For twenty years, public comments submitted to the IACC have said the same thing over and over: act now, something previous committees consistently failed to do. Stop studying the problem and start solving it. Families impacted by autism have been asking for urgency for two decades, so it is worth pausing when seven well funded organizations suddenly show up demanding the opposite: more time, more process, more delay.

That is exactly what happened this month. The Profound Autism Alliance, joined by the Autism Science Foundation, Autism Society of America, the National Council on Severe Autism, the Coalition of Autism Scientists, Autism Speaks, and the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, released a joint statement asking HHS and the IACC to extend the public comment period on the new Draft Strategic Plan from four days to ninety.

Ninety days! There is no precedent for that request, and the record proves it.

The Historical Record Does Not Support a 90 Day Extension

In 2016, the IACC held a 45 day comment period. In 2021, it held a 61 day period. Neither of those was a review of a finished draft plan. Both were requests for priorities before the drafting process even began. In both of those notices, the phrase “within 90 days” referred to how long federal staff had to process and post the comments that came in, not how long the public had to submit them. The Federal Advisory Committee Act itself does not set a specific timeline for posting meeting materials or accepting public comment. A 90 day comment period on a completed Working Draft has never happened in the history of this committee. PAA is not asking for something that has been done before. They are asking for something new, and framing it as standard practice.

Four Days Was Not Our Choice Either

I will say plainly that four days is too short, and it is not the timeline current IACC members wanted. We pushed for more time and more public access at every step, and we ran into delay after delay along the way. Federal staff took weeks to get the working groups started. Our early requests to extend the comment window were denied. Materials were ready and sat unposted longer than they should have.

Here is the specific record. We handed the draft to ONAC in the early morning hours of July 17 and asked, twice that same day, that it be posted immediately so stakeholders would have every possible day to review it. It was not posted until midday on July 20. Three days were lost to bureaucratic slowness, not to any decision made by the current committee. If the federal government had moved with the same urgency the public has been demanding for twenty years, this would not be an issue at all. The blame for the compressed timeline belongs with the federal process that created it, not with the Working Draft itself, and it should not be used as a reason to stall the plan any further.

The July 31 IACC meeting has now been postponed, with a new date still to be determined, so the public can have a minimum of 30 days to respond. That is a real, workable window, one we did not want to see pushed back after the work it took to get this plan drafted and posted in the first place. But it is a fair window nonetheless. It is not the four days everyone is reacting to and it is nowhere close to the unprecedented 90 days PAA is asking for.

Timing Is Not a Technicality

This matters for a reason beyond fairness. The Autism CARES Act of 2024 requires NIH’s annual autism research budget estimates to be developed pursuant to the IACC Strategic Plan. Every month this plan sits in limbo is a month that funding decisions are made without the priorities our community fought to get into this document. Current IACC members take that statutory responsibility seriously and we understand exactly what further delay costs.

Where Was This Urgency Two Years Ago?

Here is the part that should bother every parent reading this. The IACC’s 2024 to 2025 Strategic Plan Update was approved back in September 2024, yet it was never released to the public. Not then, not since. Nearly two years have passed, and there has been no public campaign from PAA or from any of these seven organizations, demanding that plan be released or asking for accountability for that failure. Silence for two years on a document that was fully approved and then buried, followed by urgent demands for 90 days to review a document that has, in fact, already been made public. That contrast speaks for itself.

This Is a Working Draft, Not a Final Plan

The current draft is not final. It reflects twenty years of public input, proposals brought forward by IACC members, working group discussions, and priorities adopted in open public meetings. It puts profound autism, regression, complex medical conditions, communication needs, housing, and caregiver stability at the center where they belong, instead of treating them as an afterthought. It does not oppose genetics or basic science. It does not claim there is one single cause of regression. It does not endorse any one communication method over another. And none of its recommendations are binding directives to any agency. It is a roadmap, built from what our community has been saying for two decades.

What You Can Do Right Now

The plan needs your voice, not ours alone. Comments must reflect your own experience in your own words, and they should be sent to IACCPublicInquiries@mail.nih.gov, kept to 1,000 words or fewer. Tell them your connection to autism, describe one concrete challenge you or your family faces, and explain which priorities matter to you and why they cannot wait any longer. A few worth considering:

The true scale of rising prevalence, and better characterization of profound autism, regression, and co-occurring conditions across the lifespan

Neurodevelopmental regression, which impacts an estimated 30 to 40 percent of autistic children, treated as the national priority it should already be

Research into immune, metabolic, and other biological triggers, and why recovery varies so widely from child to child

Full inclusion of people with minimal or unreliable speech and complex medical needs in research and policy, not just those at the mild end of the spectrum

Co-occurring medical conditions like gastrointestinal disease, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and pain, so they stop being dismissed as “just autism”

A more balanced NIH portfolio that funds translation and treatment development alongside basic science

Protected access to AAC and communication technology, backed by rigorous comparative research

Housing, direct support workforce capacity, respite, and caregiver succession planning

A recognition that autism has multiple biological subtypes, so treatment can be matched to the biology actually driving a person’s presentation

Autism.gov, a proposed federal front door and public dashboard to track real progress

Above all, timely action. Preserve these priorities in the final plan and move forward without further avoidable delay

You can review the full Working Draft on the IACC website: https://iacc.hhs.gov/meetings/iacc-meetings/2026/full-committee-meeting/july/

Twenty years of public comment got us to this draft. Do not let seven organizations, however large their names, talk the federal government into burying it in process for another year. Our families do not have another year to give.

Closing Thoughts

For far too long, families have waited while autism rates climbed, children regressed, caregivers burned out, and individuals with profound autism were left without the support they deserve. We cannot afford to lose more time.

This Working Draft represents an opportunity to change the direction of federal autism policy by putting the needs of those most affected at the center of the conversation. It is not perfect, and that is precisely why your voice matters. This is your opportunity to help shape the final Strategic Plan.

I respectfully ask you not to let well-funded organizations speak for our entire community. Read the Working Draft for yourself. Decide which priorities resonate with your family’s experience and submit your own comments. Every thoughtful voice helps ensure that the final plan reflects the realities of those living with autism every day.

History has shown us what happens when the same conversations are repeated without meaningful action. It is time to move beyond endless debate and toward real solutions.

Our children cannot wait. Adults with autism cannot wait. Families cannot wait.

Now is the time to stand together, speak up, and help build a future where autism research, services, and federal policy reflect the needs of the entire community—not just the loudest voices.

Your comment matters. Your experience matters. And together, we can help shape the future of autism in America.

With Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder & President, Autism Health Inc.

Public Member, Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

Bestselling Author, Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.iacc.hhs.gov