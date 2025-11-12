In 1970, it was considered acceptable for an adult to have a total cholesterol under ~300 mg/dL and a blood pressure of ~140/90. Over time, medical guidelines quietly shifted those targets to ~200 mg/dL cholesterol and ~120/80 blood pressure. The implication: many more healthy people are now being labelled “at risk,” and many more are being offered drug treatments. In this article, I want to explore how cholesterol works in the body — especially for brain and overall health — the risks of the widely-prescribed statin drugs, the profit incentives behind them, and why an integrative, nutrition-based approach may make sense for many who are seeking alternatives.

What are HDL and LDL cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in every cell of the body. It is essential for life: cell membranes, hormone synthesis, vitamin D production, bile acids, and more rely on cholesterol.

In the blood, we use lipoprotein carriers for cholesterol; the two most commonly discussed are:

HDL = High-Density Lipoprotein. This is often labelled “good cholesterol.” HDL helps return cholesterol from the tissues back to the liver for processing/excretion. Higher HDL levels are generally associated with lower cardiovascular risk.

LDL = Low-Density Lipoprotein. This is often labelled “bad cholesterol.” LDL carries cholesterol out from the liver to the tissues. When LDL is elevated (or oxidised, or small-dense), it is implicated in arterial plaque formation.

To simplify: the higher the LDL (especially dysfunctional LDL), the greater the risk of atherosclerosis; the higher the HDL (especially functional HDL), the more protection. But this is a simplification — function matters more than numbers alone, and the context of the person’s entire metabolic and lifestyle picture matters.