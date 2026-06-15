Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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Nikki Leeds's avatar
Nikki Leeds
5d

Bravo Tracy! Bravo! Any mama and papa bear would do the same for their child. We explore as many options as resources will allow. Shame on the Guardian, shame!

💗💪🏼

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Mike j's avatar
Mike j
5d

Of course gates would fund journalism to fight against anything that would help people. The first round of stem cells was the biggest transformation of my son he went from self harming to calm cool and collective and easier to work with. Starting being great with transitions, new foods, I heard him singing in the shower. Stem cells aren’t for everyone but they are for some as well. You may not see the crazy results you were hoping for but if your kid gets any amount better within months of treatment youll take it. Even if thats better eye contact or less ocd less stimming.

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