The Autism Health Summit 2025 is set to take place on April 11-13, 2025, at the beautiful Town & Country Resort in San Diego, California. This highly anticipated event is an incredible opportunity for parents, caregivers, medical professionals, and individuals seeking solutions for autism and related health conditions to gather and learn from some of the top experts in the world.

Why Attend the Autism Health Summit?

The Autism Health Summit is more than just a conference, it's a transformative experience filled with actionable information, supportive connections, and powerful resources for those navigating autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other complex conditions.

What You Can Expect:

✅ World-Renowned Speakers: Gain insights from leading experts like Dr. Peter McCullough, Del Bigtree, Dr. Brian Hooker, Dr. Sabine Hazan, Dawnmarie Gaivin, Dr. Joshua Berka, and many more! These experts will dive deep into cutting-edge therapies, holistic treatments, and the latest medical breakthroughs for autism and other complex conditions.

✅ Wide Range of Topics: Sessions will cover vital subjects such as:

Autism and Lyme Disease

SPELLERS (Spell to Communicate)

Benefits of Hydrogen Water

Immunology & Neuro-Immune Medicine

Holistic BioRegenerative Medical Approaches

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy

Mitochondrial Disorders and Autism

The Dangers of Modern Medicine in Autism Treatment

Special Needs Trusts for Financial Planning

PANS/PANDAS and Effective Treatment Strategies

Nutrition and Gut Health

✅ Continuing Medical Education (CME) Credits: Medical professionals and therapists will have the opportunity to earn CME credits for attending educational sessions during the conference.

✅ Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded parents, caregivers, and professionals who are also dedicated to finding effective solutions for individuals with autism. These interactions provide invaluable support, guidance, and encouragement.

✅ Exhibitor Hall: Explore innovative products, services, and therapies specifically designed to support individuals with autism and other neurological conditions.

✅ Inspiring Success Stories: Hear from families who have seen incredible transformations by implementing the therapies, diets, and treatments presented at past Autism Health Summits.

Special Promotion

Register now and use the promo code AHS50 to receive $50 off your ticket. This limited-time offer provides an excellent opportunity to save while securing your spot at this life-changing event.

Supporting a Greater Mission

The Autism Health Summit is hosted by Autism Health Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships, research support, and financial assistance to families impacted by autism. By attending the Autism Health Summit, you are directly contributing to this mission and helping to create positive change in the autism community.

Event Details:

📅 Dates: April 11-13, 2025

📍 Location: Town & Country Resort, San Diego, California

🌐 Website: www.AHSconference.com

For additional resources, visit www.AutismHealth.com.

Join us at the Autism Health Summit 2025 and be part of a movement that is changing lives. Together, we can create a brighter future for individuals with autism and their families.