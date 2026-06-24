For years, I have listened to the stories of families raising children with autism and other developmental disabilities. Their backgrounds may differ. Their political beliefs may differ. Their treatment choices may differ. But one concern continues to surface regardless of where they live or what path they choose:

“We make too much to qualify for assistance, but not enough to afford what our child needs.”

These are the forgotten families.

They are the middle-class families who work hard, pay taxes, carry health insurance, and do everything society asks of them. Yet when they seek support for their child, they often discover they fall into a gap that few policymakers acknowledge and even fewer understand.

They earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), waivers, or other public assistance programs. At the same time, they do not earn enough to absorb the enormous costs associated with raising a child with significant medical, behavioral, developmental, or educational needs.

The result is a financial burden that can overwhelm even the most responsible families.

The Gap Nobody Names

When most people picture a family raising a child with autism, they imagine one of two stories: a family poor enough to qualify for public assistance, or a family wealthy enough that cost simply isn’t the central problem. Both stories are real. But there is a third story, and it may be the most common one of all and the least discussed.

It’s the story of the family that earns too much to qualify for Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, Medicaid waivers, or many state-funded services, but nowhere near enough to absorb the staggering, ongoing costs of raising a child with significant needs.

These families fall into what I call the service gap. They are told, in effect: You make too much to get assistance, and not enough to make it on your own. So Good luck.

What “Too Much to Qualify” Actually Looks Like

The eligibility thresholds for most assistance programs were built around a model of poverty, not a model of disability. They ask one question, “How much do you earn?”and almost never the question that matters most for these families: how much does your child’s disability cost you?

And the costs are extraordinary. Depending on a child’s needs, families face annual bills for the following:

Behavioral, speech, occupational, and physical therapies

Specialized medical and biomedical care, often out of network or out of pocket

Private or specialized education when public placements fall short

Caregiving and respite care

Transportation to appointments that can be hours away

Adaptive equipment and assistive technology

Home modifications for safety and accessibility

Add it up and you are easily looking at tens of thousands of dollars a year, sometimes far more, on top of an ordinary household budget. A family earning a comfortable income on paper can be running a deficit every single month in reality.

The Hidden Cost: A Parent Leaves the Workforce

There is a second blow that rarely shows up in eligibility formulas. In a huge number of these families, one parent cuts their hours dramatically or leaves work entirely to manage care, coordinate services, attend appointments, and simply keep a child safe.

That decision is often not a choice so much as a necessity. But the financial consequences are brutal and compounding. The family loses an entire income at the exact moment their expenses spike. They lose career momentum, retirement contributions, and earning potential that may never be recovered. And here is the cruel irony: the household income that disqualified them from assistance was often only sustainable because both parents worked, the very thing the disability made impossible.

So eligibility systems measure a family at their highest earning capacity and then leave them stranded the moment that capacity collapses.

Why This Is Everyone’s Issue

I want to be clear about something. This is not a left issue or a right issue. It is not a red-state or blue-state issue. Families across every political and philosophical viewpoint are living this reality, and almost none of them feel seen by the current system.

A topic that affects this many families, this severely, and gets discussed this little is exactly the kind of thing our policymakers are supposed to wrestle with. Yet it almost never comes up. The families living in this gap are largely invisible in the conversations that decide how support gets allocated, and that silence has a cost. You cannot fix a problem the system refuses to name.

The Questions We Should Be Asking

If we are serious about supporting these families, there are a handful of questions worth putting squarely on the table:

Income eligibility thresholds. Do they reflect the true cost of disability-related care, or do they simply measure earnings and ignore the extraordinary expenses that come with autism? The economic impact of caregiving. What does it really do to a family’s income, employment, and long-term financial stability when a parent must leave the workforce to provide care? Policy options for families who fall through the cracks. What can be done to improve access to services for families who don’t qualify for traditional assistance but cannot afford care on their own? Reducing barriers to medically necessary care. How do we lower the financial walls standing between families and the treatments, therapies, respite care, and supports that genuinely improve quality of life and long-term outcomes?

