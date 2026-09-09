Warrior Mom

Warrior Mom

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
3d

because nothing else makes money like forced vaccination

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Glenda Haines's avatar
Glenda Haines
3d

I know the reason, but I also want to study Tylenol or acetaminophen. I have a hunch that children’s Tylenol plus vaccines equal autism

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