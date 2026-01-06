For parents of vaccine-injured children, this moment feels historic.

On January 5, 2026, the CDC announced a major restructuring of the childhood immunization schedule following a presidential memorandum under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. For the first time in decades, the federal government acknowledged what parents have been saying for years. A one-size-fits-all vaccine policy does not work for every child. Source

As a mother and a Warrior Mom, I have fought relentlessly for this day. Not because I oppose medicine. Not because I oppose science. But I oppose secrecy, coercion, and the systematic withholding of information from parents.

For far too long, federal vaccine policy has prioritized mandates over meaningful choice, and bureaucratic certainty over heartfelt parental concern.

As a mom who has walked the hardest parts of this journey — loving a vaccine-injured child, navigating medical uncertainty, and advocating against dismissive authority — this moment feels monumental.

The New CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule

The updated CDC schedule now recommends vaccines against 11 diseases for all children, reduced from 17.

Vaccines Recommended for All Children

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Polio

Pertussis

Tetanus

Diphtheria

Haemophilus influenzae type B

Pneumococcal disease

Human papillomavirus

Varicella

Vaccines Recommended for High Risk Groups

Respiratory syncytial virus

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Dengue

Meningococcal ACWY

Meningococcal B

Vaccines Recommended Under Shared Clinical Decision Making

Rotavirus

COVID 19

Influenza

Meningococcal disease

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Vaccines remain available. What has changed is that parental consent is no longer treated as a nuisance.

What Parents Are Not Told: Serious Adverse Events and Complications

Parents are routinely told vaccines are safe and effective, yet they are rarely shown the full list of serious adverse events associated with each product. These events are publicly documented and appear in vaccine safety summaries, package inserts, and adverse event reporting systems.

Below are the serious side effects parents deserve to know, beginning with the 11 universally recommended vaccines.

Across the 11 universally recommended vaccines, ingredients may include:

• Aluminum-based adjuvants

• Formaldehyde

• Polysorbate 80

• Residual antibiotics

• Yeast or egg proteins

• DNA fragments from cell lines used in manufacturing

Aluminum salts are used as immune stimulants. Aluminum is a known neurotoxin at sufficient exposure levels, and its use in pediatric products remains an area of active scientific debate, especially regarding cumulative exposure and individual susceptibility.

Parents deserve to understand not only what is included, but why it is included and how safety thresholds were determined.

Here are some of the side effects for the 11 recommended vaccines…

DTaP Vaccine

Serious adverse events reported after DTaP vaccination include:

Long-term seizures

Coma

Lowered consciousness

Permanent brain damage

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

MMR Vaccine

Most Common Serious Complications:

Pneumonia - A lung infection is the most frequent reason for hospitalization and death from measles in children

Encephalitis - Swelling of the brain can occur, which can lead to severe neurological damage

Other Significant Complications

Ear infections, which can result in permanent hearing loss

Diarrhea, which can cause severe dehydration

Pregnancy complications, including miscarriage, premature birth, or low birth weight

Fatal Complications

Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis - A fatal neurological disease that develops years after measles infection

Polio Vaccine

The most serious potential complications depend on the type of vaccine:

Oral polio vaccine - Vaccine-associated paralytic polio

Inactivated polio vaccine - Severe allergic reactions

Pertussis Vaccine

Severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis

Seizures often febrile

A shock-like state known as a hypotonic hyporesponsive episode

High fever exceeding 105°F

Non-stop crying for three hours or more

Encephalopathy

Tetanus Vaccine

Seizures

Anaphylaxis

Rash

Increased heartbeat

Swollen limbs

Diphtheria Vaccine

Severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis

Encephalopathy

Death

Haemophilus influenzae type B Vaccine

Severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis

Other reported events include:

Seizures, including febrile seizures

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

These events have been reported through passive surveillance systems such as VAERS

Pneumococcal Vaccine

Severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis

Rash

Other rare but serious conditions reported include:

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Febrile seizures particularly in young children, and when administered with the flu vaccine

HPV Vaccine

Severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS)

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Syncope fainting

Varicella Vaccine

Severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis

Pneumonia

Meningitis

Severe disseminated infection with the vaccine strain virus

Increased risk in immunocompromised individuals

Aluminum and the Developing Brain

Many childhood vaccines contain aluminum-based adjuvants designed to stimulate the immune system. Aluminum is a known neurotoxin at sufficient exposure levels.