A Path Forward: How We Actually Close the Gap

Naming a problem isn’t enough. So here is what a real solution could look like. None of these ideas requires us to dismantle existing programs. They extend a hand to the families those programs were never built to reach.

1. Measure disability cost, not just income. The single most important change is also the most basic: eligibility should account for documented, disability-related out-of-pocket expenses. A family earning $120,000 who spends $40,000 a year on their child’s care does not have $120,000 of capacity. They have $80,000. A “disability cost offset” applied to income calculations would let eligibility reflect a family’s actual financial reality. This is how we stop punishing families for earning the very income they’re spending on their child.

2. Create a sliding-scale, middle-income support tier. Assistance shouldn’t be all-or-nothing. We need a tier of partial support, copays, cost-sharing, or capped reimbursement, that phases out gradually as income rises rather than slamming shut at an arbitrary cliff. The current system creates a benefits cliff so steep that a small raise can cost a family thousands in lost services. Smooth that cliff into a ramp.

3. Make medically necessary therapies reimbursable through a refundable tax credit. A robust, refundable federal tax credit for documented autism- and disability-related expenses would put money back into the hands of families who are paying out of pocket right now. Refundable is the key word. It has to reach families who don’t have a large tax liability, not just those who do.

4. Fund respite and caregiver support directly. Respite care is not a luxury. It is what keeps a parent employed, a marriage intact, and a caregiver healthy enough to keep going. Direct respite funding for middle-income families is one of the highest-return investments we can make, because it protects the unpaid caregiver the entire system silently depends on.

5. Protect the caregiving parent’s long-term security. We should explore caregiver credits toward Social Security and retirement for parents who leave the workforce to provide full-time care. A parent who spends a decade caring for a child with significant needs should not be financially destitute in retirement as a reward.

6. Expand ABLE accounts and savings tools. Strengthening tax-advantaged savings vehicles by raising contribution limits, broadening eligibility, and improving awareness gives middle-income families a way to plan for lifelong costs without being penalized for trying to save.

The common thread is simple: stop treating income as a proxy for need. A family’s earnings tell you almost nothing about what’s left after the cost of their child’s disability is paid. Until our policies grasp that, we will keep telling hardworking families they earn too much to deserve help, right up until the moment they can’t afford to keep going.

These Families Deserve Better

No family should be pushed into financial ruin simply because they earn a little too much to qualify for help while facing extraordinary, unavoidable disability-related costs. That isn’t a fringe scenario. It is the lived reality of millions of middle-class families raising children with autism and related developmental disabilities.

They have done everything right. They work. They advocate. They sacrifice. And the system has quietly decided they’re on their own.

We can do better than that. We have to. And I intend to keep fighting until the families who’ve been forgotten are finally seen.

If this resonates with your family, or you know someone living in this gap, share it. The first step to closing a gap nobody talks about is talking about it.

A Message from One Warrior Parent to Another

I understand this struggle because I have lived it.

When my son Noah regressed into autism, our family entered a world we were completely unprepared for. Like so many parents, we spent years searching for answers, pursuing therapies, traveling for treatments, consulting specialists, and doing everything we could to help our child heal and thrive. Every decision carried emotional weight, but many also carried a financial cost.

What I learned along the way is that families raising children with autism are some of the strongest, most resilient people I have ever met. They wake up every day and do whatever it takes for their children, often sacrificing their own careers, finances, health, and dreams in the process.

Yet too many of these families feel invisible.

They are not asking for special treatment. They are not asking for handouts. They are simply asking for a system that recognizes the extraordinary challenges they face and provides support that reflects reality.

No parent should have to choose between paying the mortgage and paying for therapy. No family should have to deplete their retirement savings to access medically necessary care. And no child should lose opportunities because their parents fall just above an arbitrary income threshold.

As we continue the national conversation about autism, I hope we can begin talking not only about services and outcomes, but also about the families carrying the weight of these challenges every single day.

If this story reflects your experience, I encourage you to share it. The more voices we bring to this conversation, the harder it becomes to ignore.

The forgotten families should be forgotten no longer.

With Sincere Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder & President of Autism Health

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.WarriorMom.com | www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com