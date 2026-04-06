Today is a very sad and very special day for me.

Today would have been my nephew Brandon’s 37th birthday.

But Brandon was never “just” my nephew. He was my Godson, and my son in every way that mattered. My husband and I raised him for the better part of his life, loved him deeply, and tried to help carry the pain that had been placed on his shoulders far too early. On June 3, 2024, Brandon took his life after years of suffering from severe mental illness and addiction.

Some losses never stop echoing, and this is one of them.

Today, I am writing not only as an aunt, not only as a Godmother, but as a mother whose heart still aches for the boy she loved, the young man she watched grow, and the soul she wishes she could have saved.

Mental illness in this country is not rare. It is not someone else’s issue. It is not a fringe crisis. It is one of the greatest public health emergencies of our time. In 2022, an estimated 59.3 million U.S. adults, or 23.1% of the adult population, were living with a mental illness. That is more than one in five adults. NIMH also reports that serious mental illness affected 15.4 million adults that year. Among adolescents, the suffering is also staggering: NIMH estimates that 20.1% of youth ages 12 to 17 had at least one major depressive episode in 2021, and CDC data from 2023 found that about 40% of high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Source

The suicide numbers are equally heartbreaking. According to the CDC, more than 49,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2023, which was about one death every 11 minutes. CDC FastStats now lists 48,824 suicide deaths in 2024, with a rate of 14.4 deaths per 100,000 people. Behind every number is a name, a family, a story, and a future that was cut short. Source

And suicide rarely happens in a vacuum. CDC’s National Violent Death Reporting System shows that, when circumstances were known, suicides were most often preceded by mental health or substance use problems, suicidal thoughts or plans, depressed mood, or a recent or impending crisis. NIMH also emphasizes that substance use and mental disorders are often deeply interconnected, with each increasing the risk and severity of the other. Source

There is a powerful documentary created by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. titled Recovering America: A Film About Healing Our Addiction Crisis, which shines a light on the devastating addiction epidemic in our country. The film shares deeply human stories of individuals battling addiction while also exploring solutions rooted in community, purpose, and compassionate care. What makes this documentary even more meaningful to me is that it was dedicated in memory of Brandon. His life, his struggles, and his story are part of a much larger crisis that is impacting families across this nation. This film is not just about addiction… it is about loss, about hope, and about the urgent need to do better for those who are suffering. Watching it, I am reminded that Brandon’s life mattered, his pain was real, and his story deserves to be part of a larger conversation so that others may be saved.

Brandon’s Story

His life was marked by trauma long before the final tragedy. He suffered severe abuse. He knew abandonment. He knew instability. He knew what it was like to long for love and safety and not receive either in the way every child deserves. All he ever wanted was his mother’s love, and I believe that was a wound he carried his entire life.

Trauma, especially in childhood, is not just an emotional scar. It changes the nervous system. It changes the stress response. It changes how a person sees the world, how they trust, how they cope, and how they survive. CDC defines adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, as potentially traumatic events such as abuse, neglect, household substance use, family mental illness, and violence. These experiences are strongly associated with worse mental health outcomes, substance abuse, and suicide risk later in life. Source

NIMH has also noted that extreme caregiving environments, including abuse and neglect, can affect brain development itself. NIDA states plainly that violence, abuse, neglect, and family or community instability are associated with substance use and substance use disorders. In other words, when a child is repeatedly traumatized, the damage does not simply “go away” because they grow older. It often follows them into adolescence and adulthood unless there is deep, compassionate, and effective intervention. Source

For Brandon, one of the deepest layers of that trauma came from the year he spent at Bethel Boys Academy in Mississippi. In HBO Max’s Teen Torture, Inc., episode 2, “Generation Silent,” the series examines abuse tied to Bethel Boys and related programs in that world. The broader public record around those institutions includes long-standing abuse allegations, cruelty, and severe mistreatment of boys placed there. Brandon spent one year there being beaten, abused, flogged, starved, and tortured, cut off from the outside world. That kind of suffering does not disappear when a child leaves the building. It lives in the body. It lives in the mind. It lives in the soul.

After the destruction of the school following Hurricane Katrina, Brandon escaped and hitchhiked from Mississippi to California at just 15 years old to be with my husband and me. Imagine that for a moment: a child so desperate for safety, for home, for love, that he crossed the country to find it. By the time Brandon came to us, he was already too far gone, numbing his pain with drugs.

