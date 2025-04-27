In today's world, our food supply is more colorful than ever. Bright, vibrant reds, yellows, and blues fill supermarket shelves, promising fun and flavor. But behind these appealing colors lies a darker truth: synthetic food dyes are dangerous, unnecessary, and particularly harmful to vulnerable populations, including children with autism and other neurological conditions.

What Are Synthetic Food Dyes?

Synthetic food dyes are artificial colorings made from petroleum-based chemicals. Originally developed from coal tar and now derived from petroleum, these substances are used to make foods and beverages more visually appealing.