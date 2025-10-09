Today, on PANS/PANDAS Awareness Day, we shine a light on two often misunderstood and misdiagnosed conditions that can dramatically alter a child’s life overnight — Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS) and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS). These immune-mediated disorders can cause sudden and severe changes in behavior, mood, and cognitive function following common infections like strep throat. Too often, these children are labeled with psychiatric or developmental disorders, when the true culprit lies within the immune system’s inflammatory response attacking the brain. As awareness grows, more families and practitioners are discovering that early recognition and proper treatment can restore stability, function, and hope — especially for those within the autism community, where PANS/PANDAS frequently overlap and exacerbate existing symptoms.

Definition & overview

PANDAS stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections. By this definition, it refers to sudden onset of neuropsychiatric symptoms in children after an infection with Group A Streptococcus (strep throat, scarlet fever, etc). (Source)

PANS (Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome) is a broader umbrella: abrupt onset of OCD or severely restricted food intake plus at least two other neuropsychiatric/behavioral symptoms, and triggering pathogen need not be strep alone.

PANDAS is a subtype of PANS (when strep is the identified trigger), but PANS includes infections from other microbes or even non-infectious triggers.

The pathophysiology is thought to involve immune-mediated inflammation of the brain (especially the basal ganglia) after infection, where antibodies or immune effectors inadvertently target healthy brain cells.

Onset is typically abrupt, often a dramatic change in behavior (versus slow, gradual onset typical of many disorders). Episodic flares and remissions are common.

Key symptoms & red flags

Sudden onset of OCD symptoms or tics/choreiform movements. (Source)

Severe food restriction or refusal (in PANS) is one major trigger criterion.

Other symptoms often include: anxiety, mood swings/emotional lability, aggressive or oppositional behavior, decline in school performance (handwriting, math), sensory or motor abnormalities (tics, unusual movements), sleep disturbances, enuresis (bedwetting), or urinary changes.

The “episodic” nature: symptoms may improve, then worsen again often tied to new infection or an immune trigger.

Epidemiology & Statistics

Recent estimates suggest that approximately 1 in 200 children in the U.S. may be affected by PANS/PANDAS, though the true lifetime prevalence remains unknown. Pandas Network

From data based on ~700 family self-reports:

Age of onset: about 11% of children begin between ages 1–3, 69% between 4–9, 19% between 10–13, and 1% age 14+.

Among primary symptoms: roughly 37% present with OCD, 14% with tics alone, and 49% with both OCD + tics.

Infection triggers: about 81% of reported cases follow a strep infection, with 19% linked to other pathogens (e.g., Mycoplasma, Lyme).

Family medical history: based on ~100 self-reports, about 70% of families reported both autoimmune illness and strep-related severity in the first or second generation.

Gender and onset: average age of onset is ~6.5 ± 2 years for tics and ~7.4 ± 2 years for OCD.

Male: Female ratio is about 2.6 : 1 overall, and among children under 8 years old it rises to about 4.7 : 1.

Even with these estimates, experts caution that actual rates might be higher than currently documented because of underdiagnosis, misdiagnosis, or lack of awareness. As such, continued epidemiologic research is essential.

Testing, diagnosis & differential diagnosis

Because onset is abrupt and the course is often episodic following infection, clinical history is hugely important: identifying recent infections, abrupt change in OCD/eating/behavior, ruling out other neurologic/psychiatric disorders. Pandas Network+1

Diagnostic criteria (for PANS) include: abrupt onset of OCD or restricted intake + at least 2 of the 7 specified signs (anxiety, mood swings, irritability/aggression, developmental regression, school deterioration, motor/sensory abnormalities, somatic signs). Research Studies

For PANDAS, the often-cited criteria: abrupt onset of OCD or disabling tics, episodic/relapsing course, pre-pubertal onset, neurologic/neuropsychiatric abnormalities, and occurrence of strep infection before onset. Immunological Research

Lab testing: evidence of strep exposure (throat culture, rapid strep test, anti-streptococcal antibody titers) may help, but the absence of a positive culture or high titers does not rule it out. Testing & Diagnosis

Other investigations: because the hypothesis is autoimmune encephalitis in many cases, some clinicians will do more extensive workup (CSF studies, MRI, EEG), especially if atypical features are present. But there is no “gold standard” diagnostic test universally accepted.

It is also a diagnosis of exclusion — other neurologic, metabolic, genetic, and psychiatric causes must be considered and ruled out. AAP Publications+1

Differential diagnosis

Disorders like classic OCD, tics/Tourette’s syndrome, childhood onset psychiatric disorders, eating disorders, and other causes of acute regression or neuropsychiatric change must be considered.

Particularly in children who already have developmental disorders (see next section), this becomes more complex.

Treatment Approaches & Integrative Care

The central goal in treating PANS/PANDAS is to address the infection, calm the immune system, and reduce inflammation in the brain. Because every child presents differently, treatment must be individualized — often combining medical, integrative, and behavioral interventions for the best outcome. Treatments & Therapies

1. Antibiotic Therapy

For PANDAS, antibiotics are the first line of defense to eradicate Group A Streptococcus and prevent recurrence. Some children benefit from a short course, while others with chronic or recurring infections may require longer-term or prophylactic use.

2. Immune Modulation

When infection control alone doesn’t resolve symptoms, physicians may use steroids, IV immunoglobulin (IVIG), or plasmapheresis (plasma exchange) to reduce neuroinflammation and remove autoantibodies attacking the brain.

