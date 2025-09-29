Recently, President Trump and Secretary Kennedy made a public claim that acetaminophen (Tylenol) could increase the risk of autism, sparking a national conversation. Major medical groups quickly pushed back, emphasizing there’s no proven causal link, even as some agencies began reviewing labels in light of observational research. What’s not in dispute: acetaminophen is in 600+ medicines, it’s the leading cause of acute liver failure in the U.S., and our culture has become reflexively drug-first for every symptom—fever included. U.S. Food and Drug Administration+2NCBI+2

“If I shouldn’t reach for Tylenol, what can I use to reduce a fever?”

That’s the question in my inbox. But first, a mindset shift…

The Hidden Dangers of Acetaminophen (What Most People Don’t Hear)

Where it hides: Tylenol (all varieties), many cold/flu combos (DayQuil/NyQuil, Theraflu, Alka-Seltzer Plus), headache mixes (Excedrin), and countless generics—600+ products. Always read labels. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Key risks (especially with frequent use, multiple combo products, or overdoses):

#1 cause of acute liver failure in the U.S. (roughly half of ALF cases). PMC

Glutathione depletion (your master antioxidant), central to acetaminophen toxicity mechanisms. Xia & He Publishing

Blood–brain barrier concerns (high doses/animal data): APAP crosses the placenta and fetal BBB; animal studies at high doses show changes in BBB integrity. MDPI+2PMC+2

There’s a large body of literature—spanning toxicology, epidemiology, and animal studies—probing risks and mechanisms. This topic isn’t new.

New Evidence: The Dangers of Acetaminophen for Neurodevelopment Outweigh Scant Evidence for Long-Term Benefits (MDPI, 2024)

A recent open-access article published in Children (2024) argues quite strongly that the risks of acetaminophen use during early development outweigh any long-term benefits, especially in susceptible infants and children. MDPI

Key claims & findings:

The authors assert that — based on ~20 “lines of evidence” (animal studies, human observational research, mechanistic toxicology data) — acetaminophen exposure in susceptible babies and young children can induce many cases of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) .

They suggest that the very early postpartum period is the most sensitive window, meaning that exposure right after birth (including via cord blood or early neonatal period) carries a large risk.

In fact, the authors go so far as to state that “nearly ubiquitous use of acetaminophen during early development could conceivably be responsible for … 90% or more of all cases of ASD.”

They emphasize that long-term benefits of acetaminophen in pediatrics are not well supported, whereas risks (especially neurodevelopmental) accumulate over many lines of evidence.

The paper also reviews misuse, overdosing, and frequent antipyretic administration in contexts where fever is mild or even absent, pointing out “fever phobia” and the overaggressive use of acetaminophen in children. MDPI+1

This study illustrates a broader truth: this is not a new conversation. The literature on acetaminophen’s risks is growing, and it now includes recent, audacious reviews that demand attention.

Pregnancy: What Doctors Say vs. What Emerging Research Signals

Many obstetricians still counsel that acetaminophen is the preferred analgesic and antipyretic during pregnancy , to be used only as needed and at the lowest effective dose, because untreated fever or pain can carry risks to the mother and fetus. In September 2025, ACOG reaffirmed this position, arguing that the conditions leading women to seek relief (such as high fever or inflammation) are often more harmful than any “theoretical” risk of acetaminophen. ACOG+2ACOG+2

What agencies/researchers are re-examining: The FDA has initiated label updates and alerted clinicians about possible associations between prenatal acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental outcomes (e.g., ADHD/ASD)—associations seen in some observational cohorts, especially with frequent or chronic use. U.S. Food and Drug Administration+1

Evaluation of the evidence on acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental outcomes (Prada et al. 2025, Environmental Health )

This systematic evaluation finds that many well-designed studies report associations between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and increased rates of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and ADHD in children. BioMed Central

Mount Sinai / BMC Environmental Health, Prenatal Exposure Study (2025)

Using the rigorous Navigation Guide methodology, this analysis of 46 studies (over 100,000 participants) suggests that higher-quality studies are more likely to show significant links between prenatal acetaminophen and neurodevelopmental disorders, such as ASD and ADHD. Mount Sinai Health System

Woodbury et al., “The relationship of prenatal acetaminophen exposure and attention-related behavior in early childhood” (2024)

This study suggests that exposure during the second trimester may be associated with attention problems in early childhood. ScienceDirect

Spillers et al., “Prenatal Acetaminophen Exposure and its Associated Risk …” (2024, PMC)

This article overviews multiple lines of evidence pointing toward risk correlations for neurodevelopmental harm with prenatal acetaminophen exposure. PMC

And there are more!

