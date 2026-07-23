Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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Judith Ursitti's avatar
Judith Ursitti
4d

Thanks for providing additional clarity from your end, Tracy. I'm so grateful for the 30 days as there was just no way I could have read this document in the extremely compressed timeline. I'm also grateful to see profound autism referenced in such a meaningful way in the document. I'm working on comments now and look forward to the next meeting!

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Patricia Morrone's avatar
Patricia Morrone
5d

Great information, I appreciate all that you are bringing to light. 🙏

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