Vaccines have long been a topic of heated debate, but beyond discussions of efficacy and safety lies an often overlooked aspect: the use of humanized mice and fetal tissue in vaccine development. While public health authorities and pharmaceutical companies tout vaccines as lifesaving tools, many people remain unaware of the ethical, scientific, and health implications surrounding their production methods. Let’s dive deeper into these hidden practices and what they mean for informed consent.

What Are Humanized Mice?

Humanized mice are laboratory-bred mice implanted with human cells, tissues, or organs to mimic human biological processes. These animals are often used in vaccine research to study immune responses and test the safety and efficacy of new formulations. While this approach can provide insights into how vaccines may work in humans, it raises ethical questions about the manipulation of human and animal biology.