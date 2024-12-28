In recent decades, type 2 diabetes has skyrocketed among both children and adults, becoming one of the most pressing health crises of our time. From 2002 to 2018, the incidence of newly diagnosed cases in individuals under 20 years old increased from 9 to 18 per 100,000 annually—an alarming annual rise of about 5%. Projections suggest that if current trends continue, the number of youths diagnosed with type 2 diabetes could increase by nearly 700% by 2060. The root causes of this epidemic are clear: an overabundance of processed foods, refined sugars, and carbohydrates in our diets, coupled with aggressive advertising that misleads consumers into believing these foods are healthy. The impact on children, particularly those with autism, is even more severe, creating a cascade of health and behavioral challenges.

