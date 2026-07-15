"If a child was developing normally and then suddenly lost speech, eye contact, social engagement, and other developmental milestones, shouldn't we be asking why?"

I have told my story more times than I can count. My son was developing exactly the way he was supposed to. He was babbling, pointing, making eye contact, doing all the things a toddler does. And then he wasn’t. Something happened, and the child we knew started disappearing in front of our eyes. Anyone who has lived this knows exactly what I mean, and anyone who hasn’t will probably struggle to understand how a parent can watch their own child regress and still be told, years later, that there was never really a meaningful difference between what happened to Noah and a child who showed signs of autism from birth.

But there is a difference. And for most of the last century, the medical profession knew it.

A century of careful observation, thrown away in one manual

In 1908, a Viennese educator named Theodor Heller documented six children at his institute for children with disabilities in Vienna. These children developed normally for three or four years and then suffered a severe, sudden collapse. He called it dementia infantilis. Decades later, this pattern got its own formal name: Childhood Disintegrative Disorder, sometimes called Heller’s Syndrome. It described children who hit their milestones, then lost them. Speech, social connection, bowel and bladder control, all of it could vanish within months, sometimes within weeks.

For decades, Childhood Disintegrative Disorder sat alongside classic autism as its own distinct category in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM). Clinicians could look at a child’s history and say, this child regressed. That mattered. It mattered for research. It mattered for treatment. Most of all, it mattered for figuring out what actually happened to that child’s body and brain.

Then in 2013, the DSM-5 folded Childhood Disintegrative Disorder, along with Asperger’s Syndrome and several other categories, into one umbrella diagnosis: Autism Spectrum Disorder. A single label now covers a child who was never quite on track from infancy and a child who was completely on track until regression hit. The distinction that Heller spent his career documenting was simply absorbed and, in practice, buried. Source

The number no one talks about

Here is what should stop every parent and every clinician in their tracks. A 2013 meta-analysis by Barger and colleagues looked across the research and found that at least 30% of children with autism experience this kind of regression, most commonly losing speech and language skills they had already gained. Three in ten. That is not a footnote. That is not a rare curiosity for medical historians. That is a massive share of the autism population whose defining feature, at least in some cases the most useful diagnostic clue available, has been folded into a spectrum so broad it now stretches from profound, life-altering disability to social awkwardness in adults with full independence. Source

Researchers at Yale’s Child Study Center have pushed back on this merger for exactly this reason. They have argued that children with Childhood Disintegrative Disorder undergo severe, rapid regressions that deserve to be studied as their own category, not dissolved into a spectrum where the pattern gets lost in the noise. Source

I understand why some in the psychology profession wanted a cleaner, simpler system. But simpler is not the same as true. When you erase the distinction between regression and no regression, you erase the question that matters most: what caused the collapse? A child who was always going to have autism from birth is a very different research subject than a child who was developing typically and then lost that development after some kind of biological insult. Lumping them together does not just confuse the data. It removes the incentive to even ask what happened.

Why this is not just academic

I did not need a diagnostic manual to tell me my son regressed. I watched it happen. Any parent who has lived through this does not need convincing. What we needed, and what families still need today, is a medical system willing to take that history seriously instead of filing it under a label so broad it stops meaning anything specific.

When regression gets buried inside a spectrum, so does the urgency to investigate immune dysfunction, gut health, metabolic collapse, and environmental triggers that so many of our kids show clear signs of. The biological signals were blindingly obvious to Heller in 1908, working with six children and no modern lab tests. They are blindingly obvious to parents today, watching eczema, constipation, insomnia, and loss of speech pile up in their own children. What has changed is not the biology. What has changed is the willingness of the profession to name it.

We are not asking for a return to stigma or outdated labels. We are asking for the same thing Heller was after: honest documentation of what actually happened to a child, so we have a fighting chance of understanding why.

30% of our children did not start out this way. They got here. That distinction deserves its own name again, not a quiet burial inside a category too big to mean anything.

With Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder & President, Autism Health Inc.

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism

Member, Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

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