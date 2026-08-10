I want to start with an uncomfortable truth. Almost everyone reading this has parasites living in them right now. Not “some people in developing countries.” Not “just travelers who ate something questionable.” You. Me. Your kids. Your neighbor who runs marathons and eats clean. Parasites are one of the most under-discussed factors in chronic illness in this country and I think it’s time we changed that.

I’ve spent years in autism advocacy and the deeper I go into biomedical and functional approaches, the more I keep running into the same organism, over and over, sitting quietly underneath diagnoses that conventional medicine treats as separate, unrelated conditions. This article is my attempt to lay out what I’ve learned, what the research actually says, and where I think families and practitioners should be looking harder.

What Are We Actually Talking About When We Say “Parasites”?

Most people hear the word “parasite” and picture a tapeworm from a bad horror movie. That’s a small slice of it. Parasites fall into a few major categories:

Protozoa — microscopic, single-celled organisms. Examples include:

Giardia duodenalis

Entamoeba histolytica

Cryptosporidium

Toxoplasma gondii

Plasmodium, which causes malaria

Babesia

Some remain primarily in the gastrointestinal tract, while others can enter the bloodstream or tissues. These are often the ones doing the most damage because they can move through the body and, in some cases, cross into the central nervous system.

Helminths, or parasitic worms — this category breaks down into three groups:

Roundworms

Ascaris

Pinworms

Hookworms

Strongyloides

Whipworms (Trichuris trichiura)

Tapeworms

Taenia species

Echinococcus

Flukes

Schistosoma

Liver flukes

Lung flukes

The World Health Organization estimates that soil-transmitted helminths alone infect an estimated 1.5 billion people worldwide, roughly a quarter of the global population.

Ectoparasites — organisms that live on rather than in the body, like lice, mites, and ticks. Ticks matter here because of what they carry, which I’ll get to.

People pick these up through contaminated water, undercooked meat and fish, soil contact, pets, sexual contact, insect bites, and even from person to person. Many infections are asymptomatic for years, which is exactly why they go undetected. A parasite that doesn’t kill you outright and doesn’t announce itself with a dramatic symptom, is a parasite that gets to stay.

What Do Parasites Actually Do to the Body and the Brain?

This is where it gets serious. Parasites are not passive freeloaders. They are actively working to survive, which means they are actively working against you.

In the gut, parasites damage the intestinal lining, disrupt the microbiome, compete for nutrients, and drive chronic inflammation. This shows up as bloating, irregular bowel movements, food sensitivities, and malabsorption of key nutrients like B12, iron, and zinc, all of which matter enormously for brain development and function.

In the immune system, some parasites are remarkably good at suppressing or confusing the immune response so the body doesn’t clear them. Chronic parasitic exposure has been associated with immune dysregulation, including patterns that look like autoimmune activity, because the immune system stays in a constant state of low-grade alert.

In the brain, this is where the research gets genuinely alarming and, in my opinion, underappreciated. Toxoplasma gondiiis the best-studied example. It’s estimated to infect roughly a third of the world’s population, and it has a documented ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and form cysts directly in brain tissue. Research has linked chronic Toxoplasmainfection to changes in dopamine metabolism, behavioral changes, and associations with conditions like schizophrenia and other psychiatric presentations. Naegleria fowleri, while rare, is a devastating example of a parasite that can invade the brain directly. Neurocysticercosis, caused by the larval form of the pork tapeworm Taenia solium, is one of the leading causes of acquired epilepsy worldwide when cysts form in brain tissue. It’s one of the most important examples of a parasite directly invading the central nervous system: the larval cysts develop in brain tissue and can produce seizures, headaches, brain swelling, hydrocephalus, increased intracranial pressure, and other neurological complications, depending on where in the brain the cysts form and how the immune system responds to them.

How neurocysticercosis is actually detected. This is one of the few parasitic brain conditions where imaging is a genuinely reliable diagnostic tool, not a gap in the system. MRI is generally the more sensitive option, particularly in the early, active stage of infection when the cyst is still fluid-filled. At that stage, MRI can often pick up a small dot inside the cyst called the scolex, the head of the larval tapeworm, which is a fairly distinctive finding. MRI is also better at showing surrounding brain swelling and inflammation, and at catching cysts in harder-to-see locations like the ventricles or brainstem. CT tends to be more useful in the later, calcified stage, when a dead cyst has hardened into a small dense spot that shows up clearly on CT but can be subtle on MRI. In practice, many clinicians use both: MRI to catch active or inflammatory lesions, and CT to confirm older, calcified ones. Imaging findings are typically combined with blood serology, an antibody test called EITB, and sometimes cerebrospinal fluid analysis if a lumbar puncture is performed, along with a patient’s exposure history, to reach a confirmed diagnosis.

