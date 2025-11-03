For decades, consumers have been told that folic acid is essential for good health. It is added to our food supply and included in many multivitamins and prenatal supplements on the market. Most people assume that if a nutrient is fortified into foods or recommended by health authorities, it must be safe.

However, not all “folate” is the same. Synthetic folic acid, the form most commonly used in processed foods and low-cost supplements, behaves very differently in the body than naturally occurring folate found in foods like leafy greens, eggs, avocados, and legumes.

Emerging science reveals that excess synthetic folic acid has the potential to disrupt brain development, fuel cancer growth, impair the immune system, and contribute to neurological disorders, including autism. And because folic acid is now unavoidable in many fortified products, this concern affects everyone… not just pregnant women.