For years, parents and medical professionals have observed that some children are more susceptible to vaccine injury and regression into autism than others. Science is now catching up to these observations, revealing that genetic and metabolic vulnerabilities, such as MTHFR gene mutations and mitochondrial disorders, play a significant role in vaccine injury. A deeper understanding of these underlying conditions can help parents make informed medical choices and adopt lifestyle changes that support their child’s health.

What is MTHFR and How Does it Affect Children?

The MTHFR (Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase) gene mutation affects how the body processes folate and detoxifies harmful substances. Individuals with this mutation have a reduced ability to convert folic acid into its active form, leading to problems with detoxification, neurotransmitter function, and immune regulation.

Key Issues Associated with MTHFR:

Reduced detoxification ability – The body struggles to eliminate toxins, including vaccine adjuvants such as aluminum and mercury.

Impaired methylation – Methylation is critical for DNA repair, neurotransmitter production, and immune function.

Increased oxidative stress – Higher levels of oxidative stress can lead to neurological inflammation and damage.

Poor folate metabolism – Folate is essential for brain function, and deficiencies can contribute to developmental delays and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Children with MTHFR mutations often have a higher risk of vaccine injury, as their bodies are less capable of detoxifying the heavy metals and preservatives present in vaccines. This toxic overload can trigger neuroinflammation and contribute to regression into autism.