The real gap here isn’t the technology. MRI and CT can and do detect these cysts. The gap is that a brain scan usually only gets ordered when someone presents with a clear clinical trigger, most often a new-onset seizure, and a radiologist who isn’t specifically trained to recognize the pattern, especially in regions where the condition is rare, can miss a small or calcified lesion without a high index of suspicion. This is a good example of why a family dealing with unexplained seizures, neurological symptoms, or developmental changes should specifically ask whether neurocysticercosis or another parasitic cause has been considered and imaged for, rather than assuming a standard scan automatically rules it out.

The mechanism matters here. Parasites don’t just sit in tissue doing nothing. They release metabolic waste products and toxins, they trigger chronic immune activation and neuroinflammation, and in the case of organisms capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier, they physically occupy space in neural tissue. Chronic neuroinflammation is increasingly recognized across neurology and psychiatry as a contributor to cognitive changes, mood disorders, and developmental differences. When you have an organism capable of both provoking that inflammation and living inside the tissue itself, it deserves a lot more scrutiny than it currently gets.

What Health Conditions Get Linked to Parasites?

Depending on the organism, location, parasite burden, nutritional status, and immune response, symptoms can include:

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Constipation

Bloating

Nausea

Weight loss

Nutritional deficiencies

Iron-deficiency anemia

Fatigue

Skin problems

Itching

Fever

Muscle aches

Joint symptoms

Coughing or respiratory symptoms

Liver abnormalities

Neurological symptoms

The list is longer than most people expect and it extends well beyond digestive complaints: chronic fatigue, unexplained anemia, IBS-type gut symptoms, skin conditions like eczema and hives, joint pain, anxiety and depression, brain fog, immune dysfunction, and in more severe cases, seizures and neurological decline. Because symptoms are so nonspecific, parasitic infection is one of the most commonly missed diagnoses in conventional medicine. Doctors are trained to test for parasites when there’s a clear travel history or GI red flag, not as a standard part of a chronic illness workup. That’s a gap I think needs to close.

Is Lyme Disease a Parasite?

I want to be precise about this one because it gets misunderstood constantly. Lyme disease itself is caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, a spiral-shaped bacterium, not a parasite. It’s transmitted by tick bites.

Where the confusion comes from is co-infections. Ticks frequently carry more than one pathogen at once and one of the most common co-infections is Babesia, which is a genuine parasite, a protozoan that infects red blood cells, similar in family to the organism that causes malaria. So someone diagnosed with Lyme disease may also be carrying an actual parasitic infection acquired from the same tick bite and many chronic Lyme presentations that don’t respond to standard antibiotic protocols turn out to involve Babesia or other co-infections that require entirely different treatment. Lyme and parasites travel together often enough that treating one without investigating the other is, in my view, incomplete care. But Lyme disease itself, by definition, is bacterial.

Biofilms: The Parasite’s Best Defense

A biofilm is a protective matrix, essentially a slime layer, that microorganisms build around themselves. Bacteria, fungi, and parasites can all produce biofilms, and they do it for one reason: survival. The biofilm is made of polysaccharides, proteins, and DNA that form a physical barrier around the organism.

Viruses can get embedded inside bacterial or fungal biofilms. In a polymicrobial biofilm (which is very common in the body, especially in the gut, sinuses, and on mucosal surfaces), viruses can become physically trapped or protected within the matrix that bacteria or fungi build. This can shield them from the immune system and from antiviral treatment, similar to how the matrix protects the bacteria or parasites themselves.

This matters enormously for treatment. A biofilm can prevent immune cells from ever making contact with the organism hiding inside it. It can block antimicrobial and antiparasitic medications from reaching effective concentrations at the site of infection. It also allows organisms to communicate with each other and coordinate resistance, a process called quorum sensing. This is a major reason why a single round of antiparasitic medication often doesn’t fully resolve an infection. If the organism is sitting inside a biofilm, the drug may never reach it in a high enough concentration to do the job. This is why many integrative protocols specifically include biofilm-disrupting agents like enzymes (Biocicin, serrapeptase, nattokinase) or specific herbal compounds, taken before or alongside antiparasitic treatment, with the goal of breaking down that protective layer first.

