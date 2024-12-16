I am deeply honored to have shared my story with Epoch Times, reflecting on my journey as a mother to my incredible son, Noah. In this interview, we delved into the challenges, triumphs, and lessons I’ve learned while navigating autism and discovering the power of holistic healing.

This conversation was a heartfelt opportunity to shed light on the determination and love that drive parents like me to seek the best for their children. I shared insights on the steps we took, from exploring biomedical interventions to advocating for awareness, and how these efforts have transformed not only Noah’s life but also mine.

Through Epoch Times, I hope to inspire families facing similar journeys, reminding them that with perseverance, hope, and the right support, progress and breakthroughs are possible.

I hope you enjoy this interview. I would love to hear your thoughts and connect with others who are walking a similar path.