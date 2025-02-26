For years, the media and public health officials have pushed the narrative that outbreaks of diseases like measles, mumps, and pertussis (whooping cough) are due to the unvaccinated. However, real-world data and scientific studies tell a different story: the majority of those affected in numerous outbreaks were actually fully vaccinated.

Case Studies of Outbreaks Among the Vaccinated

Recent Measles Outbreak in Texas (2024) – Over 95% Vaccinated

A recent measles outbreak in Texas revealed that over 95% of the individuals diagnosed had already been vaccinated. This further challenges the claim that measles outbreaks are solely the result of unvaccinated individuals. (Source)