Where Does Mold Fit In?

Mold and parasites frequently show up together in chronically ill patients and I think this connection deserves a lot more attention than it gets. Mold exposure, particularly to mycotoxin-producing species, suppresses immune function and drives systemic inflammation. A body already fighting mold toxicity has fewer resources left to clear a parasitic burden, and a weakened gut and immune terrain from mold exposure creates a more hospitable environment for parasites to establish themselves in the first place.

There’s also a biofilm connection. Mold itself can form biofilm-like colonies, and some practitioners in the integrative space believe mold and parasites can co-exist within shared biofilm structures in the gut and sinuses, each protecting the other. This is a newer area of clinical observation rather than a settled body of research, but it’s consistent with what many practitioners are seeing: patients with both mold illness and parasitic infection often don’t improve until both are addressed together.

MARCoNS stands for Multiple Antibiotic Resistant Coagulase Negative Staphylococci, a biofilm-forming bacteria that colonizes deep in the sinus cavity, often in the same patients dealing with chronic mold exposure and parasitic burden. It's identified through a specialized deep nasal swab culture, and because it lives inside a protective biofilm, it's notoriously difficult to clear with standard antibiotics, another example of biofilm protection at work, just in the sinuses instead of the gut. In the functional and integrative medicine world, MARCoNS has become a key piece of the chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS) picture associated with mold illness, since these bacteria are thought to interfere with the body's regulatory hormones and drive ongoing inflammation even after mold exposure itself has been addressed. It's worth noting that MARCoNS testing and treatment protocols come primarily out of the functional medicine space rather than mainstream infectious disease practice, so if you suspect it, working with a practitioner familiar with biofilm-based sinus infections and proper nasal culture technique matters, since a standard sinus culture can easily miss it.

Mebendazole and Ivermectin: Beyond Deworming

These two drugs are inexpensive, FDA-approved, and have decades of safety data behind them, which makes them attractive candidates for repurposing. I recommend compounded prescriptions vs. regular pharmaceutical (it’s cleaner).

What they’re proven for. Mebendazole and albendazole are standard treatment for intestinal helminths, roundworms, whipworms, hookworms, and pinworms. Ivermectin is the treatment of choice for Strongyloides stercoralis and is used against other parasitic worms and certain ectoparasites like scabies. An earlier randomized controlled trial published in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that combining ivermectin with either albendazole or mebendazole significantly improved cure rates against whipworm compared to either drug alone [1]. A more recent phase 2/3 trial covered by CIDRAP tested a fixed-dose combination tablet of ivermectin and albendazole in nearly 4,000 school-aged children across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Mozambique, and found the combination more effective against whipworm and other soil-transmitted helminths than albendazole alone, with a comparable safety profile [2]. That’s a meaningful development because albendazole alone has been losing effectiveness against whipworm due to emerging resistance, and neither albendazole nor mebendazole works well against Strongyloides, which ivermectin handles well.

The cancer research. This is a genuinely active and expanding area of study, and it’s worth understanding what stage it’s actually at. Mebendazole works by disrupting microtubule formation, the same basic mechanism by which several established chemotherapy drugs work, which is part of why researchers got interested in it for cancer in the first place. A comprehensive 2021 review in the Korean Journal of Parasitology laid out the case for both albendazole and mebendazole as anti-cancer agents, summarizing evidence across a wide range of cancers including glioma and other brain cancers, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, leukemia, and more [3]. A randomized, placebo-controlled trial in metastatic colorectal cancer patients found that adding mebendazole to standard chemotherapy improved overall response rates and progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy alone. A 2023 review in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences highlighted mebendazole’s ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, which makes it a particularly interesting candidate for brain cancers like glioma, where getting drugs past that barrier is one of the biggest treatment obstacles. More recently, a prospective observational cohort study looked at real-world outcomes in cancer patients using ivermectin and mebendazole together and reported high rates of self-reported clinical benefit and good tolerability, though the authors themselves were clear that this kind of study is hypothesis-generating, not proof of efficacy and that randomized controlled trials are still needed.

