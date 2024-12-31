As 2024 comes to a close, I find myself filled with a mix of gratitude and heartbreak. This year has been a whirlwind of beautiful moments and stories of success, but it has also been the hardest year of my life. As we step into 2025, I want to take a moment to reflect on the journey and share the experiences that have shaped me and those I hold dear.

The Beautiful Moments

In February, we hosted the first annual Autism Health Summit. This event brought together parents, professionals, and champions of health and freedom in a shared mission to address the underlying conditions of autism and improve the lives of so many. It was a dream come true to see the connections formed and the knowledge shared during the conference. For more information about the upcoming summit, visit www.AHSconference.com.

March was another milestone, as we had the honor of hosting a campaign fundraiser at our home for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. This gathering was a testament to the importance of community and shared vision. That same month, I had the incredible opportunity to meet Nicole Shanahan at Kennedy's VP announcement event.

In April, we celebrated Brandon’s 35th birthday... a day filled with joy and love. That same month, we had the privilege of joining a private sail with Kennedy and his beautiful wife Cheryl. Little did I know, this would be my last outing with my nephew Brandon, making those memories even more precious.

May was a month filled with celebrations and travel. We attended two beautiful weddings for Greg Sliskovich and Demetra Dokas, moments filled with love and joy. We also traveled to Greece to baptize our Godson, Harisis Dokas, which was a celebration of faith, family, and love. Our travels didn’t stop there; this year took us to France, Austria, and London, each destination offering its own unique experiences.

In July, I founded Autism Health Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our mission is to educate and empower families, professionals, and individuals by addressing the underlying conditions of autism. For more information, visit www.AutismHealth.com. Autism Health Inc. is a labor of love, and I am honored to lead this initiative.

I also had the privilege of attending movie premieres for Protocol 7, Plandemic Musical, and Line in the Sand, each showcasing powerful stories and messages. One particularly meaningful moment was attending the premiere of Kennedy's new documentary Recovering America, which was dedicated to the memory of my nephew Brandon. This tribute was a poignant reminder of the impact Brandon had on all of us and the importance of continuing his legacy. Another highlight was attending Broadway shows in London, including Wicked, Moulin Rouge, and Les Misérables, which brought unforgettable moments with my two kids.

In October, I attended the Rescue the Republic event in Washington DC, where my husband Steve delivered an impactful speech. This year, Steve also became one of the board members of the MAHA Alliance organization, furthering his commitment to meaningful causes. Additionally, Steve’s company, SRP24.com, planned a rescue mission to assist victims in North Carolina after the hurricane, exemplifying their dedication to helping those in need.

In November, I had the incredible honor of meeting President Donald Trump. The year’s highlight was witnessing Trump’s presidential victory and his appointment of Bobby Kennedy to lead HHS. This long-time dream of mine represents a turning point filled with hope and promise for the future.

The Heartbreaking Losses

June marked the most devastating moment of my life when I received a call from the local sheriff informing me that my nephew had taken his own life. Brandon was like a son to me, and his loss has left a void that words cannot describe. In August, we hosted a memorial BBQ for him, bringing friends and family together to celebrate his life and say goodbye. It was a bittersweet day filled with love and togetherness.

This year, I also had to say goodbye to my beloved horse, Spirit. Rehoming him was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made, but it was necessary to ensure he could thrive in a place where he would be cared for and loved. Spirit brought so much joy and peace into my life, and his absence is deeply felt.

In October, we said goodbye to my Uncle Eddy as he passed away. His wisdom and kindness will always remain in my heart. And in December, I lost my long-time friend and mentor, Nancy, to cancer. Nancy was a guiding light in my life, and she will be forever missed.

Healing and New Beginnings

Amidst the heartache, there were moments of healing. In July, I took the kids to London, where we stayed with dear friends Simone and Geoff Sewell. Those three weeks were a time of relaxation, laughter, and much-needed renewal. My relationship with my stepdaughter Kaitlyn also blossomed after years of challenges. There was deep healing and a newfound closeness that I will forever treasure.

A Bittersweet Holiday Season

The holiday season was filled with love, yet I couldn’t escape the shadow of loss. Despite the sadness, I felt deeply blessed by the friendships I’ve made this year and the connections that will last a lifetime and carry me forward.

Looking Ahead

This year has been the toughest of my life, but it was also filled with blessings. It reminded me of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of community, faith, and perseverance.

As we welcome 2025, I pray for healing, joy, and peace for us all. May we find strength in our trials and gratitude in our triumphs. Thank you for being part of my journey. Here’s to a better and brighter year ahead.

May God bless you all and guide us into a new year filled with hope and love.