CDC — HHS Research on Plausible Biologic Mechanisms

The CDC also discusses research reporting a statistical correlation between estimated aluminum-adjuvant exposure and autism prevalence, and study whether there are identifiable subgroups of children who respond differently.

The Question of Susceptible Children May Be Critical

This may ultimately be one of the most important questions.

Autism is extraordinarily heterogeneous.

Two children can receive exactly the same diagnosis while having dramatically different medical histories, immune systems, gastrointestinal health, mitochondrial function, genetics, metabolic profiles and developmental trajectories.

So why would we assume every child responds identically to every environmental or medical exposure?

The CDC’s current page specifically identifies mitochondrial disorders and neuroinflammation among areas HHS intends to investigate.

That is where I believe some of the most important research needs to happen.

Instead of asking only:

“Do vaccines cause autism?”

Ask:

“Could a particular vaccine, ingredient, combination, dose or timing contribute to neurodevelopmental injury in a biologically susceptible subgroup of children?”

Those are not the same scientific questions.

Let’s Talk About Regression

And then there is developmental regression.

This issue is deeply personal for thousands of families, including my own.

Parents describe children who were talking, interacting, playing, making eye contact and meeting milestones… and then it all changed.

Some parents report those changes occurring shortly after vaccination, sometimes accompanied by fever, seizures, gastrointestinal symptoms, sleep disruption or other physical changes.

A temporal relationship alone may not establish causation.

But a temporal relationship accompanied by measurable physiological changes is something researchers can investigate.

Parents’ observations should be documented rather than dismissed.

When a parent says: “My child changed.”

The scientific response should be: What happened biologically?

What happened to immune signaling?

What happened neurologically?

Was there neuroinflammation?

Was mitochondrial function affected?

Was there an underlying genetic or metabolic vulnerability?

Were there measurable inflammatory changes?

Were there gastrointestinal or microbiome changes?

Were there seizures or abnormal neurological activity?

These are testable questions.

We Need Better Studies

The next generation of vaccine-autism research should move beyond broad epidemiological comparisons.

Researchers should examine: Vaccinated versus completely unvaccinated populations.

A vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated study was conducted using data from Henry Ford Health, but the findings were never published in a peer-reviewed journal. According to individuals involved in later public discussions of the study, concerns about potential professional and career consequences were among the reasons the findings were not submitted for publication. Source

But they shouldn’t stop there…

We need studies examining individual vaccines, timing, cumulative exposure, ingredients, developmental trajectories, regression, immune function, mitochondrial function, metabolic abnormalities, family history and identifiable biological susceptibility.

Researchers should also separate different autism phenotypes.

A child who showed developmental differences from birth may represent a very different biological pathway from a child who experienced significant regression at 18 or 24 months.

Putting those children into one giant category labeled “autism” could potentially obscure important signals.

Follow the Evidence—Wherever It Goes

This shouldn’t be about being “pro-vaccine” or “anti-vaccine.”

It should be about obtaining answers.

If rigorous independent research finds no relationship between a particular vaccine exposure and autism, publish it.

If research identifies a risk associated with a particular vaccine, ingredient, timing or susceptible population, publish that too.

If researchers discover that developmental regression attributed to vaccination is actually caused by another biological process, we need to know that.

And if there are children with identifiable vulnerabilities that make certain exposures riskier for them, families deserve to know that as well.

The outcome of scientific research should never be predetermined.

Parents Deserve Answers

Families raising children with profound autism, seizures, gastrointestinal disease, sleep disorders, severe behavioral challenges, immune abnormalities and metabolic or mitochondrial dysfunction aren’t asking these questions because they want to win an argument.

They want to understand what happened to their children.

They want better treatments.

They want prevention where prevention is possible.

And they want scientists willing to investigate difficult questions.

For years, many parents felt that the vaccine-autism question was considered closed before every possible question had actually been answered.

In 2026, that conversation has changed.

The CDC itself now says studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to autism, while HHS has committed to investigating plausible biological mechanisms and potential causal relationships.

Now comes the important part: Do the research.

Give qualified independent researchers access to appropriate data.

Study susceptible populations.

Study regression.

Study individual vaccines.

Study ingredients.

Study timing.

Study cumulative exposure.

And follow the evidence wherever it leads.

Because parents aren’t asking for predetermined answers.

We’re asking for the questions to finally be investigated.

In Closing…

For me, this conversation has never been theoretical. It is personal.

I am the mother of a son who experienced a dramatic developmental regression. I remember the child he was before that regression, and I remember how quickly our lives changed. Like so many parents, I was left searching for answers and trying to understand what could have happened biologically.

That experience changed the trajectory of my life.

It led me to spend years studying autism, health, nutrition and underlying medical conditions. It eventually led me to write Warrior Mom, establish Autism Health Inc., create the Autism Health Summit, and advocate for families who often feel that their questions aren’t being heard.

I have spoken with countless parents who describe developmental regression and who believe vaccination was associated with what happened to their child. Their experiences are not scientific proof of causation, but they are observations that deserve to be documented and investigated rather than dismissed.

I am not asking science to give me the answer I want.

I am asking science to keep asking the questions.

If the evidence leads somewhere we didn’t expect, follow it. If a hypothesis is wrong, demonstrate that with rigorous research. If certain children have biological vulnerabilities that place them at greater risk from particular exposures, identify them. And if we can learn how to prevent even a small number of children from experiencing serious adverse outcomes, we have an obligation to try.

Parents deserve transparency.

Researchers deserve access to the data necessary to investigate difficult questions.

And our children deserve research that isn’t afraid of where the answers might lead.

After everything my family has experienced, I will continue asking questions, listening to families and advocating for better research.

Our children are worth asking the difficult questions. And they are worth finding the answers.

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder & President, Autism Health Inc.

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AHSconference.com