I did not choose this life.

I did not wake up one day and decide I wanted to challenge medical institutions or question policies that shape the lives of millions.

I became a researcher because my son’s life depended on it.

When you walk through illness with your child—when treatments fail, when answers don’t come, when you are told everything is fine while your instincts scream otherwise—you either surrender… or you become a Warrior Mom.

That is how I created my story.

It starts with vaccines.

But it doesn’t end there.

One virus. Two diseases. A forgotten warning

Chickenpox and shingles come from the same virus: varicella zoster virus (VZV).

Chickenpox is usually the first infection.

Shingles is what happens later, when the dormant virus reactivates.

For decades, scientists recognized something else:

Adults who are periodically exposed to children with chickenpox receive a natural immune “boost” that helps keep shingles suppressed.

This is known as the exogenous boosting hypothesis, and it was not fringe… it was central to policy discussions before routine vaccination ever began.

Researchers warned that if chickenpox disappeared from communities, shingles might rise—at least temporarily—because adults would lose that immune reinforcement.

This concern is documented in peer-reviewed literature and government advisory discussions:

This wasn’t hysteria.

It was a biological trade-off.

The scientist who spoke up

A researcher named Gary S. Goldman published analyses showing that while mass chickenpox vaccination reduced varicella, it could also shift shingles patterns by disrupting natural immune boosting.

In his 2005 paper, Goldman questioned whether policymakers fully accounted for this effect before mandating the vaccine. Source

Yet the program moved forward.

What has happened since

Before the vaccine, the CDC estimated:

~4 million chickenpox cases per year

10,500–13,500 hospitalizations

100–150 deaths annually Source

Vaccination dramatically reduced chickenpox.

But shingles incidence has continued to rise—a trend that began before vaccination and continues today, influenced by aging populations, immune suppression, and possibly reduced immune boosting.

So the story is not simple.

And pretending it does not serve families.

What emerging data is quietly revealing

Over the years, reports have surfaced showing that some healthy, vaccinated children have gone on to develop shingles, sometimes only a few years after receiving the chickenpox vaccine.

In several documented cases, laboratory testing confirmed that the vaccine-strain varicella virus—not the wild virus—had reactivated inside the child’s body. That means the weakened virus used in the vaccine can remain dormant and later re-emerge as shingles. Source

This outcome is not completely unexpected from a biological standpoint. It aligns with what earlier researchers and disease models predicted: when natural immune boosting from community exposure is reduced, the balance between the virus and the immune system may shift in ways we don’t yet fully understand.

While these cases are often described as “rare,” their existence raises important questions about how the virus behaves in different bodies, and whether long-term effects of vaccination are being studied as thoroughly as they should be.

Even mainstream medical references acknowledge that vaccine-strain varicella can reactivate as shingles, though they emphasize that it occurs infrequently. Source

This isn’t about fear.

It’s about truth, transparency, and a willingness to keep asking questions… especially when it comes to our children.

Does vaccination always prevent infection?

No.

The varicella vaccine significantly reduces disease severity and spread, but it does not guarantee sterilizing immunity. Breakthrough infections still occur.

That’s not failure… it’s biology.

But parents deserve to know that vaccines are not absolute shields, and my son is a clear example… he received the MMR and got measles.

What’s in the vaccine and why families should ask questions

The chickenpox vaccine contains:

A live, weakened virus

Human cell lines are used to grow the virus

Stabilizers and trace manufacturing residues

There is no fetal tissue in the final vial, but the historical origin of some cell lines raises ethical concerns for some families.

One detail many parents are never told is that the CDC itself has issued a special caution about combining the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine with varicella into the single MMRV shot for young children. Why? Because studies showed that the combined MMRV is associated with a higher risk of fever and febrile seizures in this age group compared to giving the shots separately. This isn’t speculation… it’s written into official guidance. Yet many parents report never being informed of this difference, never being offered the choice, and never being told there was an elevated risk at all. True informed consent means families deserve to know when even federal agencies acknowledge added risk. Source

That tension is real, and it deserves research, not ridicule.

Herd immunity vs. blind compliance

I believe in protecting communities, but I also strongly believe in our body’s God-given ability to protect itself from disease.

But protection should never come at the cost of:

Transparency

Individual biology

Or a parent’s right to informed consent

Medicine must evolve beyond a one-size-fits-all approach.

Families don’t experience ‘population averages’ — we experience our child. And too many parents have stories that don’t fit the narrative. If medicine is truly about health, it should have the courage to investigate susceptibility, timing, and long-term outcomes without stigma.

Because our children are not lab experiments… they are human lives.

Why I continue to question the narrative

I’m not writing this from a textbook. I’m writing this from lived experience. Whatever the studies say at the population level, many families have watched regression and neurological changes follow medical interventions (mostly vaccinations), and we deserve honest research into which children are vulnerable, why, and how to prevent harm. And where are the double-blind placebo trials? They don’t exist!

We don’t ask because we are afraid.

We ask because we love.

We ask because silence has never healed a child.

We ask because truth deserves daylight.

And we will keep asking:

What are the trade-offs?

What is not being studied long-term?

Who decides acceptable risk?

Because the health of the next generation deserves nothing less.

With courage & gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Bestselling Author, Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism

Founder & President, Autism Health Inc.

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AHSconference.com

Disclaimer

This article is for educational purposes and does not constitute medical advice. Please consult a licensed healthcare provider when making medical decisions.