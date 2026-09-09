Dr. Brian Hooker’s open letter to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya raises an important question about the $50 million Autism Data Science Initiative: Are federal researchers truly investigating every plausible contributor to autism?

On September 6, 2026, Dr. Brian Hooker, Chief Scientific Officer of Children’s Health Defense and father of an adult son with profound autism, sent an open letter to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya challenging the direction of the NIH’s $50 million Autism Data Science Initiative (ADSI). Source

His central question is straightforward: If NIH says it is open to investigating vaccines as a potential contributor to autism, where is that research actually happening?

Hooker’s letter follows the August 27th meeting of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC), where NIH Principal Deputy Director Dr. Matthew Memoli said NIH was “working towards more investigation of vaccines as a cause of autism,” was “agnostic” regarding environmental triggers, and that the research plan “closes no door.”

Those are encouraging words. But Hooker argues that the current ADSI portfolio does not reflect them.

The $50 Million Question

The NIH Autism Data Science Initiative is a major federal investment intended to use genetics, biology, environmental exposures and advanced data science to better understand autism. NIH itself described the initiative as bringing together “genetics, biology, and environmental exposures” to deepen our understanding of autism.

Yet after reviewing the investigators and projects funded through the initiative, Hooker writes:

“Not a single ADSI principal investigator (PI) is studying vaccines or vaccine components. Not one.”

He then asks NIH to identify which investigator is funded to examine aluminum adjuvants, vaccine schedule timing or lot-specific vaccine data.

This is a question NIH should be able to answer. If vaccines are truly one of the environmental exposures open for investigation, then where are those variables in the research? Source

The CDC’s Position Has Changed

This question has become even more relevant because the CDC’s language regarding vaccines and autism changed in 2026. Its current page states that the categorical claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to autism. The agency also says HHS is conducting a comprehensive assessment of potential causes and biologically plausible mechanisms.

That does not mean CDC has concluded that vaccines cause autism. Nor does it erase large epidemiological studies finding no association between MMR vaccination and autism.

But there is an important distinction between studying MMR and comprehensively evaluating the entire childhood immunization schedule, including timing, combinations, cumulative exposures, adjuvants and potentially susceptible subgroups. That broader question is at the heart of Hooker’s letter.

Aluminum, Immune Activation, and Biological Plausibility

Hooker devotes significant attention to aluminum-containing vaccine adjuvants and cites researchers including Christopher Shaw, Christopher Exley, Romain Gherardi and Guillemette Crépeaux.

There is peer-reviewed research examining the biodistribution and persistence of aluminum adjuvant particles. Animal research has reported that aluminum-containing particles can be transported by monocyte-lineage cells from an injection site to distant tissues, including the brain. Other researchers have examined the long-term persistence of aluminum within immune cells. Source1 Source2

These studies do not demonstrate that aluminum-containing vaccines cause autism in humans. But they do provide legitimate biological questions worthy of further investigation: Where do adjuvant particles travel? How long do they persist? Does dose or developmental timing matter? Are certain individuals more susceptible because of immune, metabolic or genetic differences?

Those are questions modern research methods should be capable of addressing.

Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Regression

Another area Hooker identifies is mitochondrial dysfunction. This is particularly relevant because mitochondrial abnormalities have been repeatedly reported in subsets of people with autism.

A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis encompassing 204 studies found significant abnormalities in several measures related to mitochondrial function in autism. Researchers also identified a subgroup characterized by altered mitochondrial respiration that appeared more sensitive to physiological stressors and was associated with neurodevelopmental regression. Source

An earlier systematic review found mitochondrial disease in a minority of children with autism, while abnormal mitochondrial biomarkers were considerably more common. Among reported children with both autism and mitochondrial disease, developmental regression was frequently described. Source

None of this establishes vaccination as the cause of mitochondrial dysfunction or regression. What it does suggest is that researchers should investigate whether some children have biological vulnerabilities that make them more susceptible to physiological stressors, and then objectively determine what those stressors are.

Genetics and Environment Should Not Be an Either/Or Debate

Genetics clearly plays an important role in autism. But acknowledging genetic susceptibility does not eliminate environmental influences. In fact, NIH’s own ADSI framework recognizes the importance of studying genetics, biology and environmental exposures together. Source

That should be the model moving forward. Rather than asking whether autism is “genetic” or “environmental,” research should examine how genetics, immune function, mitochondrial function, metabolism, prenatal exposures, medications, toxicants and other environmental factors may interact during critical periods of development.

And vaccines should not automatically be excluded from that investigation simply because the subject is controversial.

What About Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Studies?

Hooker also points to studies comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children, including research by Anthony Mawson and his own work. Existing studies in this area have important methodological limitations, including selection bias, unusual study populations, parent-reported outcomes in some cases and difficulty controlling for differences between families who vaccinate and those who do not. Source1 Source2 Source3

But methodological limitations are an argument for better research, not necessarily for abandoning the research question.

With today’s large health databases, electronic medical records and advanced statistical tools, researchers could design stronger studies incorporating verified diagnoses, immunization records, vaccine timing, medical history, maternal health, infections, medications, socioeconomic factors and other confounders. If NIH is spending $50 million to investigate autism etiology, this is precisely the type of question that could be studied rigorously.

Profound Autism Makes This Urgent

Hooker’s letter is also deeply personal. He writes as the father of Steven, whom he describes as a non-speaking speller with profound autism.

Profound autism represents a substantial portion of the autism population. A CDC-affiliated study of more than 20,000 eight-year-olds with autism found that approximately 26.7% met the study’s definition of profound autism. Source

These are individuals who may require significant or lifelong support. Their families deserve research focused not only on services and genetics, but also on understanding what biological and environmental factors may contribute to severe outcomes and developmental regression.

As a mother who personally witnessed regression in my own son, I believe parents’ observations should not be dismissed. Parent reports do not establish causation, but they can generate hypotheses that science can test. If a child experiences significant regression following a medical event, researchers should be willing to examine what changed biologically… was it immune activation, mitochondrial function, inflammation, infection, medications, metabolic changes, environmental exposures and, yes, vaccine injury.

Follow the Evidence Wherever It Leads

Hooker ends his letter by asking NIH to identify which ADSI investigators are actually studying vaccine-related variables, broaden certain projects to include vaccine components and immunization timing, and provide independent oversight of biological samples and cohort data.

His final statement is powerful:

“I am not asking for a favor. I am asking for the federal government to do the job it claims to be doing: investigating what is making our children sick.”

That is ultimately the issue.

As an IACC member, I want federal autism research to investigate all plausible contributors with the same scientific rigor. Genetics. Environmental toxicants. Immune dysfunction. Mitochondrial dysfunction. Medications. Prenatal exposures. And vaccines.

Investigating vaccines does not mean deciding beforehand that vaccines cause autism. It means refusing to decide beforehand that they cannot.

We now have extraordinary tools, such as genomics, metabolomics, proteomics, organoids, biobanks, electronic health records and artificial intelligence that allow researchers to ask questions that were extremely difficult to answer 20 years ago.

But those technologies cannot identify an association with something researchers never measure.

If NIH truly believes “no door is closed,” then keep every scientifically plausible door open. Design the studies, collect the data, make the methodology transparent, allow independent analysis and follow the evidence wherever it leads.

Our families deserve answers. And after decades of debate, they deserve research capable of providing them.

In Gratitude & Service,

Tracy Slepcevic

President & Founder of Autism Health Inc.

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.AutismHealth.com | www.WarriorMom.com | www.AHSconference.com