My story as a Warrior Mom is a story of inspiration and healing. For any parent who has heard the chilling words "your child has autism," I offer hope, inspiration, and advice to help navigate a very complicated system and evaluate different treatment options to heal the underlying conditions associated with autism and other neurological disorders.

In 2008, my son Noah was diagnosed with autism. What should have been a moment of clarity after years of worry and confusion instead marked the beginning of the most challenging and transformative journey of my life. My story as a "Warrior Mom" began long before I ever put pen to paper to write my bestselling book, Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey In Healing Her Son with Autism.

For over two years, I banged my head against the wall, searching for answers to explain the changes I saw in my little boy. Noah had been developing normally, hitting his milestones, and lighting up our world with his laughter and curiosity. But everything changed after his 12-month well-baby visit. That day, he received the MMR and Varicella vaccines. Within 24 hours, his body broke out in a full-body rash, and he developed a high fever that lasted over a week. What followed was a slow and devastating regression. His speech disappeared, his motor skills diminished, and the spark in his eyes faded. My vibrant, joyful boy was slipping away from me, and no one could tell me why.

I sought help from our pediatrician, only to be dismissed repeatedly. "He just needs speech therapy," she said. But I knew it was more than that. My gut told me something was terribly wrong. My frustration grew as the Harbor Regional Center lost our paperwork and two preschools informed me they couldn’t care for Noah because of his special needs. I felt isolated, powerless, and overwhelmed. But above all, I felt an unrelenting determination to fight for my son.

When Noah received his autism diagnosis, it was both a relief and a call to action. I refused to accept the status quo of limited options and bleak prognoses. My mission became clear: I had to find answers and solutions, no matter how long it took or how difficult the road would be.

I immersed myself in research, connecting with other parents, doctors, and practitioners who were exploring alternative therapies and treatments. I devoured books, attended conferences, and sought out experts in fields I never imagined I’d need to understand. From diet changes to biomedical interventions to holistic therapies, I left no stone unturned.

The journey was grueling, marked by moments of doubt and despair. But it was also filled with breakthroughs and hope. Slowly, I began to see changes in Noah. His eye contact improved, his speech began to return, and his playful spirit started to shine through once more. Each step forward, no matter how small, was a victory.

Writing Warrior Mom was my way of sharing this journey with the world. I wanted other parents to know they weren’t alone, that there was hope, and that they too could become warriors for their children. The process of writing was cathartic, allowing me to reflect on how far we had come and to honor the resilience and strength of my son, Noah.

Today, I look back on this journey with a mix of emotions. It was the hardest fight of my life but it also brought purpose and passion into my world. Noah’s diagnosis was the catalyst for my transformation, not only as a mother but as an advocate, a practitioner, and now, a writer.

Through this Substack, I’ll continue to share the lessons I’ve learned, the challenges we’ve faced, and the hope that keeps us moving forward. To every parent out there walking a similar path: you are not alone. Keep fighting, keep believing, and know that you are stronger than you ever thought possible.