Parents are not routinely informed which vaccines contain aluminum, how much aluminum is administered per dose, or what cumulative exposure looks like across the childhood schedule.

Children with genetic susceptibilities affecting detoxification pathways, immune regulation, or mitochondrial function may respond differently to environmental exposures. This is not hypothetical. It is a biological reality.

One injection can alter the trajectory of a child’s life if that child has an underlying vulnerability.

Mercury Removed From Flu Vaccines — A Long-Overdue Step

In a separate but equally historic move, the Department of Health and Human Services has formally adopted recommendations to remove thimerosal, the mercury-based preservative, from all U.S. influenza vaccines. HHS

This fulfills a promise that was first made back in 1999 when thimerosal was acknowledged as unnecessary in federal vaccine policy, yet never fully acted upon. The new policy means that seasonal flu vaccines will only be produced without mercury preservatives, which is a common-sense safety step that many of us have advocated for years.

While studies continue to debate the degree of harm from thimerosal, parents instinctively know that any risk, especially from heavy metals, should be avoided when safe alternatives exist. And now it has been. Thank you Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.!

The Study That Could Not Be Ignored

A retrospective birth cohort analysis titled Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children was entered into the United States Senate record.

The study showed statistically significant differences in chronic health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. The results were so striking that the healthcare system involved (Henry Ford Health System) declined to publish the study.

Rather than sparking urgent independent replication, the study was buried. Here is the study

Del Bigtree, an investigative reporter, exposed this study and it’s finding in his recent documentary, An Inconvenient Study. I highly recommend that anyone with a child watch this documentary.

Autism, Brain Inflammation, and Environmental Triggers

Autism is not solely genetic. Genes load the gun. Environmental factors pull the trigger.

Many children experience regression following immune activation and neurological inflammation. Brain inflammation is documented in subsets of autistic individuals. To dismiss this connection without rigorous investigation is not science. It is negligence.

Our children are suffering. Families are living with lifelong consequences. Something needs to be done.

The 1986 Vaccine Act Must Be Repealed

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 removed liability from vaccine manufacturers and those who administer vaccines.

No other pharmaceutical product enjoys blanket immunity from civil accountability.

When liability disappears, safety innovation stagnates. Parents are left without recourse. Children pay the price.

Informed Consent Is Non-Negotiable

Parents must be given the following:

Full vaccine package inserts

Complete ingredient lists

Known and reported adverse events

Contraindications and precautions

Consent without disclosure is not consent.

To Every Parent Who Fought — This Is For You

This isn’t a policy won by ivory-tower scientists or politicians in isolation.

This was won by families, mothers, dads, grandparents, siblings, advocates, warrior moms & dads, and communities that refused to stay silent.

Yesterday is proof that when passion meets persistence, change is not just possible… It’s inevitable.

This is not about fear.

This is about truth.

This is about right or wrong.

Parents are not anti-science. We are anti-deception.

The CDC’s announcement marks a turning point, but transparency must follow. Until parents are fully informed, this conversation is not over.

With unwavering resolve,

Tracy Slepcevic

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism

Founder, Autism Health Inc.

Join Us at the Autism Health Summit!

If you want to hear directly from physicians, scientists, attorneys, and parents who have spent years researching vaccine safety, medical ethics, informed consent, and environmental triggers affecting our children, I invite you to join us at the Autism Health Summit in San Diego, April 24-26, 2026 at The Legacy Center. This is a space for open dialogue, evidence-based discussion, and voices that are too often silenced. We do not shy away from difficult conversations. We welcome them.

Medical Disclaimer

This article is provided for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The information presented reflects publicly available materials, reported adverse events, scientific literature, and personal perspectives. It should not be used as a substitute for consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. Medical decisions, including vaccination choices, should be made in consultation with a licensed healthcare provider and based on individual medical history, risk factors, and informed consent. Readers are encouraged to review official FDA package inserts, Vaccine Information Statements, and other authoritative sources before making healthcare decisions.

