When a child is diagnosed with autism, most parents are told to focus on behavioral therapies. But what many families are never told is that autism is also a medical condition rooted in inflammation, immune dysfunction, mitochondrial stress, oxidative damage, toxic burden, and gut-brain disruption.

When we addressed my son’s underlying biology, everything changed.

This protocol is a foundational biomedical framework that helps support the body so neurological healing can occur.

The Dietary Foundation (GF, DF, SF)

Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free

Food is not just fuel… it is information to the immune system and the brain.

Many children with autism have:

Leaky gut

Food protein immune reactions

Autoimmune inflammation

Neuroinflammation

Removing inflammatory foods reduces immune activation, improves digestion, and lowers neurological irritation.

Why remove these foods?

Gluten (wheat, barley, rye, and non-GF Oats)

Gluten breaks down into opioid-like peptides called gliadorphins that can cross a leaky gut and affect the brain, worsening stimming, fogginess, aggression, and attention issues.

Casein (dairy)

Casein breaks into casomorphins, which can interfere with speech, behavior, and pain perception. Dairy also drives mucus, yeast, and immune inflammation. Dairy is also linked to chronic ear infections.

Soy

Soy is highly estrogenic and often GMO. It disrupts thyroid, hormone balance, and gut bacteria.

Refined sugar, dyes, and artificial flavors

These spike blood sugar, feed yeast, and increase hyperactivity and inflammation.

Preservatives (BHT, BHA, sodium benzoate)

These chemicals impair mitochondrial function and can damage developing nervous systems.