Most people will read the latest report showing elevated autism rates among U.S. military children and react with shock. But for me—and for many military families I’ve met over the years—this revelation is anything but surprising. It is a painful validation of what we have felt, witnessed, and lived through in silence.

I recall stepping onto my first military base in 1995, filled with pride, determination, and a deep desire to serve my country. I was young, strong, and ready to take on anything the Air Force demanded of me. What I wasn’t prepared for was the rapid series of medical interventions that came next.

Within my first three months, I received 17 vaccines, followed by mandatory flu shots every year. There was never a discussion, never an informed choice—just a line, airguns full of vaccines, and the expectation that compliance was part of the uniform.

And like so many service members, I complied.

But after that moment in time, everything shifted. My body, which had always been resilient and high-performing, began to feel like it was breaking down from the inside out. Chronic joint pain. Migraines that would flatten me. A weakened immune system that couldn’t keep up. I started getting sick more often—not less. Worst of all, every flu shot guaranteed I would get the flu, and not mildly—the sickest I had ever been.

I didn’t understand it then. Most of us didn’t. We trusted the system. We trusted that what we were doing was safe, necessary, and without consequence.

Years later, when my son Noah was diagnosed with autism and tested positive for heavy metal toxicity, the pieces of my past finally began to connect. I could no longer ignore the possibility that his toxic overload began with me, and that his body inherited the burden of my own military exposures.

And if this is true for my family, how many other military children have the same story?

A Closer Look at the New Findings

A recent article published by Children’s Health Defense highlighted that autism rates among U.S. military children are significantly higher than those in the general population. The report draws attention to the unique combination of exposures military families face—ranging from intensive vaccination schedules to environmental toxins found on bases—and raises questions about how these cumulative factors may influence neurodevelopment. While the findings are striking, they simply reinforce what many of us in the military and veteran community have observed for decades: our children are carrying a heavier toxic load, often before they’re even born. Source

Why This Matters Now

Military families live in an environment that compounds toxic exposures from every angle:

High-volume, high-frequency vaccination schedules

Occupational exposures (metals, solvents, jet fuel, burn pits, industrial chemicals)

Environmental contaminants on bases (PFAS, mold, lead)

Chronic immune stress

And children who are vaccinated at higher rates than the national average

This is not speculation. This is documented reality.

The cumulative impact is passed from parent to child, and from the bloodstream to the womb.

And that is where the science becomes impossible to ignore.

Heavy Metals in the Womb: What Science Shows

Science is finally catching up to what many parents—especially mothers—have sensed for years: the womb is not a sterile, protected bubble. It is a living environment influenced by every toxic exposure the mother carries.

Here are key findings from published research:

1. Maternal Heavy Metal Exposure Transfers Directly to the Fetus

Study: EHP Publishing (2022)

Title: Prenatal Exposure to Metals and Neurodevelopment in Infants at Six Months: Rio Birth Cohort Study of Environmental Exposure and Childhood Development

Findings: Heavy metals cross the placental barrier and accumulate in fetal tissues, affecting neurodevelopment.

Link: Source

2. Metals in Maternal Blood and Cord Blood Match—Showing Direct Transmission

Study: International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2015)

Title: Biomonitoring of Lead, Cadmium, Total Mercury, and Methylmercury Levels in Maternal Blood and in Umbilical Cord Blood at Birth in South Korea

Findings: This study found strong correlations between maternal and newborn levels of lead and mercury.

Link: Source

3. Prenatal Exposure to Multiple Metals Increases Autism Risk

Study: Nature Communications (2017)

Title: Fetal and Postnatal Metal Dysregulation in Autism

Findings: This twin study found that children with ASD had higher uptake of lead and lower uptake of manganese and zinc during specific developmental periods.

Link: Source

4. Exposure to Heavy Metals in Utero Associated with ASD

Study: Environmental Health (2024)

Title: Exposure to Heavy Metals in Utero and Autism Spectrum Disorder at Age 3

Findings: Prenatal exposure to several toxic metals (including cadmium, lead, tin, thallium, cesium) was associated with increased risk of Autism Spectrum Disorder or non-typical neurodevelopment in children at age 3.

Link: Source

5. Autism Spectrum Disorder in U.S. Military Children

Study: Children’s Health Defense (2025)

Title: Autism Spectrum Disorder in U.S. Military Children as Described by the U.S. Census Bureau from 2016 to 2023

Findings: Children covered by TRICARE (military insurance) were 30.73% more likely to have an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis compared to civilian-insured children, and children of mothers with any military service were 46.19% more likely to be diagnosed with ASD than children of non-military service mothers.

Link: Source

These studies confirm what military families have lived with firsthand:

toxic exposures compound over time, cross the placental barrier, and alter the trajectory of a child’s health before they ever take their first breath.

Why Military Children May Be at the Highest Risk

Military parents often carry a higher toxic load than civilians. Maternal immune dysregulation impacts fetal brain development. Heavy metals, vaccines, and environmental toxins interact synergistically—not individually. Children receive more vaccines earlier and with higher coverage rates. Base housing and military environments often contain additional contaminants (mold, PFAS, lead, etc.).

This Is a Tragedy We Cannot Ignore

Our military families sacrifice everything for our country. Their bodies are on the front lines long before, during, and after deployment. And too often, their children pay the price for it.

As a veteran and a mom, it breaks my heart to know that what I endured—and what Noah endured—could have been prevented. The goal isn’t to point fingers, but to demand transparency, accountability, and protection for the families who give everything for this country.

Our children deserve better.

Our service members deserve better.

And the truth deserves to be told—loudly and unapologetically.

In Gratitude & Service,

Tracy Slepcevic

Warrior Mom, Author, Integrative Health Practitioner & President of Autism Health Inc.

