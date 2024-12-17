Signs and Symptoms of Autism and Recognizing Regression Following Vaccine Injury
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental condition that affects communication, behavior, and social interaction. While some individuals display early signs of autism from infancy, others appear to develop typically before experiencing a regression, often following some sort of environmental exposure, or, in some cases, vaccine injury. Understanding the signs and symptoms of autism, as well as recognizing regression into autism, can empower parents to seek support and early intervention.
Early Signs and Symptoms of Autism
Autism presents differently in every individual, but some common early signs can help identify the condition:
Delayed or Absent Speech
Limited babbling by 12 months
Lack of single words by 16 months
No meaningful two-word phrases by 24 months
Social Challenges
Poor eye contact
Lack of response to their name
Difficulty engaging in back-and-forth interactions (e.g., pointing, waving, or showing objects)
Repetitive Behaviors and Restricted Interests
Hand flapping, spinning, or rocking
Intense focus on specific objects or routines
Sensory sensitivities to sounds, lights, textures, or tastes
Lack of Play and Imitation
Minimal interest in pretend play
Abnormal play (e.g., lining, stacking, spinning objects)
Limited imitation of sounds, gestures, or actions
Emotional Regulation Difficulties
Meltdowns over minor changes in routine
Difficulty transitioning between activities
Difficulty sleeping
Recognizing Regression into Autism
While some children display clear signs of autism from early infancy, others may meet developmental milestones and then regress. This regression, a sudden loss of skills, is often reported by parents as occurring after a specific event, such as a vaccine injury or illness. Signs of regression include:
Loss of Speech and Language Skills
A child who once said words or phrases may suddenly stop speaking or babbling.
Loss of sign language if used
Social Withdrawal
Decreased interest in playing with others
Loss of eye contact or social engagement
Sudden Onset of Repetitive Behaviors
Regressed children may begin to flap hands, spin, or develop other stimming behaviors they did not previously exhibit.
Loss of Motor Skills
Difficulty walking, crawling, or performing previously mastered physical tasks.
Behavioral Changes
Increased irritability, screaming, or inconsolable crying
New sensitivities to lights, sounds, or touch
The Role of Vaccine Injury in Regression
Many parents have reported that their child’s regression into autism coincided with a vaccine reaction, leading them to investigate the connection between vaccine injury and neurological changes. While this topic remains controversial, certain symptoms immediately following vaccinations may warrant closer attention, such as:
High-Pitched Crying or Prolonged Screaming
Fever or Seizures
Lethargy or Loss of Consciousness
Sudden Loss of Skills (e.g., speech, motor function)
Gastrointestinal Disturbances
Chronic diarrhea, constipation, or severe bloating
Changes in Eye Contact and Social Engagement
Withdrawn from family or friends
For parents who observe these changes after vaccination, it is essential to document symptoms, seek medical support from a functional medicine doctor, and explore interventions that address both underlying inflammation and neurological function.
Seeking Help Early
Whether autism symptoms present gradually or emerge through regression, early intervention is critical. Supportive therapies, biomedical interventions, and holistic approaches can address underlying issues such as gut health, immune dysfunction, and inflammation. The earlier families can identify the root causes of regression, the better outcomes they can achieve.
A Note of Hope
As a mother who has walked this journey, I know how overwhelming it can feel to witness a child experience regression after meeting all his milestones. And I will be the first person to tell you that “regression IS NOT normal.” But I also know that hope exists. Healing and progress are possible by recognizing the symptoms early, taking action, and seeking solutions. This is not an easy task but this is how I earned the name Warrior Mom. My son Noah is now 19, works full-time, goes to school, drives a car and travels on his own. You can hear more about my story in my book Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism.
If this resonates with your experience or you’re beginning this journey, know that you are not alone. Share your story, ask questions, and continue to seek answers. Together, we can advocate for our children and uncover pathways to their greatest potential.
