Microplastics are everywhere. These tiny plastic particles, often less than 5 millimeters in size, have infiltrated our food, water, air, and even the most remote corners of the Earth. While their omnipresence is concerning enough, the real danger lies in how they affect our health and the environment. Let’s explore the hidden dangers of microplastics and what they mean for our bodies.

What Are Microplastics?

Microplastics are small plastic fragments that result from the breakdown of larger plastic items or are intentionally manufactured for products like cosmetics, cleaning agents, and industrial applications. They are categorized into two types: