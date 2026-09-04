A response from an IACC member to the 12 organizations challenging the 2026–2028 Strategic Plan

On September 2, Autism Speaks joined 11 other organizations in issuing a statement criticizing the newly approved 2026–2028 IACC Strategic Plan.

Their headline reads:

“While the IACC Strategic Plan Passed, Our Community Remains Deeply Concerned.”

They claim the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) failed to develop and approve the Plan in a manner that was “transparent, accessible, scientifically rigorous, and responsive to public input.”

As a member of the IACC who participated in this process, I strongly disagree.

And judging from the overwhelming response I am seeing from parents on social media, I am far from alone.

Parents are angry. They are asking why organizations that claim to represent the autism community are fighting a Strategic Plan that so many families have been asking for.

So I have a question for these organizations:

Who exactly are you speaking for?

Because you certainly do not speak for the majority of autism families.

More Than 5,000 Public Comments

I want to correct an impression being created about the public-comment process.

We received more than 5,000 public comments. We received more comments in the last two months than IACC has received in the previous decade combined.

Those comments did not suddenly appear on our desks the night before the meeting. Committee members received the comments in batches as they came in, giving us time to begin reviewing them throughout the process. The final batch was delivered the Monday before our meeting.

We reviewed the comments.

We listened to families.

And from the comments I reviewed and the information presented to us, the majority supported the direction of the new Strategic Plan.

That matters.

The extraordinary level of public participation should be celebrated, not used as a justification to indefinitely delay a vote.

The Committee listened.

We debated.

And then we did exactly what a federal advisory committee is supposed to do: We voted.

The Plan passed.

Disagreeing with the outcome does not mean the public was ignored.

Now They Want Us to Revisit a Plan That Already Passed

This is where I have a serious problem.

The joint statement does not merely criticize the process. These organizations are calling for additional review and asking IACC to revisit the Strategic Plan after the Committee voted to approve it.

That has consequences.

There are federal funding windows and budget timelines associated with moving autism priorities forward. Continuing to delay this process risks missing federal funding opportunities.

So parents should be asking:

Why are these organizations working so hard to slow this down?

At some point, continued demands for delay stop looking like constructive criticism and start looking like an attempt to preserve the status quo.

And based on the results families are living with today, the status quo has failed the autism community.

Look at Where We Are

Families do not measure success by annual reports, fundraising totals, conferences, press releases or how many research papers have been published.

They measure it by their children’s lives.

Where are the answers for regression?

Where is coordinated medical care for individuals with complex autism?

Where are the answers about environmental contributors?

Where is the research into immune dysfunction, mitochondrial dysfunction, metabolic abnormalities, gastrointestinal disease and neurological complications?

Where are adequate residential options?

Where is respite care?

Where are effective communication options for nonspeaking individuals?

Where is meaningful support for profound autism?

What happens to severely affected adults when their parents pass away?

And why are so many families still navigating all of this largely on their own?

After decades of autism advocacy and enormous amounts of public and charitable spending, families have every right to ask:

Where are the measurable results? And where are the funds going to?

This New IACC Does Not Represent the Status Quo

The new IACC is different.

And I believe that is precisely why there is so much resistance.

Secretary Kennedy appointed a Committee willing to ask questions that have been pushed aside for far too long.

Our Strategic Plan expands the federal autism agenda to address regression, profound autism, co-occurring medical conditions, environmental and biological contributors, communication, housing, caregiver support, employment, aging, safety and measurable federal accountability.

We did not eliminate genetics.

We refused to allow genetics to remain the dominant explanation at the expense of investigating other possibilities.

That is an important distinction.

We are not replacing genetics with another single theory of autism.

We are replacing genetic primacy with broader scientific inquiry.

And Yes, We Need to Talk About Money and Influence

There is another issue parents have every right to examine: who funds the organizations attempting to influence federal autism policy?

I have serious concerns about pharmaceutical and institutional influence within the autism research and advocacy establishment from these organizations.

For example, Autism Speaks publicly lists Genentech among its corporate partners.

But I absolutely believe parents should demand complete transparency.

Who funds these organizations?

Who funds their research?

Who sits on their boards and scientific advisory committees?

What pharmaceutical or industry relationships exist?

How much money goes toward executive compensation, administration and fundraising? Take a look at the 990 tax returns… it’s public knowledge.

And most importantly:

If organizations are going to wield their size, funding and influence to challenge a federal Strategic Plan, then their financial relationships, institutional interests and potential conflicts deserve the same scrutiny they are demanding of IACC.

Where Is the Money Going?

This is another conversation the autism community needs to have.

Large autism organizations raise substantial amounts of money. Parents donate because they believe those dollars will improve the lives of autistic people.

Families deserve to know how those dollars are spent.

What measurable outcomes have those expenditures produced for the people who need help the most?

That is the standard I believe every autism organization should be willing to face, including organizations I am involved with.

Accountability should apply to everyone.

Parents Need to Speak Up Now

These 12 organizations have made their position public.

Now parents need to make theirs public.

The organizations signing the statement include Autism Speaks, Autism Science Foundation, Autism Society of America, Autistic Self Advocacy Network, Autistic Women & Nonbinary Network, Association of University Centers on Disabilities, Communication FIRST, Profound Autism Alliance, Institute for Exceptional Care, Autistic People of Color Fund, Coalition of Autism Scientists and The Arc of the United States.

If you disagree with their effort to revisit the new Strategic Plan, contact them.

Respectfully tell them:

You do not speak for me.

Tell them what your family has experienced.

Tell them what you believe federal autism research has neglected.

Ask them why they want the Plan revisited.

Ask them whether they understand what additional delays could mean for federal funding timelines.

Ask them where their funding comes from.

Ask them how much goes to administration and executive compensation… or simply look at their 990.

Ask them what measurable outcomes their organizations have produced.

Ask them what their alternative is.

And ask them why families should accept more of the same when the same approach has left so many families desperate for answers.

Do not hold back and do not be intimidated into silence.

No Organization Owns the Autism Community

Autism Speaks does not speak for every autism family, and based on the response from the autism community, they don’t speak for the majority of the autism community.

Neither does any other organization on this letter.

That is precisely why parents must speak for themselves.

If these organizations want to tell HHS, IACC and the country that “our community remains deeply concerned,” then the thousands of parents who feel differently need to make sure their voices are impossible to ignore.

I joined IACC to help change the direction of autism research, services and policy. But most of all… to help families impacted by autism.

Not to protect the status quo.

Not to keep asking the same questions.

Not to keep funding the same priorities while families continue struggling.

And certainly not to allow powerful organizations to repeatedly delay progress because they disagree with the direction of a newly appointed Committee.

The Strategic Plan passed.

We listened. We debated. We voted.

Now families deserve the opportunity to see what this new direction can accomplish.

It is time to move forward.

And if you believe that too, make your voice heard.

In Gratitude & Service,

Tracy Slepcevic

President & Founder of Autism Health

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

www.AutismHealth.com | www.iacc.hhs.gov | www.WarriorMom.com