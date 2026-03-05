The Peptide Breakthrough: A Major Shift That Could Open New Doors for Healing
By Tracy Slepcevic
In recent weeks, an important announcement came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that approximately 14 peptides currently restricted by the FDA may soon be moved from “Category 2” back to “Category 1.” Source
For patients, physicians, and families searching for innovative treatments — especially for autism — this could represent a significant regulatory shift.
But what does this actually mean?
To understand the impact, we need to first understand how the FDA regulates peptides and compounded medications.
