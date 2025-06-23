Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Jackson, MM, Mt-BC's avatar
Pamela Jackson, MM, Mt-BC
8h

I never understood why any mother would want to give their infant this crap. Just read the label. You could’ve read the label 50 years ago and still have known that it wasn’t good.

And I would guess that 99% of women in the world can successfully breast-feed, although there may be a small number of women that just can’t for one reason or another.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Un-silent's avatar
Un-silent
1d

What a sick world we live in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tracy Slepcevic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture