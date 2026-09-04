Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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Katie Asher's avatar
Katie Asher
14h

I am so angry over this manipulation of the truth that I can hardly see straight. Basically, they are trying to assert their own agenda over the will of the people who are catastrophically injured. Why? We know they are telling lies to justify their protest. We know their protest is not legitimate. We know they are trying to prevent the truth. Why? What are they trying to protect? It definitely isn’t those suffering. The only reason to reject the IACC strategic plan is to protect power and profit of the powerful and politically influential to the detriment of those suffering.

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Carolyn H's avatar
Carolyn H
4h

Tracy. Another dynamic letter showing your strength and determination in helping the families and going against the status quo. You are doing amazing work and I send my admiration for your courage to stand for you principles and for those who need you most.

Keep going! You are making a huge difference!

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