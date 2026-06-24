Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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Mike j
6d

The heartbreak you go through mounts and builds from day one of the diagnosis. They tell you your son is mentally retarded, Will never leave the house, may never talk, he sees us as objects not as people, we were told when he lays flat on the ground that’s his way of masterbating( that one we were shocked by.)Your pediatrician knows nothing about autism and doesn’t know any doctors to work with these kids. Public school is just not setup for these kids and the attention they need. We were denied by multiple places for alternative schools because he was “ too autistic “ even curry Ingram (Nashville) that charges 50k a year and specializes in autism. This entire process is a shit show let alone finding good aba therapist or a doctor. A lot of docs do a one size fits all approach and gives these kids the same supplements regardless of any tests or root cause. In a single year you could get 3-6 aba girls because bcbas aren’t doing the work anymore they hire techs who have zero knowledge of what they are doing and quit often since the pay is terrible. I sound very negative but I wish there was a way to process families to Tracy who can guide you through this. It took us 5 years to find someone like her that cares and sets you up with the best doctors you can find. From there it’s incredible what you can achieve when you find the right people.

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