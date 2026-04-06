Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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Nikki Leeds's avatar
Nikki Leeds
6d

Thank you for sharing this profound story of Brandon’s struggles. The Covid lockdowns have left a trail of young people disabled in so many ways, especially emotionally. We must not forget the crimes perpetrated on young people and MUST work towards healing these deep wounds. Our collective society needs to heal. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Brandon. ♥️

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Teri Parsons's avatar
Teri Parsons
5d

God Bless you and your family. This is exactly on all points each word, paragraph, everything written, is why this Autism Mom and Nana is Very Very Concerned about our Son and Grandson's, I can Say This Written Testimony is one That is a deep reflection for families who have loved ones on the ASD and being older now, my husband and I are disabled, But We've had family members walk away, etc. community support dropped and the community has not been in unity anymore. I can feel what is deeply written about.

The opportunity arose at a time for a Grant And 3 states chosen Exactly for this primary purpose - Find out what is and is not occuring in communities health care systems and the breakdown that needs exposed and needs Repairs.

Florida is not different than any other state in the mental health areas and what I personally had to contend with while involved in our area, was verbal abuse openly in front of professionals parents from the very agency that's supposed to be on watch and no one except the very close friend who I chose to work with me, and my boss.

The breakdown hurts the families individuals and it's a Battle We Call Spiruial Warfare, that person got a choice leave or get fired from the head of DCF.

I Pray with many more in the millions thousands for turn around positive change.

I was abused by my own mother and it was Horrible, no child youth adult with or without a disability should ever go through any of this.

Society Needs Change and Families Need Support, Individuals Need Us working together to ensure that No More Abuse, The Seven Mountains Of Influence have been corrupted, eroded and evil before any of us were born started back when greed came in to the Nation and that was also when the war on The Mind started, Social Media is a very very dangerous place to navigate for our special needs communities and the media in general, I have made this point over and over again.

Reading this message I'm in full agreement and I Pray for Everyone.

Get the help Depression is raw real and it really hits hard when Life Events happen and As a parent it's Traumatic, it is something that needs to be Taken Seriously.

I know Depression

I know suicidal tendencies

I've been there it's ugly messy, Parents Get The Help Go Out Of Your Area if needed, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is Real and many don't realize this after a child is dx or mis dx.

Don't abandon your Child Get the help

Your personal life walk with your child is not up for debate It's Getting the help for you and for them.

Sharing is Caring enough for everyone.

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