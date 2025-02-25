I had the incredible opportunity to sit down with Del Bigtree on The Highwire alongside my husband, Steve Slepcevic, to share our family's journey with vaccine injury and how it led us to create the Autism Health Summit. This was more than just an interview, it was a powerful conversation about resilience, advocacy, and the urgent need for change in how we approach autism and chronic illness.

Steve and I have dedicated our lives to creating awareness, empowering families, and advocating for true health solutions. Together, we work tirelessly to expose the truth, connect parents with life-changing resources, and build a community that refuses to accept the status quo.

We invite you to join us at the Autism Health Summit on April 11-13, 2025, in San Diego, CA. This life-changing event will bring together some of the best doctors from around the world, sharing their expertise on underlying conditions, alternative treatments, and breakthrough solutions for autism and chronic illnesses.

🔹 Get your tickets today at AHSconference.com

🔹 Use promo code AHS50 to receive $50 off your ticket!

We can’t wait to see you there and continue this mission together!