Plasmapheresis is often reserved for severe or treatment-resistant cases. Studies show it can significantly reduce obsessive-compulsive behaviors, tics, and emotional lability by filtering the immune components responsible for inflammation.

3. Integrative & Functional Therapies

In addition to conventional care, many families explore integrative therapies to support the immune system and detoxification pathways:

High-Dose Vitamin C: A powerful antioxidant that can help reduce oxidative stress, support immune regulation, and lower systemic inflammation. Vitamin C therapy — whether oral or intravenous — may also assist in clearing residual infections and promoting neurological repair.

IV Ozone Therapy: (My personal choice for my own child) — Ozone therapy delivers oxygen in an activated form that helps modulate the immune system, improve circulation, and combat chronic infections. Many integrative practitioners use it to reduce microbial load and inflammation, often reporting notable improvements in cognition and behavior.

Nutritional and Gut Support: Healing the gut is foundational in reducing immune dysregulation. A clean, anti-inflammatory diet, probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and targeted supplements (such as zinc, magnesium, and vitamin D) can support overall brain and immune health.

4. Behavioral and Psychological Support

Children recovering from PANS/PANDAS often need Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), especially Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), to retrain the brain and reduce OCD-related anxiety. Supportive therapies such as occupational therapy, neurofeedback, and gentle sensory integration can help restore emotional balance and executive function.

5. A Collaborative, Whole-Child Approach

Because PANS/PANDAS exist at the intersection of infection, immunity, and neurology, the most successful recoveries often come from a multidisciplinary team — combining infectious disease specialists, neurologists, integrative practitioners, and mental health professionals. Treating both the body and brain holistically not only reduces flares but also restores long-term stability and peace for the entire family.

Practical tips for families/clinicians

If there’s a sudden and dramatic behavioral/psychiatric change (in OCD, eating, tics, school decline) following infection, think of PANS/PANDAS early. Time matters.

Document infections (throat cultures, antibody titers), and track symptom fluctuations.

Work with clinicians experienced in neuro-immunologic/neuropsychiatric pediatrics. Don’t just treat it as “bad OCD” or “just worsening autism” without considering the immune/infectious angle.

Because children with PANS/PANDAS often relapse with new infections, careful infection control (avoiding exposures, prompt antibiotic treatment) helps.

Because of overlap with other disorders (see next section) and always keep an open mind to reconsider the diagnosis if treatment isn’t responding as expected.

PANS / PANDAS and autism spectrum disorder (ASD)

Many symptoms of PANS/PANDAS overlap with those seen in autism spectrum disorder (ASD): OCD behaviours, tics, sensory sensitivities, regression in skills, sleep issues, etc. That overlap increases the risk of misdiagnosis or delayed recognition. Autism Research Institute+1

In children with autism who show a sudden regression (in social, communication, behavior) — especially with an infection prior — clinicians should consider PANS/PANDAS as part of the differential. Aspire+1

One resource states: “A child with autism who experiences an abrupt onset of OCD behaviors or eating restriction should be assessed for PANS/PANDAS, particularly in the setting of an infection at the time of the change in behavior.”

There are claims in some articles that among children with autism, a subset may meet criteria for PANS/PANDAS. For instance, one report claims ~43.6% of children with ASD qualify for PANS and ~31.3% meet criteria for PANDAS. Links

The key distinguishing features that help separate PANS/PANDAS from “textbook autism” are: abrupt onset , episodic flares , connection to infections/immune triggers, and regression or behavioural change in a child who had been stable. Autism more typically shows gradual developmental differences and persistent patterns, not sudden, dramatic shifts. Autism Research Institute+1

Treatment implications: children who have both ASD + PANS/PANDAS may require tailored interventions that incorporate autism-specific supports + immune/infectious/psychiatric care. Some behavioural interventions may need adaptation.

Why today matters — Awareness Day

Since this is PANS/PANDAS Awareness Day, it’s a good moment to reflect on:

The importance of awareness among pediatricians, neurologists, psychiatrists, and immunologists about this syndrome.

The need for timely recognition and not chalking every sudden behavioural/psychiatric change in children to “just bad OCD” or “just worsening autism” without checking for infection/immune causes.

Supporting families whose children often suffer lots of misdiagnoses, delays in treatment, and the distress of episodic neuropsychiatric flares.

The need for more research: better biomarkers, larger trials of immune therapies, and clearer guidelines for when to escalate treatment.

Final Thoughts

As a mother of a child who has suffered from severe PANDAS, I know firsthand how terrifying it can be to watch your child change overnight — to see anxiety and behaviors appear out of nowhere, leaving you desperate for answers. What I’ve learned through years of research, advocacy, and integrative care is that these children are not “broken” — they are battling an immune system gone awry. With the right testing, treatment, and support, healing this underlying condition is possible.

PANS and PANDAS sit at the crossroads of immunology, neurology, and psychiatry, demanding a truly integrative approach to restore balance and brain function. Awareness is the first step, but action is what changes lives. On this PANS/PANDAS Awareness Day, I encourage families, practitioners, and educators to look beyond behavioral symptoms and seek the root cause. The earlier we recognize and treat these immune-mediated disorders, the greater the chance for full recovery and for every child to reclaim the light that these conditions can so quickly dim.

Written by Tracy Slepcevic, Integrative Health Practitioner, Air Force Veteran, Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism, and Founder of Autism Health Inc. & the Autism Health Summit

www.AutismHealth.com and www.WarriorMom.com