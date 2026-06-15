On June 12, 2026, The Guardian published two pieces about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., autism, and stem cell therapy. I was named in both of them. So was my work, my advocacy, and my son.

I’m not writing this to win an argument with a reporter. I’m writing it because the story they told about families like mine is inaccurate, and because the parents they painted as gullible victims deserve to have their side told by someone who has actually lived it.

So let me set the record straight.

Who I am, and why this is personal

My name is Tracy Slepcevic. I’m the founder and president of Autism Health Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. I’m a U.S. Air Force veteran, a certified integrative health practitioner, the bestselling author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism, and a member of the federal Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC).

But long before any of those titles, I was just a mother watching her son disappear.

When my son Noah was 18 months old, he was a typical, thriving toddler. He had met every developmental milestone. He babbled, he signed, he made eye contact, he moved through the world like any healthy child his age.

Then he received his MMRV vaccines.

Within days, Noah broke out in a full-body rash — which turned out to be measles — and ran a high-grade fever for about a week. Our pediatrician told us this was all normal but it was not normal for my son. Shortly after, Noah began to regress. He lost his speech, his baby signs, cognition, and he lost motor skills he had already mastered. He could no longer jump or climb, and his balance was gone. As he grew, there was a long list of things other kids did that Noah could not: ride a bike, cross the monkey bars, tie his shoes, climb a rock wall, and so much more.

I watched my healthy son slip into a state of autism after a routine well-baby visit. That is my account, as his mother, of what I personally experienced. No headline, no fact-check, and no reporter is going to talk me out of what I saw with my own eyes.

A note on why my side wasn’t in their story: if I trusted that the reporter from The Guardian wouldn’t twist my words to fit his agenda, I would have made a comment. But I don’t trust many reporters based on experience. So I chose to keep my comments to myself — because in the end, they write what they want to write to fill their own agenda. This article is me telling my story on my own terms, where it can’t be edited down to fit someone else’s narrative.

What we actually did — and what we did not do

The Guardian’s framing is that desperate parents are being financially exploited and that we are “experimenting” on our children. I am going to be very clear about how false that is, because it insults every parent who has ever fought for a sick child.

In 2012, I took Noah to Ukraine for stem cell therapy under the Bradstreet protocol. Before we ever got on that plane, I spent two years researching stem cell therapy. Two years. I did not gamble with my child’s life. I studied, I asked questions, I weighed the risks, and only then did we move forward.

Yes, it was expensive. And I would pay it again ten times over.

Within 30 days of stem cell therapy, Noah regained the motor skills he had lost — and gained ones he’d never had. He graduated from occupational therapy. He never lost those gains. I attribute that recovery to the stem cell therapy. That is not a hope or a sales pitch; it is what happened to my son, and I will say so plainly.

Here is a story I will never forget. When we returned from Ukraine, I took Noah to the Renaissance Fair. As we were walking through the grounds, he spotted a towering rock wall and immediately ran over, asking if he could climb it. My first thought was, “Oh no, here comes another meltdown.” Noah had tried to climb rock walls many times before, but because of the motor skill challenges he struggled with, he was never successful, and each attempt ended in frustration and tears. Of course, I told him he could try, but I was completely unprepared for what happened next… Noah flew up that rock wall with confidence and determination, reaching the top and ringing the bell. In that moment, I literally fell to my knees and cried tears of joy. I could hardly believe what I was seeing. After years of watching him struggle with skills most children take for granted, I was witnessing a breakthrough I never thought possible. It was one of the most profound moments of my life and a reminder that sometimes hope can become reality.

So just to be clear… we did not experiment on Noah. We gave him his life back.

“Doing your research” is not a slogan — it’s the whole point

Here is what The Guardian glosses over: every child responds to stem cell therapy differently, and not every clinic is reputable. Both things are true. I have never pretended otherwise.

There are bad actors in this space. There are companies that will take a desperate family’s money and deliver cells of poor quality or none at all. That is real, and it is wrong, and I have no interest in defending it. But the existence of scammers does not mean the therapy itself is a scam — any more than the existence of medical fraud means all of medicine is fraud.

