The Hidden Dangers of Microplastics and Their Impact on Our Bodies
Invisible Threats: The Environmental and Health Risks of Microplastics
Microplastics are everywhere. These tiny plastic particles, often less than 5 millimeters in size, have infiltrated our food, water, air, and even the most remote corners of the Earth. While their omnipresence is concerning enough, the real danger lies in how they affect our health and the environment. Let’s explore the hidden dangers of microplastics and what they mean for our bodies.
What Are Microplastics?
Microplastics are small plastic fragments that result from the breakdown of larger plastic items or are intentionally manufactured for products like cosmetics, cleaning agents, and industrial applications. They are categorized into two types:
Primary Microplastics: Manufactured tiny particles found in products like facial scrubs, toothpaste, and synthetic clothing.
Secondary Microplastics: Formed when larger plastic items, such as bottles and bags, degrade over time due to environmental exposure.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Warrior Mom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.