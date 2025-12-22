I recently received a message from my friend Dr. Dayan Goodenowe stating the following information. His words reminded me that when we shine our light, darkness will always be lurking around the corner, looking for an opportunity to diminish what is good. It is a sobering truth, yet also a reaffirming one, because it underscores an ancient reality.

“Sometimes, it feels like the world we live in is constantly trying to enflame and provoke us into reacting and debasing ourselves to the level of the instigator.”

There are moments when it genuinely feels this way. Moments when the weight of negativity or hostility presses against us, tempting us to respond in kind. Yet the tension between good and evil is not new. It is woven into human history, explored by religion, philosophy, and culture for countless generations.

The struggle persists because good is worth protecting, and evil persists only when unchallenged. As the message also states, “It is important to be reminded of the power of good and the impotence of evil in the presence of good. In fact, in order for the strength of good to remain strong, it needs periodic waves of evil to be tested against. Such is the natural cycle of things.”

This cycle, though uncomfortable, refines us. It calls us to remain anchored in truth, in compassion, in moral clarity, even when the world demands that we descend to a lower level.

What Evil Truly Is

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “evil” as morally reprehensible and arising from actual or imputed bad character or conduct. Christianity also offers a framework for understanding evil as anything that violates God’s will, which is harmony and right order. Even outside of Christianity, these principles resonate. Human beings have always needed shared agreements to live peacefully, and moral structure has always served as a stabilizing force. Source

In a broader sense, evil is anything that disrupts the natural order. It creates chaos where unity should prevail. It destroys what should flourish. It mirrors disease, which has no purpose of its own except to corrupt the health of an organism. Both are forms of vandalism that erode the integrity of what was once whole.

Searching for Meaning in Darkness

When we are confronted with cruelty, betrayal, illness, or suffering, we naturally ask why. We search for root causes, motives, and explanations. Yet the message reminds us that this often gives too much power to the source of harm. Evil is not strategic. Disease is not intelligent. They take advantage of vulnerability and imbalance.

Good is abundant in this world. Health is abundant in this world. Both only falter when they are not nurtured or defended. Evil exists where good is insufficient. Disease exists where health is compromised.

The Influence of What We Choose

The message offers a simple but profound truth. Evil feeds on evil, and good feeds on good. What we choose to embody not only strengthens our spirit, but it also influences the world around us. If hate persuades us to hate in return, evil gains momentum. If we respond to darkness with a darkened heart, we are no longer standing on the side of light.

Romans chapter twelve provides timeless guidance. It instructs us “to not repay evil with evil” and “to not be overcome with evil, but to overcome evil with good.”

This principle applies equally to illness. “Do not be overcome with disease, but to overcome disease with health.”

These teachings do not deny the presence of darkness or suffering. Instead, they offer the roadmap for transcending them. Good is not passive. It is active. It restores, repairs, illuminates, and elevates.

Romans also reminds us that feeding your enemy and offering him water carries its own kind of justice because goodness forces the conscience to awaken. Vengeance is not ours to seek. For those who do not follow Christian teachings, the parallel idea is the gentle but steady hand of karma. Darkness eventually consumes itself. Goodness, when consistent and unwavering, dismantles evil simply by being what it is.

Why Community Matters

One of the greatest lessons in this reflection is that goodness is fortified by community. Health strengthens when shared with others. Moral clarity grows when we surround ourselves with people who are committed to the same path.

“Health and goodness require community to maintain focus and to grow in strength.”

I see this truth every day. I am honored to be surrounded by doctors who are not merely practitioners but true healers. Their dedication, integrity, and courage inspire me. Together, we are building something that stands in direct opposition to despair, confusion, and corruption. We are restoring hope where it has been lost. We are providing answers where none were offered before. We are choosing goodness, again and again, even when darkness presses near.

To protect what is good in this world, we must choose daily to align ourselves with people who walk in truth. Community is not optional. It is essential.

Closing Thoughts

Good and evil are not abstract ideas. They are lived experiences. They shape our choices, influence our health, guide our responses, and determine the legacy we leave behind. Evil does not win by force. It wins when good people become discouraged, distracted, or silent.

But when we stand firm in goodness, when we choose integrity over retaliation, when we anchor ourselves in truth and compassion, the influence of evil weakens. It cannot withstand sustained light.

May we continue shining that light. May we continue choosing the light, even when it is difficult. And may we always remember that goodness, once awakened, becomes a force that no darkness can extinguish. Wishing you all a blessed holiday season!

With faith and gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

President and Founder of Autism Health Inc.

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

