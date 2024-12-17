Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental condition that affects communication, behavior, and social interaction. While some individuals display early signs of autism from infancy, others appear to develop typically before experiencing a regression, often following some sort of environmental exposure, or, in some cases, vaccine injury. Understanding the signs and symptoms of autism, as well as recognizing regression into autism, can empower parents to seek support and early intervention.

Early Signs and Symptoms of Autism

Autism presents differently in every individual, but some common early signs can help identify the condition:

Delayed or Absent Speech Limited babbling by 12 months

Lack of single words by 16 months

No meaningful two-word phrases by 24 months Social Challenges Poor eye contact

Lack of response to their name

Difficulty engaging in back-and-forth interactions (e.g., pointing, waving, or showing objects) Repetitive Behaviors and Restricted Interests Hand flapping, spinning, or rocking

Intense focus on specific objects or routines

Sensory sensitivities to sounds, lights, textures, or tastes Lack of Play and Imitation Minimal interest in pretend play

Abnormal play (e.g., lining, stacking, spinning objects)

Limited imitation of sounds, gestures, or actions Emotional Regulation Difficulties Meltdowns over minor changes in routine

Difficulty transitioning between activities

Difficulty sleeping

Recognizing Regression into Autism

While some children display clear signs of autism from early infancy, others may meet developmental milestones and then regress. This regression, a sudden loss of skills, is often reported by parents as occurring after a specific event, such as a vaccine injury or illness. Signs of regression include:

Loss of Speech and Language Skills A child who once said words or phrases may suddenly stop speaking or babbling.

Loss of sign language if used Social Withdrawal Decreased interest in playing with others

Loss of eye contact or social engagement Sudden Onset of Repetitive Behaviors Regressed children may begin to flap hands, spin, or develop other stimming behaviors they did not previously exhibit. Loss of Motor Skills Difficulty walking, crawling, or performing previously mastered physical tasks. Behavioral Changes Increased irritability, screaming, or inconsolable crying

New sensitivities to lights, sounds, or touch

The Role of Vaccine Injury in Regression

Many parents have reported that their child’s regression into autism coincided with a vaccine reaction, leading them to investigate the connection between vaccine injury and neurological changes. While this topic remains controversial, certain symptoms immediately following vaccinations may warrant closer attention, such as:

High-Pitched Crying or Prolonged Screaming Fever or Seizures Lethargy or Loss of Consciousness Sudden Loss of Skills (e.g., speech, motor function) Gastrointestinal Disturbances Chronic diarrhea, constipation, or severe bloating Changes in Eye Contact and Social Engagement Withdrawn from family or friends

For parents who observe these changes after vaccination, it is essential to document symptoms, seek medical support from a functional medicine doctor, and explore interventions that address both underlying inflammation and neurological function.

Seeking Help Early

Whether autism symptoms present gradually or emerge through regression, early intervention is critical. Supportive therapies, biomedical interventions, and holistic approaches can address underlying issues such as gut health, immune dysfunction, and inflammation. The earlier families can identify the root causes of regression, the better outcomes they can achieve.

A Note of Hope

As a mother who has walked this journey, I know how overwhelming it can feel to witness a child experience regression after meeting all his milestones. And I will be the first person to tell you that “regression IS NOT normal.” But I also know that hope exists. Healing and progress are possible by recognizing the symptoms early, taking action, and seeking solutions. This is not an easy task but this is how I earned the name Warrior Mom. My son Noah is now 19, works full-time, goes to school, drives a car and travels on his own. You can hear more about my story in my book Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism.

If this resonates with your experience or you’re beginning this journey, know that you are not alone. Share your story, ask questions, and continue to seek answers. Together, we can advocate for our children and uncover pathways to their greatest potential.