What I Heard From Doctors in Mexico

I recently sat down with a team of doctors in Mexico who have spent three years studying over 350 individuals with autism, looking specifically at parasitic burden. What they described to me was a strikingly consistent pattern of parasites present in the children they evaluated, including evidence they connected to the brain. I want to be honest that this is clinical experience shared with me directly, not a published, peer-reviewed study I can point you to and let you read the methodology yourself. I take it seriously because it lines up with a broader pattern I’ve seen again and again in this field: gut dysfunction, immune dysregulation, and neuroinflammation showing up together in individuals with autism, with parasitic infection sitting underneath a lot of it and going completely unscreened in standard care. I’d like to see this work published and replicated, because if what they’re observing holds up under peer review, it has enormous implications for how we evaluate and treat autism. Until then, I’m sharing it as exactly what it is: a compelling clinical observation from doctors doing the work, worth pursuing hard, not yet a proven facts.

A Retired Mortician’s Stories

Recently, I came across a Facebook post from a retired mortician, a woman who spent her career embalming and preparing bodies for viewing. Now retired, she’s started sharing some of what she saw and it’s quite graphic. Bodies that came in with a cause of death listed simply as “natural causes,” where she found extensive parasitic infestation during the embalming process. Tumors that, when handled, showed signs of parasitic presence.

I share this because it’s a powerful, human illustration of something the research already points to: parasites are far more common in the general population, including people who never had any reason to suspect they carried one, than our medical system currently acknowledges. I want to be careful here too. Her accounts are anecdotal, one person’s firsthand observations over a career, not a clinical study, and I can’t verify the specifics of what she describes. But anecdotes like hers are exactly the kind of thing that should push us toward asking better questions and funding real research into how common parasitic infection actually is in the general population and how often it’s an unrecognized contributor to chronic illness and cancer. If a huge percentage of “natural causes” deaths involve heavy, undetected parasitic loads, that is a public health question worth taking seriously, not dismissing.

How to Actually Treat Parasites in the Body and Brain

There is no single silver bullet here, and I say that as someone who has looked at this from many angles. Different parasites respond to different approaches, and biofilm disruption matters as much as the antiparasitic agent itself. Here’s what’s out there.

Conventional pharmaceutical antiparasitics. Mebendazole, albendazole, ivermectin, and praziquantel (used specifically for tapeworms and flukes) are the gold standard for confirmed parasitic infections and have the strongest evidence base for actually eliminating specific organisms. These should be used under medical supervision, ideally guided by stool testing, blood work, or other diagnostic evaluation to identify what you’re actually dealing with.

Herbal antiparasitics. Black walnut hull, wormwood (Artemisia), clove, and food-grade diatomaceous earth are traditional and widely used in integrative protocols. Berberine-containing herbs like goldenseal and Oregon grape root have documented antimicrobial and antiparasitic activity in laboratory research. Many practitioners combine these into rotating protocols on the theory that parasites can develop tolerance to a single agent used continuously, and rotation helps prevent that.

Biofilm disruptors. Because biofilms shield parasites from both the immune system and medication, many integrative protocols use enzyme-based biofilm disruptors like biocidin, serrapeptase and nattokinase, or specific herbal biofilm-busting formulas, taken before or alongside antiparasitic treatment. The logic is straightforward: break down the shield first, then the antiparasitic agent has a real chance to reach the organism.

Binders. As parasites die off, whether from pharmaceutical or herbal treatment, they release toxins that need to be captured and removed from the body rather than reabsorbed. Activated charcoal, bentonite clay, and zeolite are commonly used binders during a parasite protocol to reduce die-off symptoms, sometimes called a Herxheimer reaction and support the detox pathways doing the actual clearing. Most binders are not selective. They will also bind onto medications and supplements, so they should be taken several hours apart from anything else you're on to avoid reducing its effectiveness. CellCore makes a BioToxin Binder formulated to bind only to toxins rather than medications or supplements, which is worth knowing about for anyone managing a binder protocol alongside other daily medications.

CellCore and similar functional protocols. CellCore Biosciences and comparable functional medicine companies design multi-phase protocols that typically move through gut terrain support, biofilm disruption, binder use, and then antimicrobial or antiparasitic phases in careful sequence, rather than throwing everything at the body at once. Practitioners who use these report that sequencing matters enormously, that hitting parasites hard before opening drainage pathways can make people much sicker rather than better. This is a structured, terrain-based philosophy that many integrative and functional medicine practitioners find effective in practice, worth exploring with a qualified provider who can guide dosing and sequencing for your specific situation.

Fasting and dietary approaches. Intermittent and extended fasting is thought by many practitioners to create an inhospitable environment for parasites by cutting off their food supply and simultaneously upregulating autophagy, the body’s own cellular cleanup process. A low-sugar, whole-foods diet is a consistent recommendation across nearly every parasite protocol, conventional and integrative alike, because sugar feeds many of the organisms in question. Pumpkin seeds, garlic, and papaya seeds are traditional dietary antiparasitics with some laboratory support behind their mechanisms.

