As technology advances, our lives have become increasingly intertwined with wireless communication. While this brings undeniable convenience, it also raises significant concerns about the safety of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and the rapid rollout of 5G networks. Nowhere is this more troubling than the installation of 5G towers near schools, where the most vulnerable, our children, spend much of their time.

In this article, we’ll explore the potential health risks associated with 5G and EMF exposure, particularly for children, and discuss steps parents can take to protect their families.

What Is 5G and Why Is It Concerning?

5G, or fifth-generation wireless technology, is designed to provide faster internet speeds and improved connectivity. However, unlike previous generations, 5G operates on higher-frequency bands, requiring a dense network of small cell towers to function effectively. These towers emit non-ionizing radiation, which some studies suggest may have adverse health effects.