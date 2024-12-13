A healthy lifestyle plays a pivotal role in our overall well-being, and for individuals with autism and other neurological disorders, food choices can significantly influence symptoms and quality of life. Among the most impactful dietary interventions is adopting an anti-inflammatory (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and sugar-free) approach. While it may seem restrictive at first glance, this way of living offers a pathway to better health, improved behavior, and enhanced cognitive function.