What it can mean for the fetus: APAP crosses the placenta and the fetal BBB; animal and mechanistic work raise concerns about oxidative stress, endocrine effects, and neurodevelopment. MDPI+1

Have We Forgotten What Our Bodies Were Designed to Do?

Let’s go back to the old days when our grandparents reached for lukewarm baths, cool cloths, and light clothing—not a pill—for most routine fevers. Fever is a natural defense that helps the immune system fight pathogens; lowering it doesn’t make infections clear faster, and routine antipyretic use may blunt immune responses. Evidence is mixed on whether antipyretics prolong illness, but they don’t shorten it, and supportive care is often enough for mild, well-tolerated fevers below 105. PMC+2PMC+2

Time-Tested Home Remedies to Support (Not Suppress) a Fever

The goal isn’t to “zero out” a fever; it’s to support comfort and hydration while the immune system does its job.

Lukewarm bath or sponge bath – Avoid cold water (which can trigger shivering and raise core temp). Cool compresses – Forehead, back of neck, underarms, and groin. Dress light & ventilate the room – Breathable cotton; don’t over-bundle. Hydration rotation – Water, diluted electrolyte drinks, herbal teas, bone broth. Apple cider vinegar wraps – 1:2 ACV: water on thin socks or cloths; place on feet/forehead. Onions in socks – Thin slices in cotton socks overnight (traditional cooling folk remedy). Fresh plantain leaf poultice – Wrap clean, crushed plantain (Plantago) leaves in cheesecloth; secure over soles or forehead. Peppermint–elderflower–honey tea – Warm infusion supports sweating and comfort. Rest & quiet – Dim lights, reduce screens; allow the immune system center stage.

Evidence note: While these traditional remedies have long histories of use, modern clinical trials are limited. Use them as supportive care alongside common-sense monitoring, hydration, and medical judgment.

Returning to God’s Design

We’ve leaned too hard on pharmaceuticals, forgetting that symptoms can be signals, and that God designed our bodies with elegant defenses. Fevers, within safe ranges, are part of that design. Simple, non-drug measures often comfort without suppressing the very response we need.

Quick Reference: When to Seek Care

Infants <3 months with a high-grade fever

Fevers ≥104°F (40°C), persistent >3 days , or accompanied by severe lethargy, dehydration, breathing difficulty, stiff neck, seizure, unusual rash, or worsening symptoms

Pregnancy: discuss any medication (including acetaminophen, NSAIDs, herbs) with your OB first (functional/alternative medicine is my preference)

Sources at a Glance

Liver risk/prevalence & “600+ products”: FDA consumer update; reviews showing acetaminophen is the leading cause of acute liver failure in the U.S. U.S. Food and Drug Administration+1

Recent research is increasingly challenging the long-held belief that acetaminophen is “safe” during pregnancy. A 2025 systematic review by Prada et al. published in Environmental Health applied the rigorous Navigation Guide framework to 46 studies and found that the majority showed positive associations between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders , including autism and ADHD. (PubMed)

Fever physiology & antipyretics: Fevers serve important adaptive roles in immune defense. In human volunteer studies of rhinovirus infection, regular use of acetaminophen (or aspirin) was associated with suppressed antibody responses and a trend toward longer viral shedding , though not always statistically definitive. PMC+1 Meanwhile, a 2023 systematic review asked, “Does the use of antipyretics prolong illness?” and found suggestive evidence that antipyretic use may delay recovery in some infections. ScienceDirect

BBB/glutathione mechanics (preclinical/mixed): APAP crosses placenta/BBB; high-dose animal data suggest BBB effects; toxicity via glutathione depletion. MDPI+2PMC+2

Disclaimer

This article is for educational purposes and reflects emerging science plus traditional care practices. It is not medical advice. Always consult your trusted clinician—especially for infants, pregnancy, chronic conditions, or severe symptoms.

Final Thoughts from Warrior Mom

As a mother who walked this journey firsthand, I’ve seen how every choice we make — from the foods we eat to the medications we give — shapes our children’s health. My son’s story opened my eyes to the countless environmental toxins that surround us daily. Acetaminophen is just one piece of a much larger puzzle that includes toxic exposures, processed foods, pesticides, heavy metals, and more. Over the years, I’ve dedicated myself to learning, detoxifying, and supporting the body’s God-given ability to heal. I’ve witnessed profound transformations when we remove harmful substances and focus on restoring health naturally. This is why I will continue to stand as a voice for natural healing over pharmaceuticals, empowering families to question, research, and trust in the body’s innate wisdom.

Written by Tracy Slepcevic

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Founder of Autism Health Inc. and the Autism Health Summit