That is exactly why research matters, and it’s what I do well. I work with what I believe are some of the top labs in the world — one in Texas and one in Mexico. They are clean, thoroughly tested, use unvaccinated donors, and provide third-party viability testing demonstrating high cell viability at the time of administration. That is the standard families should demand. That is the standard I help them find.

Let me also correct the record on a few specifics, because details matter:

I have not referred anyone to the Florida clinic.

I do not refer anyone to European Wellness, and I do not recommend Dr. Mike Chan’s approach to stem cell therapy. I do recommend the GcMAF that Dr. Chan produces, as a tool to support and boost the immune system — that is a separate matter and should not be conflated.

I am not a proponent of any family spending crazy sums of money on stem cell therapy. The entire mission of my organization is the complete opposite: to take the financial burden off families who are seeking to treat the underlying, co-morbid conditions associated with autism.

The reporter did, in fact, ask me to comment. As I explained above, I declined — not because I had nothing to say, but because I didn’t trust that my words would be reported honestly rather than twisted to fit his story. So I’m saying it all here instead, in full and on my own terms.

London’s story

In this piece I want to share a video from Courtney Waggoner, an autism mom whose daughter, London, I referred for stem cell therapy.

London was suffering from severe self-injurious behavior — the kind that often stems from an inflamed brain, or encephalitis. It had reached a point where Courtney felt her daughter simply wanted end her life. London was non-speaking and could not communicate her needs.

After one round of matrix stem cells — derived from cord blood and cord tissue — at a cost of $6,800, London can now communicate and speak, and her self-injurious behaviors are gone.

I share Courtney’s account in her own words, in her own video, because it is hers to tell. Every child responds differently. But this is the reality The Guardian left out of its story: real families, real children, real change.

About the reporter’s claim on the Right to Try Act

The Guardian’s reporter wrote that the Right to Try Act is “specifically limited to patients who are terminally ill and have been diagnosed with a ‘life-threatening disease or condition,’” and that “autism does not fall under that definition.”

This is an example of what little homework he actually did.

Autism is not a single, isolated diagnosis. Many children on the spectrum suffer from serious, sometimes life-threatening underlying conditions — encephalitis, PANS/PANDAS, severe seizure disorders, and more. A child whose brain is inflamed, who is injuring himself, who cannot eat or sleep or be kept safe, is not living with a cosmetic inconvenience. These co-morbid conditions are precisely the kind of serious medical realities families are trying to address. Reducing all of that to “autism doesn’t qualify” shows a reporter who never bothered to understand what these children are actually living with.

About Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

These articles paint Kennedy as a demon, and that is so far from the truth.

They make him look like a villain because he thinks outside the box. But look at what the man has actually spent years advocating for: clean food, a healthy lifestyle, a cleaner environment, informed consent, and the right to choose what goes into your body and your child’s body. He had nothing to gain and everything to lose by stepping into this fight — but he did it anyway.

I am proud to call him my friend and our HHS Secretary. Nothing he has said has ever been proven a lie. He continues to tell his opposition to show him the science and prove him wrong, and time and again they present nothing. He is doing the best he can in his position, and I am forever grateful for his continued fight.

A word about who funded the people writing about me

The Guardian presents itself as fiercely independent journalism with no billionaire owner. Readers deserve to know the fuller picture.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been one of the largest philanthropic funders of journalism in the world, committing hundreds of millions of dollars to news organizations. The Guardian is among the recipients; reporting based on the Foundation’s own grants database has put the cumulative figure to The Guardian in the range of roughly $12–13 million over the years, including a multi-year commitment of about $3.5 million announced in 2020–2021. These grants are generally tied to the Foundation’s own priority coverage areas.

I’m not the only one raising the obvious question here. The Columbia Journalism Review — not exactly a fringe outlet — examined the Gates Foundation’s journalism funding and flagged the conflict-of-interest concern directly: how objectively can a newsroom cover a benefactor whose money it depends on?

I’ll say plainly what I believe. Bill Gates is deeply tied to the pharmaceutical industry, and the pharmaceutical industry has every financial incentive to make holistic and integrative medicine look reckless and dangerous. When a Gates-funded outlet runs a story portraying biomedical and integrative approaches as a scam, I think readers are entitled to keep that funding relationship in mind. I’m a conservative. I believe in following the money. And the money here is worth following.