Sauna and detox support. Infrared sauna and other detox-supportive practices are commonly layered into parasite protocols to support the liver, lymphatic system, and skin as elimination pathways during die-off.

The most important principle across all of these approaches is sequencing and support. Killing parasites without supporting drainage and detox pathways, and without addressing the biofilm protecting them, is a recipe for feeling worse and not actually solving the problem.

Prevention and Regular Cleansing

Prevention starts with the basics: thoroughly cooking meat and fish, washing produce, using filtered or treated water, practicing good hand hygiene, especially around pets and soil, and being cautious with food and water when traveling internationally.

For ongoing maintenance, many integrative practitioners recommend a seasonal parasite cleanse, often timed around the full moon based on traditional observations that some parasites are more active during that cycle, using a rotating herbal protocol for one to two weeks, several times a year, rather than a single annual push. Supporting the terrain year-round matters just as much as any cleanse: a healthy gut microbiome, adequate stomach acid, and a well-functioning immune system are the body’s first line of defense against parasites establishing themselves in the first place. Regular biofilm disruption and binder use, even outside of an active treatment phase, can help prevent low-level parasitic colonization from building into a bigger burden over time.

Where I Land on This

Parasites are common, they are underdiagnosed, and their potential role in chronic illness, neurological conditions, and even cancer deserves far more research funding and far more attention from conventional medicine than it currently gets. The emerging research on mebendazole and ivermectin in oncology is genuinely exciting and should be pursued aggressively with proper trials. The clinical observations coming out of integrative and functional medicine, including what I heard directly from the doctors in Mexico, point toward a piece of the chronic illness and autism puzzle that mainstream medicine has largely ignored.

I’m not going to pretend every question here is settled. Some of what I’ve shared is hard science. Some of it is clinical observation and anecdote that deserves to be taken seriously and investigated further, not dismissed and not treated as proven fact either. That’s exactly the kind of honest, both-things-can-be-true approach I think this field needs more of. Ask questions. Get tested. Talk to a practitioner who takes this seriously. Your body has been trying to tell you something, and it might be time to listen.

In Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

Founder of Autism Health and the Autism Health Summit

Board Certified Integrative Health Practitioner

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.PurHealth.com | www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com

Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. I am not a physician. The medications, supplements, protocols, and therapies discussed here, including but not limited to mebendazole, ivermectin, herbal antiparasitics, biofilm disruptors, binders, fasting, and functional medicine protocols, carry risks, contraindications, and potential interactions with other medications and health conditions. Some uses described (such as antiparasitic drugs for cancer) are investigational, off-label, and not FDA-approved for that purpose. Do not start, stop, or change any medication, supplement, or treatment regimen, for yourself or your child, without first consulting a qualified physician or licensed healthcare provider familiar with your full medical history. Clinical accounts and personal stories referenced in this article, including secondhand accounts, are shared as anecdotal and have not been independently verified by me or published in peer-reviewed literature unless a source is explicitly cited. Individual results vary, and nothing in this article should be construed as a guarantee of any outcome.

Sources

[1] Knopp S, Mohammed KA, Speich B, et al. Albendazole and mebendazole administered alone or in combination with ivermectin against Trichuris trichiura: a randomized controlled trial. Clinical Infectious Diseases. 2010;51(12):1420-1428. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21062129/

[2] Fixed-dose tablet shows promise against intestinal worms. CIDRAP, University of Minnesota. https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/misc-emerging-topics/fixed-dose-tablet-shows-promise-against-intestinal-worms

[3] Chai JY, Jung BK, Hong SJ. Albendazole and Mebendazole as Anti-Parasitic and Anti-Cancer Agents: An Update. Korean Journal of Parasitology. 2021;59(3):189-225. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8255490/

[4] Kalula A, et al. Mebendazole; from an anti-parasitic drug to a promising candidate for drug repurposing in colorectal cancer. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35385794/

[5] Emerging Perspectives on the Antiparasitic Mebendazole as a Repurposed Drug for the Treatment of Brain Cancers. International Journal of Molecular Sciences. 2023;24(2):1334. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36674870/

[6] Real-world Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42203321/

[7] Guerini AE, et al. Mebendazole as a Candidate for Drug Repurposing in Oncology: An Extensive Review of Current Literature. Cancers (Basel). 2019;11(9). https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31480477/