For decades, the media and health officials have pushed the narrative that measles and polio outbreaks are caused by the unvaccinated. However, emerging evidence shows that many of these outbreaks are actually vaccine-induced. The most infamous example is the Disneyland measles outbreak, which was widely blamed on unvaccinated individuals but later revealed to be largely caused by the vaccine itself. (Source)

The Disneyland Measles Outbreak and Vaccine-Induced Measles

The Disneyland measles outbreak in 2015 sparked nationwide fear and was used as a rallying cry to push for stricter vaccine mandates. However, studies show that many measles cases from that outbreak were caused by vaccine-strain measles, not wild-type measles. Research published by Children’s Health Defense explains how the measles vaccine itself can cause outbreaks rather than prevent them (source).