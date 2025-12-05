This week, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as head of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced a formal federal investigation into a Midwestern school that allegedly ignored a valid religious exemption and vaccinated a student without parental consent. Source

In a public video announcement on X, he declared: “You cannot sideline parents.” He also warned pediatric medical professionals that “when providers ignore parental consent, violate exemptions, or keep parents in the dark about their children’s care … we will act decisively.”

This is not a minor rebuke — it’s a clear signal. When a federally funded vaccination program (the Vaccines for Children Program — VFC) is used, the school must comply with state laws, including religious or other exemptions. HHS is now reviewing whether the school violated those requirements.

Why This Matters — “Silencing Parents” Should Never Be the Norm

Across America, parents should never be sidelined when it comes to their children’s health. But time and again, schools, medical providers, and public-health programs have treated children as wards of the state, sometimes ignoring religious exemptions, sometimes dispensing care without parental input, often behind closed doors.

Kennedy’s investigation is more than about one school. It’s a warning shot: the federal government is now recognizing that ignoring parental rights, even under the guise of public health, can trigger legal consequences. Source

Meanwhile — California Is Quietly Eroding Parental Rights

While HHS is stepping up nationally, back in California, the pressure on parental authority is intensifying. The state has passed several laws that give minors broad unilateral control over their medical care without parental notification or consent.

Minor-Consent Laws : California allows minors (often 12 and older) to consent to sensitive health services (mental health, reproductive care, substance use) without parental involvement.

HIPAA + State Override : Though federal HIPAA generally gives parents access to a child’s medical information, California law overrides that when a minor self-consents, meaning the minor controls their own records.

AB 665 (2023) : Reinforced confidentiality protections, requiring providers to withhold sensitive health information from parents if the minor requests it.

SB 107 (2022) : Ostensibly focused on gender-affirming care, but effectively reinforced a minor’s right to privacy from parents; in effect, giving children independent control over certain medical decisions.

AB 495 (2025): Most alarmingly, it reportedly allows “anyone” (i.e. any adult) to pick up any child from school if the child “consents.” No parental notification or ID verification required.

These laws, taken together, systematically degrade parental authority, especially for families who believe in traditional parental oversight, religious values, or cautious medical decision-making.

We Are Reaching a Tipping Point — Families Are Being Cornered

This is not about “progress” — this is about control. When schools, the state, or institutions are given power over parental rights, children become wards of the system instead of beloved family members.

The only remaining choice for many parents seeking to protect their children from ideological, medical, or institutional overreach is to homeschool. But that’s not a choice — it’s a sacrifice for freedom.

If we allow this erosion of parental authority to continue — silently, gradually — we are giving up fundamental rights that generations have fought for.

RFK Jr.’s Investigation Is a Signal and We Must Answer the Call

The HHS investigation into a single Midwestern school is more than an isolated case. It is a wake-up call. And we must meet it.

We must demand parental consent and transparency in every school, every district, every state.

We must oppose laws that allow minors to consent — in secret — to life-altering medical treatments, or that give strangers power over our children.

We must stand for constitutional rights, parental authority, and the safety of our children.

If political or institutional powers won’t protect our children, then we must protect them ourselves. We must organize, raise our voices, and assert the authority that belongs to families, not the state.

Final Words

This nation was founded on the principle that certain rights, including parental rights, are inalienable. Today, those rights are under attack.

If we do not resist — via investigation, protest, homeschooling, public pressure — we risk losing more than privacy or autonomy. We risk handing over our children to a system that sees them not as children, but as data points, clients, or pawns.

I call on every parent, every community, every advocate for freedom: Wake up. Speak up. Act. It is up to you to safeguard your children!

With resolve and hope,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder & President, Autism Health Inc.

Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AHSconference.com