To be fair and accurate: these are grants for specific projects, not the Gates Foundation owning The Guardian or dictating individual articles such as this one, and the Foundation says its journalism funding preserves editorial independence. Readers can weigh that for themselves. I simply think they should have the information.

What stem cell therapy actually is

Because so much of the coverage treats “stem cells” as one scary, undefined thing, here is a plain-language overview of the most commonly used types of therapy. This is general education, not medical advice — every family should consult qualified professionals and do their own research.

1. Autologous Stem Cell Therapy. Cells collected from the patient’s own body, typically bone marrow or adipose (fat) tissue. Used to support healing, tissue repair, and regeneration, with minimal risk of immune rejection because the cells are the patient’s own.

2. Allogeneic (Donor) Stem Cell Therapy. Cells obtained from a healthy donor, valued for their regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and immune-modulating properties. No harvesting from the patient is required.

3. Fetal Stem Cell Therapy. Cells derived from fetal tissue, highly proliferative with the potential to develop into various specialized cell types. Their use is controversial, regulated differently around the world, and illegal in the United States.

4. Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy. Cells derived from early-stage embryos. These pluripotent cells can develop into nearly any cell type, making them valuable in research and regenerative medicine. Also illegal in the U.S.

5. Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) from Wharton’s Jelly (Umbilical Cord Tissue). MSCs isolated from the gelatinous tissue surrounding the umbilical cord, known for anti-inflammatory, immune-modulating, and regenerative properties. Among the most commonly used cells in regenerative medicine.

6. Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cell Therapy. Cord blood contains a mixture of regenerative cells, including mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that support tissue repair and immune regulation, endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) that help repair blood vessels and circulation, and hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) that generate blood and immune cells.

7. Exosome Therapy (related, but not a stem cell). Exosomes are tiny extracellular vesicles released by stem cells, carrying growth factors, proteins, RNA, and signaling molecules. Rather than delivering living cells, exosome therapy delivers regenerative signals that may help reduce inflammation and support cellular repair and communication.

The Warrior Parents

Here is what I most want people to understand.

We do not spend our savings, travel across the world, and step outside conventional Western medicine to experiment on our children or to make them suffer. We do it to give them a better quality of life — to relieve the real pain of the conditions hiding underneath the autism label.

These are the Warrior Parents. The ones who will risk it all, travel near and far, and break every rule they’re told to follow, for the chance of a better life for their child. I am proud to stand with them.

And let me point out the obvious double standard. The therapies that get demonized are often the safest things we do. The single intervention I recommend most often is a healthy, anti-inflammatory diet — clean food, free of the junk that drives inflammation. That has no contraindications. It cannot hurt a child. It can only make them healthier. If the establishment is willing to attack even that, then perhaps the issue was never really about safety.

Biomedical intervention changed the trajectory of Noah’s life. Rather than accepting that his regression and challenges were untreatable, we chose to look deeper and address the underlying medical, neurological, immune, and gastrointestinal issues that were affecting his health and development. Through years of dedication, research, dietary changes, nutritional support, therapies, and regenerative treatments, Noah regained skills that had been lost and developed abilities that once seemed out of reach. Today, he is a fully functioning young adult who drives, works full-time, travels the world independently, and lives a life that many said would not be possible. While every child’s journey is different, I firmly believe that had we not taken action and pursued biomedical interventions, Noah would not be where he is today.

In closing

I have no quarrel with honest journalism. In fact, I welcome scrutiny, tough questions, and healthy skepticism—I apply all three to this field every single day. Families deserve accurate information, transparency, and thoughtful discussion when making important decisions about their children's health. Asking hard questions is not the problem; it is an essential part of protecting families and helping them make informed choices.

What I will not accept is a one-sided story that erases the children who got better, dismisses the parents who fought for them, and conveniently ignores the funding behind the byline.

My son is the proof that I live with every day. And I would do all of it again.

— Tracy Slepcevic

Founder & President, Autism Health Inc.

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom | IACC Member

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.PurHealth.com

This article reflects my personal experience and opinions. It is not medical advice. Stem cell therapy for autism is not an FDA-approved treatment, outcomes vary from child to child, and any family considering these or other interventions should consult qualified medical professionals and thoroughly research any clinic or provider.