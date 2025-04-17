A new report from the CDC, released in March 2024, reveals a staggering reality: the prevalence of autism has now increased from 1 in 36 to 1 in 31 among 8-year-olds in the United States. This is not just a trend… It’s an epidemic, and it's finally getting the attention it deserves.

At a recent press conference, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now serving as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, stated exactly that: "This is an epidemic." For those of us who have been sounding the alarm for decades — parents, caregivers, medical professionals, and advocates — these words are long overdue.

This is not just about numbers. This is about real children, real families, and a broken system that for far too long has dismissed the suffering, silenced the science, and labeled autism as an incurable condition. But we are here to challenge that narrative.

You can read the CDC-supported prevalence data and official press response here: Autism Science Foundation Press Release

A Message of Hope from Secretary Kennedy

At the Autism Health Summit, held this past April in San Diego, Secretary Kennedy addressed the autism community directly through a powerful video message. He not only acknowledged the crisis but vowed to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the cause of autism. During a recent Cabinet meeting with President Trump, he made it clear that by September 2025, he plans to identify the root cause of the autism epidemic.

This is a bold and necessary commitment — one that gives families like mine hope that we may finally see change at the federal level. You can read more about Kennedy’s statement and his plan here: Children's Health Defense - Autism Study

We Refuse to Accept a Hopeless Diagnosis

Many have told us that we should simply accept the diagnosis, that autism is a lifelong condition with no known cause or path to recovery. But I, along with thousands of other parents, am here to prove otherwise. My son — and so many others — have defied the odds and achieved milestones that were never thought possible.

Our children are not science experiments. And yet, not a single vaccine on the childhood schedule has ever undergone a true placebo-controlled safety study. That makes our children the experiment, and the results are becoming undeniable. There is no wave of elderly autistic adults. This is not simply “better diagnosis.” The numbers don't lie.

We believe that autism is not a fixed fate. Children may be born with pre-genetic conditions that make them more vulnerable, but it is the environmental triggers — including toxins in our air, water, and food; chemical exposure; over-vaccination; poor nutrition; and immune overload — that contribute to the onset of symptoms.

I Am Committed to Go the Distance

I have made it my life’s mission to educate every parent, caregiver, and professional that autism is not a hopeless diagnosis. While there may not be a definitive cure, there are no contraindications to healing the underlying conditions in the body. There are many treatments, interventions, and alternative therapies that can improve quality of life, reverse symptoms, and restore functionality. From diet and detox to biomedical intervention, HBOT, stem cell therapy, plasmalogens, IV nutrition, and speech and communication therapies, we have seen over and over again that healing the underlying conditions is possible.

This is why I founded Autism Health Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness, funding research, and providing scholarships and education to families impacted by autism. Through our annual Autism Health Summit, we unite experts, scientists, parents, and advocates to share knowledge, offer solutions, and inspire hope.

Our children deserve better. They deserve a chance at a full and meaningful life. And thanks to people like Secretary Kennedy and our growing community of warriors, the world is finally beginning to listen.

Let us continue to push for answers, advocate for truth, and work for a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive.

For more information, visit www.AutismHealth.com and www.WarriorMom.com.