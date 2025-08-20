What Is Lyme Disease?

Lyme disease is a complex, multi-system illness caused primarily by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, a spiral-shaped microorganism (spirochete). These stealth pathogens can burrow deep into tissues, hide from the immune system, and trigger chronic inflammation. Lyme doesn’t just affect the joints, as many still believe… it can impact the nervous system, heart, immune system, and entire body.

The condition is often referred to as “The Great Imitator,” because its symptoms—fatigue, joint pain, neurological problems, mood changes, and more—can mimic other conditions such as fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue, and even psychiatric disorders.

A Brief History of Lyme

The illness was first identified in the mid-1970s in Lyme, Connecticut, where a cluster of children developed arthritis-like symptoms. Initially thought to be juvenile arthritis, researchers soon discovered that the real culprit was a tick-borne bacterial infection.

The bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi was named in 1981 by Dr. Willy Burgdorfer, who isolated it from deer ticks (Ixodes scapularis). Since then, researchers have uncovered many related strains worldwide, such as Borrelia garinii and Borrelia afzelii. The diversity of these strains helps explain why Lyme can look different in Europe, Asia, and the U.S.

Despite nearly 50 years of awareness, Lyme disease remains one of the most misunderstood and misdiagnosed conditions in modern medicine.