No child should ever have to survive that.

And yet in America, far too many do.

When we talk about mental illness, we have to be honest about how complex it is. Mental illness does not come from one single cause. NIMH explains that common mental disorders such as depression and anxiety are likely the result of a combination of life experiences, environmental influences, and genetic variation. That means we cannot reduce this crisis to a single talking point or a single prescription. We have to look at the whole picture. Source

That whole picture includes trauma. It includes abuse. It includes neglect. It includes addiction. It includes loneliness, family breakdown, sleep disruption, financial instability, social disconnection, and barriers to treatment. It also includes emerging environmental questions that deserve serious, rigorous, honest study rather than dismissal or politicization.

For example, growing evidence links ultra-processed food consumption with worse mental health outcomes, including higher odds of depressive and anxiety symptoms. Reviews published in peer-reviewed journals have found consistent associations between diets high in ultra-processed foods and depression, while also calling for more research on mechanisms and causality. Source

Researchers are also studying environmental toxicants and stressors such as air pollution. Recent reviews have found associations between long-term exposure to air pollution and a greater risk of depression and anxiety. This does not mean every exposure directly causes a psychiatric illness in a simple one-to-one way, but it does mean the environment in which we live is affecting the brain more than our healthcare system has been willing to confront. Source

Food additives and preservatives are another area that deserves far more scrutiny. A 2024 review noted concerns about artificial colorants, benzoate preservatives, sweeteners, and emulsifiers, and the growing literature suggesting that some food additives may affect long-term health, including neurobehavioral pathways. This area is still developing, but it is increasingly difficult to deny that what we eat, drink, inhale, and absorb matters to the brain. Source

Vaccination is often included in broader public debates about environmental contributors to chronic illness and neurological outcomes. At the same time, the strongest established evidence on mental illness continues to point far more clearly to multifactorial drivers such as trauma, genetics, substance use, social stress, and broader environmental exposures. That distinction matters because if we are going to speak about this crisis with integrity, we have to separate what is clearly established from what is still debated or under study. Source

What is clearly established is that untreated trauma can lead to depression. Depression can become self-medication. Self-medication can become addiction. Addiction can deepen despair. And despair, when combined with isolation and hopelessness, can become fatal.

We are living in a country where millions are suffering, families are overwhelmed, treatment is often fragmented or inaccessible, and many people do not receive help until they are already in crisis. NIMH notes that only about half of people with mental illnesses receive treatment. And even when treatment is available, it often fails to fully address the roots of the suffering: trauma, toxic stress, family wounds, environmental burden, and the profound need for human connection. Source

This is why I believe we must do better.

We need better prevention.

We need earlier intervention.

We need honest conversations about trauma.

We need stronger support for addiction recovery.

We need a healthcare system willing to look upstream instead of only managing collapse after it happens.

We need to protect children from abuse.

We need accountability for institutions that traumatize vulnerable youth.

And we need to stop treating mental illness as though it exists separately from the body, the family, the environment, and the soul.

Because it does not.

For me, this issue will never be theoretical.

It has Brandon’s face.

It has Brandon’s voice.

It has Brandon’s story.

I watched him grow up. I watched him carry pain that was never his fault. I watched him live with wounds that should never have been inflicted on any child. I also watched the tenderness in him, the longing in him, the parts of him that still wanted love, peace, and belonging.

And that is what makes this day so heavy.

Today would have been Brandon’s 37th birthday.

Instead, I am left with memories.

I am left with grief.

I am left with love.

I am left with the ache of missing him.

And I am left with the unshakable truth that he mattered.

Brandon, you were so deeply loved.

You were never forgotten.

You were never just a statistic.

You were my nephew, my godson, and in so many ways, my son.

I miss you more than words can say.

I carry you with me.

I will always carry you with me.

Brandon’s story is not just his… it is a reflection of a much larger crisis that is touching families across this country. But to me, he will never be a statistic. He will always be the boy I loved, the young man I believed in, and the soul I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

If sharing his story can help even one person feel seen, one family feel less alone, or one life be saved, then his life continues to have purpose.

Brandon, your memory will remain near and dear to my heart for the rest of my life.

And on this day, your birthday, I honor you with my love, my tears, and my promise to keep speaking the truth for those who are suffering in silence.

Brandon, I love you. I miss you. And I will honor you always.

With love, always and forever,

Tracy Slepcevic, your Auntie Mom